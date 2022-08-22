Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Monthly Bird Walks held on the Third Saturday at Muscatatuck Wildlife Society
SEYMOUR – Join some of Muscatatuck Wildlife Society birders for a fun and easy stroll around the Visitor Center at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge area to learn about birds. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday in the Visitor Center parking lot at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge...
wbiw.com
Volunteers needed for Leonard Springs Nature Days
BLOOMINGTON – Leonard Springs Nature Days will be held every Tuesday from September 6 through October 25th at Leonard Springs Nature Park at 4685 South Leonard Springs Road. Volunteers are needed to serve as station facilitators and group leaders. Pre-recorded video trainings are available for station facilitators, while on-site...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County 4H Rabbit Club members shine at Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS – Members of the Lawrence County 4H Rabbit Club shined at the 2022 Indiana State Fair this year. Brooklyn Peterson and Isabelle Barker represented the Lawrence County 4-H rabbit club during the 4-H Rabbit Show. Brooklyn competed in the Checkered Giant class and won Best of Breed. Isabelle...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Parks and Recreation looking for Weed Wranglers
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is looking for Weed Wranglers on the first Saturday of every month at varies locations in Monroe County. Volunteers are needed to join the Vegetation Management staff to help clear invasive species from local parks and green spaces. Volunteers must be...
WTHI
Vincennes park set to reopen this weekend
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - After months of repairs, a southern Indiana park is reopening. Wabash Trails Park in Vincennes will hold a grand reopening celebration this Friday starting at noon. The park has been closed for most of the summer due to an electrical issue. Park Superintendent Rhonda Butler says...
wbiw.com
Volunteers needed to share their love of nature and bugs with local children
BLOOMINGTON – Volunteers are needed to share their love of nature and bugs with local children during the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Bug Fest. The event is scheduled for October 1 at Hilltop Garden and Nature Center at 2360 block of East 10th Street in Bloomington. There are five...
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 25, 2022
2:00 a.m. John Tegarden, 44, Bedford, possession of meth. 2:45 p.m. Alicia Diviney, 22, Michigan City, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:47 p.m. Bridget Fisher, 52, Mitchell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated on a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, OWI endangerment...
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm
Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
wbiw.com
Results from the American Legion Cecil C. Martin post 250 Annual Car Show announced
MITCHELL – The American Legion Cecil C. Martin Post 250 held their Annual Car show on Saturday which saw multiple vehicles come out in support of the group. Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles lined the parking lot in Mitchell after paying a $15 entry fee, for a chance to win one of the many prizes that were available during the event.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine print: Sheriff’s log Aug. 14-20
8:48 a.m. Town officer responds for abandoned 911 call on Artist Drive; cleared by 8:55 a.m. 9:31 a.m. Welfare check requested on East Franklin Street. 9:59 a.m. County officers, Ambulance 230 and Jackson Fire respond for lift assist in 1200 block of Yellowwood Lake Road; cleared by 12:45 p.m. 10:26...
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department receives donations of communication boards from Autism Society of Indiana
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says deputies will now be better able to communicate with community members with autism and other verbal communication limitations after the Autism Society of Indiana donated communications board for patrol vehicles. Sheriff Myers says the devices displays photos, symbols and pictures meant...
wbiw.com
Road closure moving north on State Road 235 in Jackson County
JACKSON CO — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Pacing Inc. plans to reopen State Road 235 near County Road 600 West in Jackson County by end of day on Friday, August 26, following a box culvert replacement that began earlier this month. When the first structure opens, crews...
wbiw.com
Columbus firefighters battle two fires on Saturday
COLUMBUS – Columbus Fire Department firefighters battled two residential fire within minutes of each other Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Newton Street at 3:58 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke bellowing from the home. Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. The fire...
wbiw.com
Colorful variety of fresh cut flowers available at Bloomington Community Farmers’ market
BLOOMINGTON – The bountiful, colorful, variety of fresh cut local flowers bouquets are always a favorite at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market. The farmers’ market is Saturday at Showers Commons at 401 North Morton Street from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. These are flowers you won’t typically...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Fire Department pilots new housing incentives
BLOOMINGTON – In an effort to expand the number of Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) firefighters living in the community they serve, the City of Bloomington is now offering a new housing incentives pilot program within BFD. The incentives include:. $750 monthly rent assistance, beginning at the start of employment,...
bcdemocrat.com
Dads, daughters to dance the night away this weekend
UPDATE: This year’s dance is now sold out. Next year’s dance will happen on Friday, Feb. 10. For the last six years, daddies and daughters have put on their best outfits to head out for a night of dancing, games and snacks at the Brown County Parks and Recreation Daddy-Daughter Dance.
vincennespbs.org
Knox County landmark needs some love
A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
wbiw.com
Trinity Lutheran Church hosting 21st Annual Fish Fry on Sunday, Sept. 18th
VALLONIA – Trinity Lutheran Church’s 21st Annual Fish Fry will start at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th at the church, located at 4413 South State Road 135, in Vallonia. The menu for the “Feeding our 500” event includes a fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese,...
