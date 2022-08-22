Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
spotonillinois.com
Junior tennis player Stela Vlaisavljevic from Aurora racks up 11 bonus points in Girls' 18 bracket by week ending July 23
There is one junior tennis player from Gilberts ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Aug. 12 by the United States Tennis Association. Matthew Crumlett is the top ranked boy in the category with 20 points. Players earn points by winning matches in tournaments, with bonus... Posted...
spotonillinois.com
River Forest tennis player Caroline Douglas ranks in Girls' 12 singles bracket in week ending July 22
River Forest tennis player Josephine Kim won 76 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 22. Their 76 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
spotonillinois.com
How many points did Maia Loureiro from Orland Park win in Girls' 18 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 5?
Orland Park tennis player Riyaa' Jain won 66 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 12. Their 66 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER...
spotonillinois.com
UIC ranks among 'Best of the Best' for LGBTQ students
Students and employees attend the UIC Pride Picnic June 15. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago) The University of Illinois Chicago is named among the nation's top 40 Best of the Best LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges and Universities by Campus Pride, the preeminent resource for LGBTQ+... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 22:17. 21:55. 21:42.
spotonillinois.com
McHenry County weekly recap of home sales during week ending Aug. 6
Nippersink School District 2 in McHenry County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Nippersink School District 2, which teaches 1,051 students, reported... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 09:04. 08:06. 07:59.
spotonillinois.com
McHenry Prayer Breakfast Sept. 24
CRYSTAL LAKE-The 11th annual McHenry County Catholic Prayer Breakfast will be held Sept. 24, here. How high did Roscoe junior tennis player Elizabeth Schindler rank in Girls' 18 singles bracket by week ending July 29?. 04:59. 04:59. 04:16. 04:16. Demmer joins Bishop On Air for interview: 'IL families deserve a...
spotonillinois.com
Crest Hill, Illinois had a median home sale price of $31,500 in July 2022
Glen Carbon tennis player Isaac Chleboun is ranked 7,909th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 53 total points, split between 36 single points and 110 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
spotonillinois.com
Manteno weekly recap of home sales during week ending Aug. 6
Robin Kelly tweeted the following: "This Thursday my team will be hosting mobile office hours in Chicago Heights. Stop by if you need assistance with an issue you're experiencing with a federal agency, like help securing VA benefits or obtaining your passport. I hope you can make...
spotonillinois.com
Aurora Parish Festivals Entertain Thousands
AURORA-Parish festivals at St. Rita of Cascia and St. Therese of Jesus drew around 4,000 people to celebrate community and light competition on Aug. 14. Mild temperatures and cloudy skies helped both outdoor events run smoothly. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:37. 10:53. 10:47. 10:25. 09:11. 06:42. 06:42.
spotonillinois.com
Waukegan Port District Board met July 20
Here is the agenda provided by the board: Call to Order Roll CallPledge of Allegiance Approval of Remote Participation/Voting General Counsel Report Chairman Remarks / F3 Public Comment Committee Reports Treasurer's and Finance Report Consent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:45. 16:45. 16:44. 16:42. 16:35. 16:28. 16:28.
spotonillinois.com
Red light cameras at busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace reactivated
OAK BROOK TERRACE, Ill. - The red light cameras at a busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace are back on after a judge ordered the cameras be reactivated. The red light cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street have lead to several indictments, including state Sen. Martin Sandoval and former... ★...
spotonillinois.com
Chicago among U.S. cities with downtown districts struggling most to recover after the pandemic, study finds
(NEXSTAR) - The downtown districts of many larger U.S. cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley. Using data obtained from mobile phone usage and GPS location services, the study compared the effects of the "initial...
spotonillinois.com
Plan for upscale meat market nearing final approval in Vernon Hills
A plan to convert the former Denny's restaurant near Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills to Wild Fork market and Heyday Med Spa is nearing final approval. The eatery's menu features specialties like ostrich filets and alligator tenderloins.
