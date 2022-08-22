Ledyard, IA (KICD) — At around 6 a.m. on August 18 the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, then tried to break it open when that failed. Video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle description, which was shared with Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa, and Martin and Faribault Counties in Minnesota. Agencies in these areas were already investigating a string of crimes including a stolen vehicle and several break-ins and thefts.

KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO