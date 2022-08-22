Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Showers possible Thursday, plus a Hollywood divorce and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki looks at our rainshower chances as we approach the weekend. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the latest in the conviction of Harvey Weinstein, a celebrity filing for divorce after 25 years, and how children reading to shelter animals benefits those on two legs and four. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Warm weather and sunshine continues, marking 30 years since Hurricane Andrew, more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine continues along with warm temperatures for the rest of the week. NASA releases sound from a black hole, drought conditions reveal dinosaur footprints, we look back at 1992′s Hurricane Andrew, and does our sleep pattern determine our selfishness? Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Three Stacks Music Festival, expected to take place Sept. 17 at Adado Riverfront Park, has been canceled. The cancelation was announced Thursday afternoon. According to organizers, the event was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Organizers said refunds will be sent out immediately.
WILX-TV
Michigan Avenue in Lansing to see closures Saturday for EastSide Summer Fest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re traveling to Lansing on Saturday, you may want to prepare for some delays. Starting at about 9 a.m., Michigan Avenue will be down to one eastbound and one westbound lane ways from Hayford to Clemens avenues for the EastSide Summer Fest. Additionally, North...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsx.com
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange
NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
WILX-TV
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you love chicken wings and would like to try a variety of flavors, you’re in luck. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is returning to Lansing in September. It runs from Sept. 3-4 from 2-9 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park. Organizers said the festival provides...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Lugnuts Lose at Wisconsin Wednesday Afternoon
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stiven Cruz pitched six shutout innings Wednesday afternoon, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 13-2 matinee victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in Appleton, Wisconsin. The six game series is now even at a win apiece. The Lugnuts fall to 22-28 in the second half of the season and 47-69 overall. The Lugnuts, who had ten hits in Tuesday night’s opening win, had just one hit off of Cruz.
A Michigan summer day could be as hot as the deep South by 2100
Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of the deep South as climate change drives up air temperatures in coming decades, according to a recent climate science study. A scorching summer day in Flint in 2100 can be expected to feel like a balmy...
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy Kick-off Special
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 Sports Team is kicking off the high school football season with a preview of the prep matchups and interviews with coaches as athletes and teams get ready to take to the field. The special originally aired at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26....
WILX-TV
Two Locals In Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 26th annual Michigan GAM women’s senior amateur will be played next Monday and Tuesday at Bayview Golf Club in Petoskey. The club was founded in 1915. Holt’s Julie Massa and Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacie Slobodnik Stoll are among the 78 players in the field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazing: Michigan Man Crossed Lake Michigan in a Bathtub
What started out as a $5 bet, turned into quite an experience for one man from East Lansing, MI. It all happened on August 24th, back in 1969. Victor Jackson, now 83 years old, traveled from Ludington, MI to Manitowoc, Wisconsin in nothing more than a modified bathtub. The trip took him about 14-1/2 hours.
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
WILX-TV
Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing in October
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Raising Cane’s is planning to open its first Michigan location in early October. It’s located at MAC Street and East Grand River Avenue right in the heart of MSU’s campus. The restaurant chain is best known for its chicken and secret sauce....
WILX-TV
Lansing Eastern High School To Dedicate Its Stadium
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern High School will dedicate its football stadium one hour prior to Thursday’s season opening game against Flint Hamady. Ceremonies begin at 5pm, the game at 6pm. The stadium is being named after longtime football coach and Eastern teacher Gil Sauceda, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 86. Various dignitaries and family members will be in attendance.
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
Shoppers shocked by deer strolling the aisles at Jackson Dollar General store
JACKSON, MI -- It seems even Mother Nature can’t resist low prices. Shoppers were joined by an unexpected patron Friday when a female white-tailed deer wandered into the Dollar General store at 1901 Martin Luther King Drive in Jackson. “I was shopping and I heard a commotion coming from...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Keeping the sunshine going, a verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine is sticking around, leading to a pleasant week ahead. We have breaking news out of Grand Rapids in the trial of two men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a child dies after shooting themselves with a gun in Detroit, and a malnourished dog gets a second chance. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
City of Jackson introduces new look for water bills
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new look is coming to utility bills in the city of Jackson. Customers will start seeing a new water bill format by the end of August. City officials said the change was made to address concerns about the prior format being difficult to read. The bill is now a yellow full sheet (8 1/2 by 11 inches) bill.
Comments / 0