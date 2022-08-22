ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone, CO

Opening dates announced for some ski areas in Colorado

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Fall is right around the corner , which means ski season will kick off in the coming months.

Vail Resorts announced opening dates for some ski resorts on Monday morning. Keystone will be the first for the Vail Resorts group with an expected opening in October.

“Our team is excited for the snow to start falling and to welcome guests back to ski and ride at our resorts this season,” said Bill Rock, senior vice president of the mountain division of Vail Resorts. “I’m so grateful to all of our team members who have been working hard preparing for this season since the lifts stopped last spring. We are deeply committed to providing both our employees and guests with the Experience of a Lifetime at our resorts, and we’re excited to share the passion we all have for these mountains we love so much.”

When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?

Last year, Keystone started the season on Oct. 22. However, it was not the first resort to open last season. Wolf Creek opened first on Oct. 16 and Arapahoe Basin opened Oct. 17.

Here is a look at some of the other scheduled/estimated opening dates:

We will update the list as more resorts announce opening dates.

At Vail Resorts, lift tickets will be limited each day because the company said it is prioritizing the guest experience at each mountain this season.

3 of top 5 family-friendly ski resorts are in Colorado

Vail Resorts said it will increase employee pay this season to a $20 per hour minimum as part of an incremental annual $175 million investment in employees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

