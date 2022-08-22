Read full article on original website
Schools target students with disabilities for discipline ‘too often’
New federal guidelines aimed at reducing high rates of discipline for students with disabilities affirm that schools are responsible for the discriminatory behavior of police and school resource officers on campus. That includes incidents when schools refer students to law enforcement, an action that can lead to school-related arrests, criminal...
Eyes on school staffing, student attendance, and behavior this year
After surviving two school years “completely veiled in the pandemic,” teacher Kathryn Vaughn says this year is off to a different start.Her stress levels are down. COVID protocols are relaxed. Teachers are feeling hopeful.“It feels a little lighter this year,” said Vaughn, who teaches elementary school art in Tennessee. “It really feels like we’re just kind of back to business as usual.”Many students and educators are returning to classrooms this fall...
Parents’ views of school violence: The other ‘great resignation’
A couple weeks ago, a quote from Daniel Domenech, a former big-city school superintendent and the executive director of the American Association of School Administrators, appeared on Twitter: “Low test scores are not going to kill a child. A bullet will.” It was a searing one-liner, the kind that makes you hold your breath.
Principals write a guide on school shootings they hope their peers will never have to use
As millions of students head back to the classroom this month, the prospect of gun violence on campus poses a grim reality for those tasked with teaching them. The average number of gunfire incidents on school grounds tripled during the 2021-2022 school year, according to a recent report from the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, with 193 incidents last year, the highest number since the organization began tracking the trend in 2013.
Parents Arrested After Attempting To Grab Their Children During School Lockdown
Police reportedly used stun guns on at least two parents who arrived for their kids after reports of an armed man on a school campus.
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
Do You Live in One of the 17 States Sending Out Stimulus Checks?
Another round of stimulus checks is coming. (You might have already gotten one even.) However, this time, the federal government isn’t involved — and whether or not you qualify depends on where you live and other factors. Seventeen states have approved their own stimulus boosts — in much...
Utah teacher questions whether 'posh, White parents' will oppose her classroom 'built for non-White students'
A fourth-grade teacher in Utah took to social media earlier this month, questioning how the parents and students in a majority-White school would react to her classroom, which she said was "built for non-White students." "For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White...
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Black firefighter claims he was forced by his supervisor to attend racist party
A Black firefighter in upstate New York alleges a commanding officer pressured him to attend a private party in July that contained racist imagery.
Pregnant woman in Louisiana forced to choose between carrying a fetus that lacks a skull or travel out of state
A woman who learned her fetus lacks a skull and a pregnant teen with no parents find themselves trapped in a maze of state abortion regulations in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this summer.
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
A Texas ranch owner said President Biden has completely "destabilized the border" and he does not think the situation will get any better until he leaves office. Double M Ranch owner Mike Hayes joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday from El Indio, Texas to share what he has experienced as the border continues to see a surge of illegal crossings.
Joe Nathan James Jr's Final Words as Alabama Execution Goes Ahead
The 50-year-old convicted murderer was executed, despite the children of his victim urging the state to spare his life.
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’
A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
Rhode Island mom sues after discovering 'secret' 'antiracist' meetings held in district
A Rhode Island mom filed a lawsuit Wednesday after she was blocked from attending "secret" meetings that were focused on antiracist ideology and should have been open to the public, allegations in a complaint said. "I learned that my school had appointed a subcommittee to change the curriculum in the...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants retired cops, firefighters and EMTs with bachelor's degrees to help fill teacher shortage because they have 'real life experience' and teaching colleges are 'taken over by ideology'
Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced he wants to relax regulations to encourage retired law enforcement and first responders to fill vacant teacher positions as the state grapples with a shortage of educators. DeSantis is hoping to expand on a law that took effect this year that allows military veterans to...
Richard Glossip Survives Fourth Execution Date
Glossip has been served his last meal three times: fish and chips, a Wendy's Baconator, a strawberry shake and pizza.
Florida Teacher Quits After Posters Of Black Leaders Were Seized By School District Employee
A Florida teacher said he quit his new job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School in Pensacola on Tuesday (Aug. 9) after a school district employee allegedly removed pictures of Black leaders from his bulletin board. Michael James, 61, told the Pensacola News Journal that the images included depictions of Martin...
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.
Migrants continue to cross the border and many have run into issues. Either they were unprepared for what to expect when they enter the United States or their plans didn’t go as expected.
