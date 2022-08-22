Read full article on original website
1,149 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Tuesday a total of 1,149.65 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,932,537, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,680.98), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past five years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA returned 69.01%, 122.12% and 51.12% respectively. As good...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
CEO Of Upland Software Purchased $324K In Stock
John T McDonald, CEO at Upland Software UPLD, reported a large insider buy on August 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that McDonald purchased 30,000 shares of Upland Software. The total transaction amounted to $324,600.
Coinbase Adds Nano Ethereum (ETH) Futures: Here's When You Can Start Trading Them
Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN is bringing a micro sized Ethereum ETH/USD futures contract to its derivatives platform. What Happened: Coinbase’s Nano Ether futures contract will be accessible for trading on Aug. 29, the exchange said on Thursday. The contract is a tenth of the size of...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 46.09%, 74.50% and 30.23% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year
As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
Phemex Announces Trading Fee Adjustment
Crypto trading fees can add up to a hefty sum. Cryptocurrency exchanges charge trading fees in order to make a profit and stay in business, and the trading fees charged can vary significantly based on which exchange you use. In some cases, fees can be so high they eat away at a large chunk of your profits.
Dollar General Likely To Benefit From Inflation Driven Customer Traffic, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $280.00. The analyst noted that DG reported a Q2 earnings beat, driven by better-than-anticipated sales and profitability, reflecting the impact of inflation and consumers continuing to increase reliance on Dollar General amidst a challenging economic environment.
Mastercard Whale Trades For August 25
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mastercard MA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days
On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%
In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
KB Home And Toll Brothers Get CNBC Fast Money Mentions While Jim Lebenthal Buys This Stock
CNBC’s "Fast Money Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool, with users accessing this information on any workstation. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal bought the...
$7.3 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones dropped more than 600 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Analyzing Twitter's Short Interest
Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) short percent of float has fallen 4.27% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 35.12 million shares sold short, which is 5.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 63 companies set new 52-week lows. Sanofi SNY was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Bit Brother BTB shares dropped the...
