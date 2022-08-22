LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki looks at our rainshower chances as we approach the weekend. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the latest in the conviction of Harvey Weinstein, a celebrity filing for divorce after 25 years, and how children reading to shelter animals benefits those on two legs and four. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

LANSING, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO