Volunteers needed for Leonard Springs Nature Days

BLOOMINGTON – Leonard Springs Nature Days will be held every Tuesday from September 6 through October 25th at Leonard Springs Nature Park at 4685 South Leonard Springs Road. Volunteers are needed to serve as station facilitators and group leaders. Pre-recorded video trainings are available for station facilitators, while on-site...
Bloomington Parks and Recreation looking for Weed Wranglers

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is looking for Weed Wranglers on the first Saturday of every month at varies locations in Monroe County. Volunteers are needed to join the Vegetation Management staff to help clear invasive species from local parks and green spaces. Volunteers must be...
Vincennes park set to reopen this weekend

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - After months of repairs, a southern Indiana park is reopening. Wabash Trails Park in Vincennes will hold a grand reopening celebration this Friday starting at noon. The park has been closed for most of the summer due to an electrical issue. Park Superintendent Rhonda Butler says...
VINCENNES, IN
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Police Log: August 25, 2022

2:00 a.m. John Tegarden, 44, Bedford, possession of meth. 2:45 p.m. Alicia Diviney, 22, Michigan City, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:47 p.m. Bridget Fisher, 52, Mitchell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated on a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, OWI endangerment...
BEDFORD, IN
Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm

Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
Fine print: Sheriff’s log Aug. 14-20

8:48 a.m. Town officer responds for abandoned 911 call on Artist Drive; cleared by 8:55 a.m. 9:31 a.m. Welfare check requested on East Franklin Street. 9:59 a.m. County officers, Ambulance 230 and Jackson Fire respond for lift assist in 1200 block of Yellowwood Lake Road; cleared by 12:45 p.m. 10:26...
NASHVILLE, IN
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department receives donations of communication boards from Autism Society of Indiana

COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says deputies will now be better able to communicate with community members with autism and other verbal communication limitations after the Autism Society of Indiana donated communications board for patrol vehicles. Sheriff Myers says the devices displays photos, symbols and pictures meant...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Road closure moving north on State Road 235 in Jackson County

JACKSON CO — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Pacing Inc. plans to reopen State Road 235 near County Road 600 West in Jackson County by end of day on Friday, August 26, following a box culvert replacement that began earlier this month. When the first structure opens, crews...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
Columbus firefighters battle two fires on Saturday

COLUMBUS – Columbus Fire Department firefighters battled two residential fire within minutes of each other Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Newton Street at 3:58 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found smoke bellowing from the home. Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the blaze. The fire...
COLUMBUS, IN
Bloomington Fire Department pilots new housing incentives

BLOOMINGTON – In an effort to expand the number of Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) firefighters living in the community they serve, the City of Bloomington is now offering a new housing incentives pilot program within BFD. The incentives include:. $750 monthly rent assistance, beginning at the start of employment,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Dads, daughters to dance the night away this weekend

UPDATE: This year’s dance is now sold out. Next year’s dance will happen on Friday, Feb. 10. For the last six years, daddies and daughters have put on their best outfits to head out for a night of dancing, games and snacks at the Brown County Parks and Recreation Daddy-Daughter Dance.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Knox County landmark needs some love

A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...

