Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar General Likely To Benefit From Inflation Driven Customer Traffic, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $280.00. The analyst noted that DG reported a Q2 earnings beat, driven by better-than-anticipated sales and profitability, reflecting the impact of inflation and consumers continuing to increase reliance on Dollar General amidst a challenging economic environment.
Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
Confounding Trade? Cathie Wood Dumps $50M In Nvidia Shares Just 2 Weeks After Major Buy And A Day Ahead Of Earnings
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management dumped over 293,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA on Tuesday via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds. This comes just two weeks after Ark bought 366,982 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and a day ahead of the tech company's second-quarter earnings release. Nvidia was...
Analyzing Bed Bath & Beyond's Short Interest
Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ:BBBY) short percent of float has risen 130.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 30.76 million shares sold short, which is 108.86% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trading Ideas For Affirm Stock Before, After Q4 Earnings
Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM is set to report fourth-quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday. The stock was trading mostly flat heading into the event. When the financial technology company printed its third-quarter earnings after the close on May 12, the stock rallied 31% the following day. For the...
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
Cryptocurrency Chain Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.57% over the past 24 hours to $0.08. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $0.08 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year
As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%
In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
Permian Basin Royalty: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Permian Basin Royalty PBT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 19.59 per share. On Tuesday, Permian Basin Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
KB Home And Toll Brothers Get CNBC Fast Money Mentions While Jim Lebenthal Buys This Stock
CNBC’s "Fast Money Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool, with users accessing this information on any workstation. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal bought the...
$5.6 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlassian Corp Whale Trades For August 25
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian Corp TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What's Going On With Gap Shares After Hours?
Gap Inc GPS shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session. The company reported top-line results that beat analyst expectations. Gap said fiscal second-quarter revenue decreased 8% year-over-year to $3.86 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.82 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Comparable sales were down 10% year-over-year. Gap...
CEO Of Upland Software Purchased $324K In Stock
John T McDonald, CEO at Upland Software UPLD, reported a large insider buy on August 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that McDonald purchased 30,000 shares of Upland Software. The total transaction amounted to $324,600.
Affirm Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, EPS Miss, Updated Guidance, Shopify Partnership Bringing Consumers In
Affirm Holdings reported fourth quarter revenue of $364.13 million, up 39% year-over-year. The company reported active merchants of 235,000, with Shopify highlighted as a reason for the increase. Buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings AFRM reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year results after market close Thursday. Here are...
Guess? To Feel The Pinch Of Currency Headwinds, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Guess? Inc GES with a price target of $23.00. The analyst said the company’s Q2 earnings downside was primarily driven by a higher tax rate that negatively impacted EPS. The downbeat guidance issued by...
Benzinga
Zimtu Capital Corp. Equity Holding Zinc8 Energy Solutions In The News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Zimtu Capital Corp. ZC ZCT (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that equity holding company Zinc8 Energy Solutions confirms no material change to the company at the request of IIROC. To read the relevant news release from Zinc8 Energy Solutions please visit:
Why Workday Stock Is Rising After Hours
Workday Inc WDAY shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that came in above analyst expectations. Workday said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 21.9% year-over-year to $1.54 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.52 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported subscription revenues of $1.37 billion, which was up 22.8% year-over-year.
Mastercard Whale Trades For August 25
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mastercard MA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0