KEYC
County Road 12 closed for fog sealing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is asking drivers who use County Road 12 to plan an alternate route for today as the road will be closed. The closure is to allow road crews to apply fog sealing ON County Road 12 from County Road 17 to trunk highway 83.
Southern Minnesota News
Teen hospitalized in Rochester following Watonwan County crash
A 16-year-old boy was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester Wednesday afternoon following a crash on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lewisville. The teen was driving a Nissan Versa that was westbound on the highway when it collided with a westbound semi east of Co Rd 117. The...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher
A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
More court dates for Albert Lea shooting suspect
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea shooting suspect will appear in Freeborn County Court Thursday and Friday on several charges of 2nd-degree assault and more. Ben Vidal Moreno, 32, appeared on charges of manslaughter and two charges of 2nd-degree assault Aug. 25, after allegedly shooting Juan Vasquez Jr., 45, on 160th Street in rural Albert Lea.
KEYC
North Mankato accepting input from community for Lookout Drive study
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is still accepting input from community members for its Lookout Drive corridor study. Focusing on the entirety of Lookout Drive from Lee Blvd. to north of Highway 14, this study aims to evaluate alternatives to improve all modes of transportation, specifically, making it safer for pedestrians.
KEYC
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility announces last open swim day of the season
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swim facility in North Mankato has announced its last open swim day of the season. The final day of the season at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility is Sunday from 12-6 p.m. The facility is owned by the City of North Mankato. Staff members...
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison
MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
KEYC
Going Hog Wild getting even wilder; more statues coming to Martin County
Mankato senior community celebrates 'Old Main Village State Fair'. Residents at Old Main Village took in the sights, sounds, and smells of the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday. MRCI pep rally introduces runners for Mankato Marathon.
KEYC
Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal
LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition. The defending section champion Mankato West Scarlets begin their quest to repeat Thursday. LIVE FROM THE STATE FAIR: Jared Dean checks in with the new Princess Kay of the Milky Way. LIVE FROM THE STATE FAIR:
KAAL-TV
Big construction projects coming together in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – A couple big construction projects are nearing completion in Albert Lea. Crews are putting the final pieces in place for the new water tower on Fountain Street. The tower will hold 1 million gallons of water when complete and weigh more than 9 million pounds.
Sioux City Journal
Mason City man rebuilds 112-year-old motorcycle
At a glance, one may think Raymond Quayle's 1910 Indian motorcycle was just well-maintained, but even motorcycle enthusiasts are surprised to discover this model was created from scratch in the basement of the Mason City man. “I was sitting at a restaurant, couldn’t get a seat, so we were waiting,...
fox9.com
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
kicdam.com
Break-In at Kossuth County Bank Leads to Arrest of Man Suspected of Crimes in Six Counties
Ledyard, IA (KICD) — At around 6 a.m. on August 18 the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, then tried to break it open when that failed. Video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle description, which was shared with Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa, and Martin and Faribault Counties in Minnesota. Agencies in these areas were already investigating a string of crimes including a stolen vehicle and several break-ins and thefts.
KEYC
Fate of proposed Fairmont campground yet to be decided
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The fate of a proposed campground in Fairmont is not yet decided after the city council denied a rezoning request. That’s forcing the Carson Walters Group to go back to the drawing board. They asked the council on Monday to rezone the western portion of...
KEYC
MRCI pep rally introduces runners for Mankato Marathon
Martin County is the leader in Minnesota for pork production and fifth in the nation. Mankato senior community celebrates 'Old Main Village State Fair'. Residents at Old Main Village took in the sights, sounds, and smells of the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday.
KEYC
Six new electric buses coming to Greater Minnesota transit agencies
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Six new electric buses are coming to southern Minnesota thanks to federal grant money provided by the recently enacted infrastructure law. Area transit agencies that will receive an electric bus include:. Heartland Express/Brown County Human Services (New Ulm service, two buses) SMART/Cedar Valley Services, Inc....
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 116 mph, jailed for OWI
PRIMGHAR—A 23-year-old Spirit Lake man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Primghar on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, reckless driving and speeding. The arrest of Walker Allen Buck stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu clocked at 116 in a...
KEYC
City of Mankato fights to keep Emerald Ash Borer out
The New Ulm Eagles are prepared to kick off the upcoming high school football season with a new head coach at the helm, and with a new coach comes a new playbook, making this week of practices especially important. Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family.
