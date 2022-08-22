NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting at a Treme gas station and convenience store. Police said two people were shot at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart St. We first heard about this around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Our crew counted nearly 60 shell casings at the scene. Police said both male victims were taken to the hospital by New Orleans EMS ambulance.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO