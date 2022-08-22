ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

cpr.org

Jefferson County Public Schools will name multiple schools recommended for closure

Jefferson County parents, teachers, and elementary school students are nervously waiting to see if their school lands on a district list of elementary schools recommended for closure. District officials will present its recommendations to the school board Thursday night. Once the school board votes on the recommendations in November, the schools on the final list will close at the end of this school year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Issue committee joins effort to pass Douglas County school funding questions

Douglas County School District is ramping up outreach and communication efforts on its bond and mill levy override funding questions going before voters in November. With plans for the school board to approve specific ballot language on Aug. 23, board members and community volunteers are stepping up communication on the district’s funding needs.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
newsfromthestates.com

Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.

A group of teachers participated in a walk-in at East High School in Denver on the morning of Jan. 25, 2021, to call for access to the COVID vaccine. It was the first day of in-person learning at East since the previous school year. (Photo by Tiffany Choi) A new...
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Douglas County to ask two ballot questions in November

Douglas County voters will decide whether the county will extend its open space tax and whether it will have the option to fund broadband throughout the community after the board of commissioners approved both ballot questions Aug. 23. The questions, which will be placed on the Nov. 8 ballot, were...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Letter - Editorial got it right

Thelma Grimes’ Aug. 11 editorial, “Cough it Up,” was a breath of fresh air. Between the legally suspicious antics of the new school board, the silly battles between the commissioners, not to mention the lack of empathy and care for fellow citizens by refusing to mask, while ridding us of our much-needed health department, it has been incredibly embarrassing to live in Douglas County. Someone finally said what needed to be said. Thank you!
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Could Douglas County add 2 more commissioners?

As tensions continue to soar among the three Douglas County commissioners, discussions have begun on whether it’s time to add two more members to the board. Commissioners received information about possibly expanding in an Aug. 15 meeting where staff gave a presentation about how the change could occur. Commissioner...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

First cross country race brings first Eagle Ridge Academy win

DENVER – Eagle Ridge Academy’s first cross country meet turned out to be more special than just beginning a new sport at the Brighton charter school. Megan Derby won the girls race in the Fusion Invitational at Parkfield Lake Park. Her time was 22.08.6, a course record. Danielle Nikolai finished in a time of 22:27.9, and Madilynn Dilorenzo finished in a time of 28:35.1. The girls team won the title.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver opts out of state family leave program

Denver will develop its own paid family leave system, one which city officials say will be better than the state's current offering.Driving the news: The Denver City Council voted on Monday to decline participating in Colorado's Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program, or FAMLI.The program requires that employers provide time off for life events like pregnancies and family emergencies. Between the lines: Council voted 10-1 to approve a resolution declining the city's participation, with council member Candi CdeBaca voting no.CdeBaca suggested the city's system will most benefit its highest earners and make it harder to attract new city employees. The...
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Zell’s Mountain opens in time for new school year

High school students are a key part of the business model of a new fast-casual restaurant that opened its doors just in time for the school year. Zell’s Mountain Creperie, owned by James and Victoria Beatty, began serving crepes and paninis a third of a mile away from ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch on July 9. Its second location, scheduled to open in November, is located across the street from Arapahoe High School in Centennial.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Hundreds celebrate foster care and kinship families

Maryanne Grant’s journey to becoming a foster mom started with her work as a court-appointed special advocate, otherwise referred to as CASA. These volunteers are appointed by a judge to advocate for a child's best interest in court, often helping advocate for children who have experienced abuse or neglect, according to the National CASA/GAL Association for Children.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 26-28

COLORADO, USA — Our state's largest summer fair is here!. The Colorado State Fair opens Friday for 11 days of family-friendly fun, free attractions, carnivals, rodeos, concerts and entertainment. Other annual events underway this August weekend include Loveland's Corn Roast Festival, the Colorado Ukrainian Festival in Littleton, the Summer...
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Denver “didn’t talk to the community” before closing streets to cars in the pandemic — it’ll be harder to do now, and they want support

Back in the scary early days of the pandemic, the city and county of Denver did something unusual: It made a quick decision. Denverites had flooded into parks and sidewalks looking for open space, so the city gave them more by barricading more than seven miles of streets to most cars and turning them over to people starved for fresh air.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Child protective worker investigated for false claims about parents who had kids taken away

The ex-partner of the former embattled Aurora police chief, already charged criminally with falsely reporting that a vocal critic of the chief sexually abused her son, now is under investigation by the FBI on new allegations of manipulating the child protective system where she worked to gain the upper hand in her own child custody battle. Robin Niceta is being investigated for faking an attack by a former partner.
AURORA, CO

