Shreveport, LA

KTAL

Shreveport police officer indicted in overtime scheme

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 51-year-old Shreveport police officer is facing felony wire fraud charges, accused of claiming overtime and getting paid for hours he did not work. According to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, a federal grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment charging James Cisco with six counts...
KTAL

Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he was wanted out of Dallas County.
KTAL

WATCH: Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Wrestling an alligator out of a Benton backyard was all in a day’s work for some Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday. Deputies were called to the property of the daughter of a BPSO employee who found a three-foot alligator outside. The sheriff’s office says deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller doubled as agents of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fishers and wrestled with the alligator that wandered onto the property of Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence.
KTAL

Double-murder trial on hold again after defendant tests positive for COVID

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Shreveport man in the slaying of a local couple who gave him a ride from the mall is once again on hold due to COVID. DeWayne Willie Watkins, 37, is charged in the November 2018 murders of 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose. Prosecutors say he shot them both after they gave him a ride from Mall St. Vincent on the night of the slayings and left their bodies to burn inside a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in the Queensborough neighborhood.
KTAL

Salute the Badge: DPSO deputy’s daughter recovers from surgery

FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six weeks ago, we met the bullfighter, boxer, and crime-fighting K-9 handler, Deputy Kelby Pearah from the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office. While not much frightens him, he did share his concerns with us about an upcoming battle he had to face. It was watching his oldest daughter undergo surgery to help her overcome the effects of a rare genetic disorder.
KTAL

Temporary restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack has been hit with a protective order following allegations of threats at a candidate forum Sunday. According to court documents, a woman who attended the forum filed a request for a restraining order against Slack in Caddo’s First District Court, alleging he threatened “that he would get me” during the PACE mayoral candidate forum at LSU Shreveport on Sunday.
KTAL

LA 169 in Caddo Parish reopens after big rig rollover crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say LA Highway 169 is reopened after a big rig rollover crash closed the road Tuesday afternoon. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of LA 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road. The highway was reopened just before 9:00 p.m.
KTAL

Firefighters rescue elderly woman from W. Shreveport manhole

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly woman is recovering after her rescue from a West Shreveport manhole Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 5 p.m. just off Kennedy Dr. near Airport Park, where firefighters say the woman fell into an open manhole. Since the sewer access was set back from the road and not easily visible, no one saw her fall in.
KTAL

Clear the Shelters aiming to find Marshall pets loving homes

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A crowded Marshall adoption center is working to find homes for pets, and a local organization is lending a helping hand. August is National Clear the Shelters Month, a national campaign working to help pets find their furever homes. The Executive Director of the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, Shelly Godwin, says it can be challenging for pets to find their furever homes.
KTAL

New CHRISTUS outpatient therapy center opens in DeSoto

DeSoto Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) CHRISTUS Outpatient Therapy cut the ribbon on Tuesday’s new Stonewall location, bringing high-quality physical therapy to Desoto Parish. The facility offers treatment for many orthopedic conditions. Patients can receive therapy if they have injured their back, knee, ankle, and other areas. “We’ve got a great...
KTAL

Heavy rain causing hazards across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flooding and heavy rains caused traffic hazards and felled trees in several areas across the ArkLaTex Monday night. As of 2:30 a.m., officials reported hazards in these areas.:. Louisiana:. Caddo Parish. Shreveport. The 8900 block of Kingston Rd. in the Brookwood neighborhood is flooded. De...
KTAL

Bat removal underway at Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Work is underway to remove and relocate bats from Shreveport‘s Fair Grounds Field in preparation for the demolition of the old baseball stadium. Denham Spring-based Perault’s Nuisance Wildlife Control began removing the bats on Monday. The stadium closed in 2011 and has been infested...
KTAL

Shreveport college students react to student loan debt forgiveness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport college students express relief after President Joe Biden released details about a new student loan forgiveness program and an extended pause on repayments. Wednesday, The Biden Administration announced they would forgive $10,000 of student loan debt. Students at Southern University in Shreveport are more...
