ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Chain Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.57% over the past 24 hours to $0.08. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $0.08 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Interest#Short Selling#Peer Group#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Benzinga

These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year

As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Dollar General Likely To Benefit From Inflation Driven Customer Traffic, Says Analyst

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $280.00. The analyst noted that DG reported a Q2 earnings beat, driven by better-than-anticipated sales and profitability, reflecting the impact of inflation and consumers continuing to increase reliance on Dollar General amidst a challenging economic environment.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Analysts Cut Price Targets On Splunk After Q2 Performance, Lower ARR Outlook

Splunk Inc SPLK clocked 32% revenue growth in Q2, topping the consensus. Adjusted EPS of $0.09 beat the consensus. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Outperform and cut the price target from $143 to $139. Splunk delivered a mixed quarter where macro headwinds led some customers to delay cloud transition or expansions, resulting in lower total and cloud ARR, he noted.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Domo Shares Are Down 10% After Hours

Domo Inc DOMO shares are trading lower in after hours Thursday. The company reported weak second-quarter revenue results and issued top-line guidance below analyst estimates. Domo said fiscal second-quarter revenue jumped 20% year-over-year to $75.5 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $76.39 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Subscription revenues totaled $67.4 million and billings reached $72.3 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Permian Basin Royalty: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Permian Basin Royalty PBT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 19.59 per share. On Tuesday, Permian Basin Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 63 companies set new 52-week lows. Sanofi SNY was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Bit Brother BTB shares dropped the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Baidu Stock Takes Off As China's Tech Sector Soars On Stimulus, Regulatory Cloud Lifts: What To Watch

Baidu, Inc BIDU was surging over 8% higher on Thursday on the alignment of a number of positive catalysts affecting the stock. At the Quantum Create 2022 conference in Beijing, the Chinese multinational technology company announced the launch of its first superconducting quantum computer and world's first all-platform quantum hardware-software integration solution.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Workday Stock Is Rising After Hours

Workday Inc WDAY shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that came in above analyst expectations. Workday said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 21.9% year-over-year to $1.54 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.52 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported subscription revenues of $1.37 billion, which was up 22.8% year-over-year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

CEO Of Upland Software Purchased $324K In Stock

John T McDonald, CEO at Upland Software UPLD, reported a large insider buy on August 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that McDonald purchased 30,000 shares of Upland Software. The total transaction amounted to $324,600.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Trading Ideas For Affirm Stock Before, After Q4 Earnings

Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM is set to report fourth-quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday. The stock was trading mostly flat heading into the event. When the financial technology company printed its third-quarter earnings after the close on May 12, the stock rallied 31% the following day. For the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Sliding After Hours?

Marvell Technology Inc MRVL shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results for the second quarter. Marvell said fiscal second-quarter revenue grew by 41% year-over-year to $1.517 billion, which came in slightly below average analyst estimates of $1.52 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 56 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Atlassian Corp Whale Trades For August 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian Corp TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Interested In Alternative Investments? Here Are Four Options To Check Out

The highly volatile stock markets have driven investors to tap into the world of alternative investments. While most alternative assets tend to be a second option for investors, they have often delivered higher returns historically compared to traditional equity investments. Top-Performing Alternative Investment Options. Fractional Real Estate. The housing crisis...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy