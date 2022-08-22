Read full article on original website
KTAL
Shreveport man convicted in shooting near airport that killed 1, wounded 2
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing life in prison following his conviction Wednesday on second-degree murder and other charges related to a shooting at a hotel on Hollywood Ave. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty verdict in a news release Thursday. According...
KTAL
Shreveport native, former juvenile inmate opposes plan to send teens to Angola
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native who served time at Angola as a teen says sending juvenile offenders to the Louisiana State Penitentiary is not the best solution to the security and leadership failures at a New Orleans-area youth center that have allowed escapes and chaos inside the facility.
KTAL
Shreveport police officer indicted in overtime scheme
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 51-year-old Shreveport police officer is facing felony wire fraud charges, accused of claiming overtime and getting paid for hours he did not work. According to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, a federal grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment charging James Cisco with six counts...
KTAL
Man wanted as material witness in 2018 double murder captured in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple that got underway Monday in Caddo Parish is in custody after officers tracked him down at a Bossier City motel. Eric Dorch, 42, has been wanted as a...
KTAL
Judge denies reciprocal restraining order filed by Shreveport mayoral candidate
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo district judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order filed by Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack against a woman who asked for and received a similar TRO earlier this week. In his “Petition for Protection from Abuse,” Slack claims he needs...
KTAL
Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he was wanted out of Dallas County.
KTAL
WATCH: Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Wrestling an alligator out of a Benton backyard was all in a day’s work for some Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday. Deputies were called to the property of the daughter of a BPSO employee who found a three-foot alligator outside. The sheriff’s office says deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller doubled as agents of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fishers and wrestled with the alligator that wandered onto the property of Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence.
KTAL
Double-murder trial on hold again after defendant tests positive for COVID
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Shreveport man in the slaying of a local couple who gave him a ride from the mall is once again on hold due to COVID. DeWayne Willie Watkins, 37, is charged in the November 2018 murders of 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose. Prosecutors say he shot them both after they gave him a ride from Mall St. Vincent on the night of the slayings and left their bodies to burn inside a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in the Queensborough neighborhood.
KTAL
Salute the Badge: DPSO deputy’s daughter recovers from surgery
FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six weeks ago, we met the bullfighter, boxer, and crime-fighting K-9 handler, Deputy Kelby Pearah from the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office. While not much frightens him, he did share his concerns with us about an upcoming battle he had to face. It was watching his oldest daughter undergo surgery to help her overcome the effects of a rare genetic disorder.
KTAL
Paddlefish to become official fish of Jefferson, Marion Counties
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The City of Jefferson and Marion County took a step toward the preservation of one of the oldest fish species in America with a new proclamation. The Paddlefish dates back to the Jurassic era, more than 350 million years ago, and Jeffersonians are doing...
KTAL
Temporary restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack has been hit with a protective order following allegations of threats at a candidate forum Sunday. According to court documents, a woman who attended the forum filed a request for a restraining order against Slack in Caddo’s First District Court, alleging he threatened “that he would get me” during the PACE mayoral candidate forum at LSU Shreveport on Sunday.
KTAL
City of Shreveport assures employees and retirees will not lose access to health care coverage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport released a statement assuring retired employees that changes to the healthcare plan will not cause them to lose their chosen providers. City officials released a statement to clear up misunderstandings around employee and retiree health care coverage. The city’s statement came...
KTAL
Shreveport City Council debates liquor law changes, retiree insurance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At its Tuesday regular meeting, the Shreveport City Council addressed several issues that included local liquor sales, retiree health insurance, as well as other healthcare concerns. Liquor sales were back on the agenda and up for a vote at the meeting. Over the past few...
KTAL
LA 169 in Caddo Parish reopens after big rig rollover crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say LA Highway 169 is reopened after a big rig rollover crash closed the road Tuesday afternoon. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of LA 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road. The highway was reopened just before 9:00 p.m.
KTAL
Firefighters rescue elderly woman from W. Shreveport manhole
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly woman is recovering after her rescue from a West Shreveport manhole Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 5 p.m. just off Kennedy Dr. near Airport Park, where firefighters say the woman fell into an open manhole. Since the sewer access was set back from the road and not easily visible, no one saw her fall in.
KTAL
Clear the Shelters aiming to find Marshall pets loving homes
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A crowded Marshall adoption center is working to find homes for pets, and a local organization is lending a helping hand. August is National Clear the Shelters Month, a national campaign working to help pets find their furever homes. The Executive Director of the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, Shelly Godwin, says it can be challenging for pets to find their furever homes.
KTAL
New CHRISTUS outpatient therapy center opens in DeSoto
DeSoto Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) CHRISTUS Outpatient Therapy cut the ribbon on Tuesday’s new Stonewall location, bringing high-quality physical therapy to Desoto Parish. The facility offers treatment for many orthopedic conditions. Patients can receive therapy if they have injured their back, knee, ankle, and other areas. “We’ve got a great...
KTAL
Heavy rain causing hazards across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flooding and heavy rains caused traffic hazards and felled trees in several areas across the ArkLaTex Monday night. As of 2:30 a.m., officials reported hazards in these areas.:. Louisiana:. Caddo Parish. Shreveport. The 8900 block of Kingston Rd. in the Brookwood neighborhood is flooded. De...
KTAL
Bat removal underway at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Work is underway to remove and relocate bats from Shreveport‘s Fair Grounds Field in preparation for the demolition of the old baseball stadium. Denham Spring-based Perault’s Nuisance Wildlife Control began removing the bats on Monday. The stadium closed in 2011 and has been infested...
KTAL
Shreveport college students react to student loan debt forgiveness
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport college students express relief after President Joe Biden released details about a new student loan forgiveness program and an extended pause on repayments. Wednesday, The Biden Administration announced they would forgive $10,000 of student loan debt. Students at Southern University in Shreveport are more...
