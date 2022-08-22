Read full article on original website
What Are Whales Doing With NVIDIA
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA. Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 72 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Citigroup
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Citigroup. Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
Mastercard Whale Trades For August 25
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mastercard MA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 63 companies set new 52-week lows. Sanofi SNY was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Bit Brother BTB shares dropped the...
Coinbase Adds Nano Ethereum (ETH) Futures: Here's When You Can Start Trading Them
Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN is bringing a micro sized Ethereum ETH/USD futures contract to its derivatives platform. What Happened: Coinbase’s Nano Ether futures contract will be accessible for trading on Aug. 29, the exchange said on Thursday. The contract is a tenth of the size of...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 46.09%, 74.50% and 30.23% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
Jim Cramer Is Staying Away From This Stock, Says It's The 'Best One Of A Bad Neighborhood'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT is the "best one of a bad neighborhood." However, he added that the company is "not making money, and we can’t recommend stocks that aren’t making money in this environment. It’s too hard."
These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year
As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
Cryptocurrency Chain Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.57% over the past 24 hours to $0.08. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $0.08 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
Analyzing Bed Bath & Beyond's Short Interest
Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ:BBBY) short percent of float has risen 130.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 30.76 million shares sold short, which is 108.86% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Atlassian Corp Whale Trades For August 25
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian Corp TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Dollar General Likely To Benefit From Inflation Driven Customer Traffic, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $280.00. The analyst noted that DG reported a Q2 earnings beat, driven by better-than-anticipated sales and profitability, reflecting the impact of inflation and consumers continuing to increase reliance on Dollar General amidst a challenging economic environment.
$7.3 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones dropped more than 600 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%
In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past five years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA returned 69.01%, 122.12% and 51.12% respectively. As good...
KB Home And Toll Brothers Get CNBC Fast Money Mentions While Jim Lebenthal Buys This Stock
CNBC’s "Fast Money Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool, with users accessing this information on any workstation. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal bought the...
Confounding Trade? Cathie Wood Dumps $50M In Nvidia Shares Just 2 Weeks After Major Buy And A Day Ahead Of Earnings
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management dumped over 293,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA on Tuesday via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds. This comes just two weeks after Ark bought 366,982 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and a day ahead of the tech company's second-quarter earnings release. Nvidia was...
Permian Basin Royalty: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Permian Basin Royalty PBT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 19.59 per share. On Tuesday, Permian Basin Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days
On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
