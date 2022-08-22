ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

1,149 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Tuesday a total of 1,149.65 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,932,537, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,680.98), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
CEO Of Upland Software Purchased $324K In Stock

John T McDonald, CEO at Upland Software UPLD, reported a large insider buy on August 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that McDonald purchased 30,000 shares of Upland Software. The total transaction amounted to $324,600.
Bitcoin
Currencies
Economy
Markets
These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year

As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
Phemex Announces Trading Fee Adjustment

Crypto trading fees can add up to a hefty sum. Cryptocurrency exchanges charge trading fees in order to make a profit and stay in business, and the trading fees charged can vary significantly based on which exchange you use. In some cases, fees can be so high they eat away at a large chunk of your profits.
Dollar General Likely To Benefit From Inflation Driven Customer Traffic, Says Analyst

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $280.00. The analyst noted that DG reported a Q2 earnings beat, driven by better-than-anticipated sales and profitability, reflecting the impact of inflation and consumers continuing to increase reliance on Dollar General amidst a challenging economic environment.
Mastercard Whale Trades For August 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mastercard MA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days

On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
Analyzing Twitter's Short Interest

Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) short percent of float has fallen 4.27% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 35.12 million shares sold short, which is 5.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 63 companies set new 52-week lows. Sanofi SNY was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Bit Brother BTB shares dropped the...
Baidu Stock Takes Off As China's Tech Sector Soars On Stimulus, Regulatory Cloud Lifts: What To Watch

Baidu, Inc BIDU was surging over 8% higher on Thursday on the alignment of a number of positive catalysts affecting the stock. At the Quantum Create 2022 conference in Beijing, the Chinese multinational technology company announced the launch of its first superconducting quantum computer and world's first all-platform quantum hardware-software integration solution.
