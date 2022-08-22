Read full article on original website
Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Dollar General Likely To Benefit From Inflation Driven Customer Traffic, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $280.00. The analyst noted that DG reported a Q2 earnings beat, driven by better-than-anticipated sales and profitability, reflecting the impact of inflation and consumers continuing to increase reliance on Dollar General amidst a challenging economic environment.
Permian Basin Royalty: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Permian Basin Royalty PBT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 19.59 per share. On Tuesday, Permian Basin Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Confounding Trade? Cathie Wood Dumps $50M In Nvidia Shares Just 2 Weeks After Major Buy And A Day Ahead Of Earnings
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management dumped over 293,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA on Tuesday via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds. This comes just two weeks after Ark bought 366,982 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and a day ahead of the tech company's second-quarter earnings release. Nvidia was...
Orion Engineered Carbons's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Orion Engineered Carbons OEC showed a loss in earnings since Q1, totaling $29.70 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 11.7% to $541.20 million during Q2. Orion Engineered Carbons reached earnings of $32.50 million and sales of $484.50 million in Q1. What Is Return...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 46.09%, 74.50% and 30.23% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
Jim Cramer Is Staying Away From This Stock, Says It's The 'Best One Of A Bad Neighborhood'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is the "best one of a bad neighborhood." However, he added that the company is "not making money, and we can’t recommend stocks that aren’t making money in this environment. It’s too hard."
These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year
As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
What Are Whales Doing With NVIDIA
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA. Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 72 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%
In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
Analyzing Bed Bath & Beyond's Short Interest
Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ:BBBY) short percent of float has risen 130.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 30.76 million shares sold short, which is 108.86% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Atlassian Corp Whale Trades For August 25
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian Corp TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
KB Home And Toll Brothers Get CNBC Fast Money Mentions While Jim Lebenthal Buys This Stock
CNBC’s "Fast Money Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool, with users accessing this information on any workstation. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal bought the...
Trading Ideas For Affirm Stock Before, After Q4 Earnings
Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM is set to report fourth-quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday. The stock was trading mostly flat heading into the event. When the financial technology company printed its third-quarter earnings after the close on May 12, the stock rallied 31% the following day. For the...
Guess? To Feel The Pinch Of Currency Headwinds, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Guess? Inc GES with a price target of $23.00. The analyst said the company’s Q2 earnings downside was primarily driven by a higher tax rate that negatively impacted EPS. The downbeat guidance issued by...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 63 companies set new 52-week lows. Sanofi SNY was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Bit Brother BTB shares dropped the...
Why Workday Stock Is Rising After Hours
Workday Inc WDAY shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that came in above analyst expectations. Workday said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 21.9% year-over-year to $1.54 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.52 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported subscription revenues of $1.37 billion, which was up 22.8% year-over-year.
