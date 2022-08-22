CLEVELAND BROWNS (8-9) New faces: QBs Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett, WR Amari Cooper, rookie K Cade York, C Ethan Pocic, rookie WR David Bell, P Corey Bojorquez, WR/KR Jakeem Grant, DE Chase Winovich. Key losses: QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, C JC Tretter, WR Odell Beckham Jr., K Chase McLaughlin, LB Mack Wilson, WR Rashard Higgins, CB Troy Hill, DT Malik Jackson, FB Andy Janovich, DT Malik McDowell, CB M.J. Stewart. Strengths: Myles Garrett is already one of the game’s best players. The All-Pro defensive lineman seeks another level. He set a single-season team record with 16 sacks last season, a mark he wants to shatter. When the Browns visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, Garrett was excused because he wants his first tour to be at his induction. Garrett leads a Browns defense that will be among the league’s fastest. Second-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be on the verge of stardom and Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward leads one of the NFL’s top defensive backfields.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO