ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Chain Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.57% over the past 24 hours to $0.08. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $0.08 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Short Interest#Agnc#Short Selling#Interest Graph#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Agnc Investment
Benzinga

Dollar General Likely To Benefit From Inflation Driven Customer Traffic, Says Analyst

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $280.00. The analyst noted that DG reported a Q2 earnings beat, driven by better-than-anticipated sales and profitability, reflecting the impact of inflation and consumers continuing to increase reliance on Dollar General amidst a challenging economic environment.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year

As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Permian Basin Royalty: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Permian Basin Royalty PBT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 19.59 per share. On Tuesday, Permian Basin Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyzing Bed Bath & Beyond's Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ:BBBY) short percent of float has risen 130.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 30.76 million shares sold short, which is 108.86% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Zimtu Capital Corp. Equity Holding Zinc8 Energy Solutions In The News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Zimtu Capital Corp. ZC ZCT (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that equity holding company Zinc8 Energy Solutions confirms no material change to the company at the request of IIROC. To read the relevant news release from Zinc8 Energy Solutions please visit:
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 63 companies set new 52-week lows. Sanofi SNY was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Bit Brother BTB shares dropped the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

TDCX TDCX stock moved upwards by 23.2% to $10.26 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 436.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Orion Engineered Carbons's Return on Invested Capital Overview

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Orion Engineered Carbons OEC showed a loss in earnings since Q1, totaling $29.70 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 11.7% to $541.20 million during Q2. Orion Engineered Carbons reached earnings of $32.50 million and sales of $484.50 million in Q1. What Is Return...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Interested In Alternative Investments? Here Are Four Options To Check Out

The highly volatile stock markets have driven investors to tap into the world of alternative investments. While most alternative assets tend to be a second option for investors, they have often delivered higher returns historically compared to traditional equity investments. Top-Performing Alternative Investment Options. Fractional Real Estate. The housing crisis...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Trading Ideas For Affirm Stock Before, After Q4 Earnings

Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM is set to report fourth-quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday. The stock was trading mostly flat heading into the event. When the financial technology company printed its third-quarter earnings after the close on May 12, the stock rallied 31% the following day. For the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Affirm Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, EPS Miss, Updated Guidance, Shopify Partnership Bringing Consumers In

Affirm Holdings reported fourth quarter revenue of $364.13 million, up 39% year-over-year. The company reported active merchants of 235,000, with Shopify highlighted as a reason for the increase. Buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings AFRM reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year results after market close Thursday. Here are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

CEO Of Upland Software Purchased $324K In Stock

John T McDonald, CEO at Upland Software UPLD, reported a large insider buy on August 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that McDonald purchased 30,000 shares of Upland Software. The total transaction amounted to $324,600.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy