Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Now Desk: Showers possible Thursday, plus a Hollywood divorce and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki looks at our rainshower chances as we approach the weekend. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the latest in the conviction of Harvey Weinstein, a celebrity filing for divorce after 25 years, and how children reading to shelter animals benefits those on two legs and four. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Warm weather and sunshine continues, marking 30 years since Hurricane Andrew, more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine continues along with warm temperatures for the rest of the week. NASA releases sound from a black hole, drought conditions reveal dinosaur footprints, we look back at 1992′s Hurricane Andrew, and does our sleep pattern determine our selfishness? Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Three Stacks Music Festival, expected to take place Sept. 17 at Adado Riverfront Park, has been canceled. The cancelation was announced Thursday afternoon. According to organizers, the event was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Organizers said refunds will be sent out immediately.
LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different

I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange

NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you love chicken wings and would like to try a variety of flavors, you’re in luck. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is returning to Lansing in September. It runs from Sept. 3-4 from 2-9 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park. Organizers said the festival provides...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lugnuts Lose at Wisconsin Wednesday Afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stiven Cruz pitched six shutout innings Wednesday afternoon, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 13-2 matinee victory over the Lansing Lugnuts in Appleton, Wisconsin. The six game series is now even at a win apiece. The Lugnuts fall to 22-28 in the second half of the season and 47-69 overall. The Lugnuts, who had ten hits in Tuesday night’s opening win, had just one hit off of Cruz.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Friday Night Frenzy Kick-off Special

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 Sports Team is kicking off the high school football season with a preview of the prep matchups and interviews with coaches as athletes and teams get ready to take to the field. The special originally aired at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26....
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Two Locals In Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 26th annual Michigan GAM women’s senior amateur will be played next Monday and Tuesday at Bayview Golf Club in Petoskey. The club was founded in 1915. Holt’s Julie Massa and Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacie Slobodnik Stoll are among the 78 players in the field.
EAST LANSING, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lansing Eastern High School To Dedicate Its Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Eastern High School will dedicate its football stadium one hour prior to Thursday’s season opening game against Flint Hamady. Ceremonies begin at 5pm, the game at 6pm. The stadium is being named after longtime football coach and Eastern teacher Gil Sauceda, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 86. Various dignitaries and family members will be in attendance.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Keeping the sunshine going, a verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine is sticking around, leading to a pleasant week ahead. We have breaking news out of Grand Rapids in the trial of two men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a child dies after shooting themselves with a gun in Detroit, and a malnourished dog gets a second chance. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

City of Jackson introduces new look for water bills

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A new look is coming to utility bills in the city of Jackson. Customers will start seeing a new water bill format by the end of August. City officials said the change was made to address concerns about the prior format being difficult to read. The bill is now a yellow full sheet (8 1/2 by 11 inches) bill.
JACKSON, MI

