Tangipahoa Parish, LA

L'Observateur

3 Edgard men arrested for catalytic converter theft

On August 24, 2022, at 1:15 AM, witnesses were leaving a business establishment in the 2400 block of Williams Boulevard when they observed subjects in the parking lot of a closed auto dealership. The witnesses contacted the police and reported what they observed. Officers quickly responded to the business on...
EDGARD, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

BPD: Drive-by shooting vehicle identified, suspects fled after chase

On Wednesday morning, Bogalusa Police Department officials announced updated information in the investigation of Tuesday’s murder of Veronique Allen, 50, of Bogalusa. Early in the investigation, BPD detectives were reportedly able to identify the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting that left Allen dead at 1421 Main St. Surveillance...
BOGALUSA, LA
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Tangipahoa, LA
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
WDSU

Three sought in Robert gas station theft

ROBERT, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for three people in connection with a felony theft at a gas station in Robert. On Aug. 12, three men are accused of entering the Sportsman's Parade gas station in Robert and are accused of forcing entry into the kitchen before entering the manager's office.
ROBERT, LA
WWL

Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Mandeville shooting linked to altercation, one arrested

MANDEVILLE, La. — A St. Tammany man has been arrested and accused of a shooting that happened at a home in Mandeville Tuesday night. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Meade Court in reference to a shooting around 7:30 p.m.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

Treme gas station shooting injures two

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting at a Treme gas station and convenience store. Police said two people were shot at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart St. We first heard about this around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Our crew counted nearly 60 shell casings at the scene. Police said both male victims were taken to the hospital by New Orleans EMS ambulance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Officers looking for Tanger trio caught stealing almost $7,000 in clothing

GONZALES - Officers are searching for three people seen on camera fleeing from a Tanger store with arms full of stolen clothing. The Gonzales Police Department posted pictures from the security cameras of Ralph Lauren Polo, taken from footage on Sunday, Aug. 21. Officers say the theft happened between 11:55 and 11:58 a.m. that day.
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspected Porch Pirates Caught on Camera. Prairieville, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are working to identify two subjects who were recorded in the image above and the video below taking packages from a residence in Prairieville, Louisiana.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WGNO

Bogalusa drive-by shooting claims life of bystander, police say

City leaders in Bogalusa have spoken out in response to a drive-by shooting that left killed what appeared to be an innocent bystander on Tuesday. According to the city's police department, the shooting happened at a home where several people were inside, including the victim, 50-year-old Veronique Allen.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Covington city councilman arrested, facing insurance fraud charge

COVINGTON, La. — A Covington city councilman has been arrested and accused of insurance fraud. According to Louisiana State Police, Peter Lewis, 44, faces charges after an investigation into what they say was a fraudulent long-term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America. The investigation revealed...
COVINGTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Drive-by shooting in Bogalusa leaves one dead, Bogalusa police say

A Bogalusa woman was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Bogalusa police. Officers were dispatched to a home on the 1400 block of Main Street where several residents were inside, police said. Veronique Allen, 50, was struck by gunfire in the front room of the home and was dead when police arrived.
BOGALUSA, LA
stmarynow.com

Three arrested in January shooting at Chester Bowles-area home

Two men suspected in the firing of dozens of rounds into a Morgan City home in January have been arrested, the Morgan City Police Department said, and a third has been in custody since last month. The three men, all from Hammond, face criminal conspiracy and weapons charges. --Jaicherydan Treell...
MORGAN CITY, LA

