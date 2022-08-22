ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YPD finds two guns, arrests two on gun charges early Saturday

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPLwA_0hQfjUEc00

Editor’s Note: This report has been updated to show the correct image for Jeffrey Brown. We regret the error.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police early Saturday arrested two men with loaded guns and found over 125 pills after pulling a car over for running a stop sign.

Christopher Jones, 38, of East Lucius Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and drug charges.

Police announce locals caught up in human trafficking sting

Facing the same weapons charges is Jeffrey Brown, 31, also of East Lucius Avenue. He was also booked into the jail.

Both men are expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

The two were arrested about 1:20 a.m. Saturday after an officer on patrol pulled over a car Jones was driving at Idlewood and West Hylda avenues for running a stop sign. Reports said when the car stopped, Jones got out and crouched down near the front of the car like he was dropping something. Police later checked and found a loaded semiautomatic handgun where he was crouching, reports said.

Police searched the car and founded a loaded semiautomatic in the glove compartment in front of where Brown was sitting, reports said. Also in the glove compartment was a box that had over 125 pills inside. Reports said Jones told police the box was his.

Brown is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2011 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In Jan. 2021 he was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Jones is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2012 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a possession of heroin charge.


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

Uncle Fester 60
3d ago

These boys have gotten "pinched" before in traffic stops! Its time to take the steering wheel off the ride & remove the brake pedals!🤔😳👌

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Man charged after deputy finds 179 g. of meth, mushrooms

According to the U.S. District Court, Markus Shaw III, 37, of Warren, was pulled over by the Portage County Sheriff's Department for driving left of center on Stanley Road around 2:30 p.m. When the deputy was searching him, the complaint states that Shaw admitted to texting and driving.
WINDHAM, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Arrest made in assault at Jayland Walker protest

City police have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of attacking a motorcyclist during a protest outside the police station on July 26. Bryan L. Robertson, 34, of Akron, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop near Annadale Avenue and Exchange Street on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated riot, according to a police report.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loaded Guns#Heroin#Ypd#East Lucius Avenue#West Hylda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wtae.com

Man charged in fatal shooting in Center Township, Beaver County

A man turned himself in Wednesday to face charges in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last weekend in Center Township, Beaver County. The district attorney's office said Wesley Deaderick, 29, is being charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations. Deaderick was arraigned at the Center Township Police Department, rather than the magistrate's office, which sources say was for safety reasons. He was then released on an unsecured bond.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Castle Police investigating car theft

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Police are searching for two suspects in a recent car theft. The theft took place on Sunday. Surveillance video showed two women that are believed to be the suspects. New Castle Police are asking anyone who may recognize the two of them to give them a call or leave them a tip on the department's website. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
NEW CASTLE, PA
WKBN

WKBN

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy