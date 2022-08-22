Denver will develop its own paid family leave system, one which city officials say will be better than the state's current offering.Driving the news: The Denver City Council voted on Monday to decline participating in Colorado's Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program, or FAMLI.The program requires that employers provide time off for life events like pregnancies and family emergencies. Between the lines: Council voted 10-1 to approve a resolution declining the city's participation, with council member Candi CdeBaca voting no.CdeBaca suggested the city's system will most benefit its highest earners and make it harder to attract new city employees. The...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO