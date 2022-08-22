Read full article on original website
Related
L'Observateur
3 Edgard men arrested for catalytic converter theft
On August 24, 2022, at 1:15 AM, witnesses were leaving a business establishment in the 2400 block of Williams Boulevard when they observed subjects in the parking lot of a closed auto dealership. The witnesses contacted the police and reported what they observed. Officers quickly responded to the business on...
bogalusadailynews.com
BPD: Drive-by shooting vehicle identified, suspects fled after chase
On Wednesday morning, Bogalusa Police Department officials announced updated information in the investigation of Tuesday’s murder of Veronique Allen, 50, of Bogalusa. Early in the investigation, BPD detectives were reportedly able to identify the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting that left Allen dead at 1421 Main St. Surveillance...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 24, 2022, that detectives are attempting to identify the individual in the images in connection with an attempted rape case. Investigators suspect this person violently attacked the victim on August 10, 2022, during the mid-afternoon hours at...
fox8live.com
Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police said on Wednesday that shortly after the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, a lead was established on a suspect vehicle and that their detectives are in Lafayette Parish to continue the investigation. “The vehicle is being processed and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Deputies arrest woman for shooting person in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested a woman who allegedly shot a person in Livingston Parish Monday morning. Tuesday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said there is an arrest warrant for Shelby Perritt's involvement in the shooting that happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road.
Suspect Arrested in Second District Shooting
NOPD has arrested a wanted suspect in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on August 21 in the 8400 block of Palm Street.
Man accused of stealing multiple Michael Kors purses at gas station in Tangipahoa Parish
The owner told police that each bag was worth about $300 dollars.
Suspected drug dealer in Covington charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say
A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Three sought in Robert gas station theft
ROBERT, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for three people in connection with a felony theft at a gas station in Robert. On Aug. 12, three men are accused of entering the Sportsman's Parade gas station in Robert and are accused of forcing entry into the kitchen before entering the manager's office.
Police search for 3 suspects accused of stealing thousands in cash from gas station in La.
According to police, on August 12, three males of an unknown age allegedly took about $6,000 dollars from the Sportsman's Paradise in Robert Louisiana
Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
WDSU
Mandeville shooting linked to altercation, one arrested
MANDEVILLE, La. — A St. Tammany man has been arrested and accused of a shooting that happened at a home in Mandeville Tuesday night. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Meade Court in reference to a shooting around 7:30 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
Treme gas station shooting injures two
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting at a Treme gas station and convenience store. Police said two people were shot at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart St. We first heard about this around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Our crew counted nearly 60 shell casings at the scene. Police said both male victims were taken to the hospital by New Orleans EMS ambulance.
WDSU
Kenner police arrest man with ski mask, gloves, gun and cash following report of attempted burglary
KENNER, La. — A man has been arrested by Kenner police and accused of carrying a ski mask, a gun, and cash in connection with an attempted burglary case. On Monday, police were called to the 4300 block of Arizona Avenue after someone reported an attempted burglary at their residence.
wbrz.com
Officers looking for Tanger trio caught stealing almost $7,000 in clothing
GONZALES - Officers are searching for three people seen on camera fleeing from a Tanger store with arms full of stolen clothing. The Gonzales Police Department posted pictures from the security cameras of Ralph Lauren Polo, taken from footage on Sunday, Aug. 21. Officers say the theft happened between 11:55 and 11:58 a.m. that day.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
Bogalusa drive-by shooting claims life of bystander, police say
City leaders in Bogalusa have spoken out in response to a drive-by shooting that left killed what appeared to be an innocent bystander on Tuesday. According to the city's police department, the shooting happened at a home where several people were inside, including the victim, 50-year-old Veronique Allen.
WDSU
Covington city councilman arrested, facing insurance fraud charge
COVINGTON, La. — A Covington city councilman has been arrested and accused of insurance fraud. According to Louisiana State Police, Peter Lewis, 44, faces charges after an investigation into what they say was a fraudulent long-term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America. The investigation revealed...
theadvocate.com
Drive-by shooting in Bogalusa leaves one dead, Bogalusa police say
A Bogalusa woman was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Bogalusa police. Officers were dispatched to a home on the 1400 block of Main Street where several residents were inside, police said. Veronique Allen, 50, was struck by gunfire in the front room of the home and was dead when police arrived.
stmarynow.com
Three arrested in January shooting at Chester Bowles-area home
Two men suspected in the firing of dozens of rounds into a Morgan City home in January have been arrested, the Morgan City Police Department said, and a third has been in custody since last month. The three men, all from Hammond, face criminal conspiracy and weapons charges. --Jaicherydan Treell...
Comments / 1