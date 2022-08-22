ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are Whales Doing With NVIDIA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA. Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 72 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Citigroup

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Citigroup. Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
Mastercard Whale Trades For August 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mastercard MA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 63 companies set new 52-week lows. Sanofi SNY was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Bit Brother BTB shares dropped the...
These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year

As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
Cryptocurrency Chain Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.57% over the past 24 hours to $0.08. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $0.08 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
Analyzing Bed Bath & Beyond's Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ:BBBY) short percent of float has risen 130.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 30.76 million shares sold short, which is 108.86% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Atlassian Corp Whale Trades For August 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian Corp TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Dollar General Likely To Benefit From Inflation Driven Customer Traffic, Says Analyst

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $280.00. The analyst noted that DG reported a Q2 earnings beat, driven by better-than-anticipated sales and profitability, reflecting the impact of inflation and consumers continuing to increase reliance on Dollar General amidst a challenging economic environment.
3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
Permian Basin Royalty: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Permian Basin Royalty PBT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 19.59 per share. On Tuesday, Permian Basin Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
