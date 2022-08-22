Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Jefferson County Public Schools will name multiple schools recommended for closure
Jefferson County parents, teachers, and elementary school students are nervously waiting to see if their school lands on a district list of elementary schools recommended for closure. District officials will present its recommendations to the school board Thursday night. Once the school board votes on the recommendations in November, the schools on the final list will close at the end of this school year.
highlandsranchherald.net
Issue committee joins effort to pass Douglas County school funding questions
Douglas County School District is ramping up outreach and communication efforts on its bond and mill levy override funding questions going before voters in November. With plans for the school board to approve specific ballot language on Aug. 23, board members and community volunteers are stepping up communication on the district’s funding needs.
newsfromthestates.com
Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.
A group of teachers participated in a walk-in at East High School in Denver on the morning of Jan. 25, 2021, to call for access to the COVID vaccine. It was the first day of in-person learning at East since the previous school year. (Photo by Tiffany Choi) A new...
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County to ask two ballot questions in November
Douglas County voters will decide whether the county will extend its open space tax and whether it will have the option to fund broadband throughout the community after the board of commissioners approved both ballot questions Aug. 23. The questions, which will be placed on the Nov. 8 ballot, were...
highlandsranchherald.net
Letter - Editorial got it right
Thelma Grimes’ Aug. 11 editorial, “Cough it Up,” was a breath of fresh air. Between the legally suspicious antics of the new school board, the silly battles between the commissioners, not to mention the lack of empathy and care for fellow citizens by refusing to mask, while ridding us of our much-needed health department, it has been incredibly embarrassing to live in Douglas County. Someone finally said what needed to be said. Thank you!
KRDO
Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
Family claims DPS did not do enough after son allegedly hit by paraprofessional
A Denver family is speaking out against Denver Public Schools, claiming the district didn’t do enough to protect their son after he was allegedly hit by a paraprofessional.
highlandsranchherald.net
Could Douglas County add 2 more commissioners?
As tensions continue to soar among the three Douglas County commissioners, discussions have begun on whether it’s time to add two more members to the board. Commissioners received information about possibly expanding in an Aug. 15 meeting where staff gave a presentation about how the change could occur. Commissioner...
highlandsranchherald.net
First cross country race brings first Eagle Ridge Academy win
DENVER – Eagle Ridge Academy’s first cross country meet turned out to be more special than just beginning a new sport at the Brighton charter school. Megan Derby won the girls race in the Fusion Invitational at Parkfield Lake Park. Her time was 22.08.6, a course record. Danielle Nikolai finished in a time of 22:27.9, and Madilynn Dilorenzo finished in a time of 28:35.1. The girls team won the title.
Denver opts out of state family leave program
Denver will develop its own paid family leave system, one which city officials say will be better than the state's current offering.Driving the news: The Denver City Council voted on Monday to decline participating in Colorado's Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program, or FAMLI.The program requires that employers provide time off for life events like pregnancies and family emergencies. Between the lines: Council voted 10-1 to approve a resolution declining the city's participation, with council member Candi CdeBaca voting no.CdeBaca suggested the city's system will most benefit its highest earners and make it harder to attract new city employees. The...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
highlandsranchherald.net
Zell’s Mountain opens in time for new school year
High school students are a key part of the business model of a new fast-casual restaurant that opened its doors just in time for the school year. Zell’s Mountain Creperie, owned by James and Victoria Beatty, began serving crepes and paninis a third of a mile away from ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch on July 9. Its second location, scheduled to open in November, is located across the street from Arapahoe High School in Centennial.
cpr.org
Homelessness is growing in Douglas County — and there’s little agreement on how to respond
On a recent weekday afternoon, Douglas County deputy Tammy Bozarth climbed into her black, unmarked Chevy Tahoe and looked over a computer dispatch screen mounted on the dashboard. There was already a call waiting for her: “It appears that there are two subjects and a dog camping out” by a...
The Affordable Arts Festival Welcomes 50 New Artists to its 2022 Show
Sponsored by Affordable Arts Festival Come see the best place to find affordable art in Denver at the 2022 Affordable Arts Festival, presented by Ent Credit Union! Over 160 artists from around the country come to Colorado to offer art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to buy fine art, all for $100 or less. A favorite […]
When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?
August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red, and yellow.
highlandsranchherald.net
Hundreds celebrate foster care and kinship families
Maryanne Grant’s journey to becoming a foster mom started with her work as a court-appointed special advocate, otherwise referred to as CASA. These volunteers are appointed by a judge to advocate for a child's best interest in court, often helping advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect, according to the National CASA/GAL Association for Children.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 26-28
COLORADO, USA — Our state's largest summer fair is here!. The Colorado State Fair opens Friday for 11 days of family-friendly fun, free attractions, carnivals, rodeos, concerts and entertainment. Other annual events underway this August weekend include Loveland's Corn Roast Festival, the Colorado Ukrainian Festival in Littleton, the Summer...
denverite.com
Denver “didn’t talk to the community” before closing streets to cars in the pandemic — it’ll be harder to do now, and they want support
Back in the scary early days of the pandemic, the city and county of Denver did something unusual: It made a quick decision. Denverites had flooded into parks and sidewalks looking for open space, so the city gave them more by barricading more than seven miles of streets to most cars and turning them over to people starved for fresh air.
cpr.org
Is nature calling while you’re in nature? More and more, Colorado officials are asking you to pack your own poop out
No doubt you’ve heard the saying: “Take only pictures, leave only footprints.”. In beautiful outdoor spots across the West, however, people have been leaving something far more disturbing: human waste, piles of it. Paula Peterson calls them “white lilies.”. “Fecal matter with toilet paper on top,” she...
Child protective worker investigated for false claims about parents who had kids taken away
The ex-partner of the former embattled Aurora police chief, already charged criminally with falsely reporting that a vocal critic of the chief sexually abused her son, now is under investigation by the FBI on new allegations of manipulating the child protective system where she worked to gain the upper hand in her own child custody battle. Robin Niceta is being investigated for faking an attack by a former partner.
