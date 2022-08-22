ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KEYC

County Road 12 closed for fog sealing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is asking drivers who use County Road 12 to plan an alternate route for today as the road will be closed. The closure is to allow road crews to apply fog sealing ON County Road 12 from County Road 17 to trunk highway 83.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Teen hospitalized in Rochester following Watonwan County crash

A 16-year-old boy was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lewisville. The teen was driving a Nissan Versa that was westbound on the highway when it collided with a westbound semi east of Co Rd 117. The...
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher

A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

More court dates for Albert Lea shooting suspect

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea shooting suspect will appear in Freeborn County Court Thursday and Friday on several charges of 2nd-degree assault and more. Ben Vidal Moreno, 32, appeared on charges of manslaughter and two charges of 2nd-degree assault Aug. 25, after allegedly shooting Juan Vasquez Jr., 45, on 160th Street in rural Albert Lea.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

North Mankato accepting input from community for Lookout Drive study

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is still accepting input from community members for its Lookout Drive corridor study. Focusing on the entirety of Lookout Drive from Lee Blvd. to north of Highway 14, this study aims to evaluate alternatives to improve all modes of transportation, specifically, making it safer for pedestrians.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
FARIBAULT, MN
KIMT

Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison

MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal

MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Big construction projects coming together in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – A couple big construction projects are nearing completion in Albert Lea. Crews are putting the final pieces in place for the new water tower on Fountain Street. The tower will hold 1 million gallons of water when complete and weigh more than 9 million pounds.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sioux City Journal

Mason City man rebuilds 112-year-old motorcycle

At a glance, one may think Raymond Quayle's 1910 Indian motorcycle was just well-maintained, but even motorcycle enthusiasts are surprised to discover this model was created from scratch in the basement of the Mason City man. “I was sitting at a restaurant, couldn’t get a seat, so we were waiting,...
MASON CITY, IA
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
kicdam.com

Break-In at Kossuth County Bank Leads to Arrest of Man Suspected of Crimes in Six Counties

Ledyard, IA (KICD) — At around 6 a.m. on August 18 the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, then tried to break it open when that failed. Video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle description, which was shared with Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa, and Martin and Faribault Counties in Minnesota. Agencies in these areas were already investigating a string of crimes including a stolen vehicle and several break-ins and thefts.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KEYC

Fate of proposed Fairmont campground yet to be decided

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The fate of a proposed campground in Fairmont is not yet decided after the city council denied a rezoning request. That’s forcing the Carson Walters Group to go back to the drawing board. They asked the council on Monday to rezone the western portion of...
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

MRCI pep rally introduces runners for Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Six new electric buses coming to Greater Minnesota transit agencies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Six new electric buses are coming to southern Minnesota thanks to federal grant money provided by the recently enacted infrastructure law. Area transit agencies that will receive an electric bus include:. Heartland Express/Brown County Human Services (New Ulm service, two buses) SMART/Cedar Valley Services, Inc....
MINNESOTA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Driver clocked at 116 mph, jailed for OWI

PRIMGHAR—A 23-year-old Spirit Lake man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Primghar on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, reckless driving and speeding. The arrest of Walker Allen Buck stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu clocked at 116 in a...
KEYC

City of Mankato fights to keep Emerald Ash Borer out

MANKATO, MN

