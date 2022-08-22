Read full article on original website
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by NC deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
Police: Pregnant woman shot in car by convicted felon; suspect caught in Garner
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was shot in the head while in the back of her car near an east Raleigh intersection with the suspected shooter, a convicted felon, caught in Garner, police said. Officers said the shooting happened Thursday just before 2 p.m. near the intersection...
Man convicted in 2021 shootout with Nash County deputies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal jury has convicted a man who was involved in a shootout with Nash County deputies on I-95, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was convicted for illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a traffic stop.
Boyfriend says pregnant girlfriend was shot in the head at Raleigh intersection
Raleigh, N.C. — A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday at the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue. Maya Sherrod, 25, is around 1 month pregnant, according to her boyfriend Tyshaun Debnam. He says he believes road rage triggered the shooting and says she was hit in the head.
Pregnant Woman Shot At Raleigh Intersection In Apparent Road Rage Incident
A pregnant woman is hospitalized after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue. WRAL reports on Thursday (August 25), Raleigh Police responded to a call at 1:49 pm in the 1000 block of New Bern. Maya Sherrod, 25, was shot in the head, as a bullet crashed through the rear […]
Raleigh roads cleared after police respond to personal situation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 40 at Mile Marker 301 and Rock Quarry Road along the bridge have cleared after Raleigh police responded to what they considered a personal situation. Six police cruisers were seen responding to the personal situation and an officer told CBS 17 they were “dealing...
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
Raleigh gas line hit Wednesday, road reopened Thursday morning
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a road is completely shut down after a gas line was hit by a piece of equipment Wednesday afternoon. Officers say the gas line was on the bridge on Rock Quarry Road between the Raleigh Police Department Southeast District offices and the Redeeming Love Missionary Church.
1 shot, injured in North Carolina hotel parking lot
A CBS 17 crew on the scene at 8:45 a.m. is working to get more details on the shooting.
One person shot in Dunn
Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 on North Washington Avenue. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.
Damage to bridge over I-95 in Nash County blocks traffic
Whitakers, N.C. — One northbound lane on Interstate 95 was closed Wednesday after a bridge above the road was damaged. Sky 5 flew over the bridge at 9:45 a.m. near Exit 145 for N.C. Highway 4 in the Dortches area. The right lane was blocked and traffic was moving...
Fayetteville Police charge man in fatal Murchison Road shooting
Fayetteville Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting along Murchison Road.
Autopsy: Police shot man 11 times in attempt to end attack that included Molotov cocktails.
Raleigh, N.C. — A man killed in May by Raleigh police was shot 11 times, an autopsy report shows. Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez, 37, died May 7 after what police describe as an attack on the department's Southeast District headquarters. Rodriguez-Nunez set fire to police vehicles and through Molotov cocktails at...
'Not a fun experience.' Cary car owners frustrated after finding dozens of tires slashed in neighborhood
Cary, N.C. — Cary police are working to track down who is responsible for puncturing tires on several cars in one community. Police said the damage was found Sunday at about 9 a.m. An incident report listed 11 car owners as victims, with most of the damage done on Walnut Street.
2nd suspect charged with deputy Byrd’s murder appears in court
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, one of two brothers charged with the August 11 murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd, was booked in the Wake County Detention Center Thursday morning. He appeared in Superior Court at 2 p.m. in Raleigh, a CBS 17 crew confirmed Thursday morning.
Porta potty tanker flips on North Carolina interstate exit ramp
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash early Monday morning closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound Interstate 440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours. Raleigh police said the crash took place about 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but as of 8 a.m., it […]
4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
Cary 11-year-old helps rescue drowning toddler
Maxwell Belward may be 11-years-old, but he knew to step into a situation without hesitation when it came down to saving a young child’s life.
Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
On cam: Video captures vehicle theft in Cary neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On cam: Video captures vehicle theft in Cary neighborhood. A vehicle was stolen from a Cary neighborhood in June. It was later recovered in Durham,...
