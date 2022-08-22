ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalkbeat

Eyes on school staffing, student attendance, and behavior this year

After surviving two school years “completely veiled in the pandemic,” teacher Kathryn Vaughn says this year is off to a different start.Her stress levels are down. COVID protocols are relaxed. Teachers are feeling hopeful.“It feels a little lighter this year,” said Vaughn, who teaches elementary school art in Tennessee. “It really feels like we’re just kind of back to business as usual.”Many students and educators are returning to classrooms this fall...
The Hill

Parents’ views of school violence: The other ‘great resignation’

A couple weeks ago, a quote from Daniel Domenech, a former big-city school superintendent and the executive director of the American Association of School Administrators, appeared on Twitter: “Low test scores are not going to kill a child. A bullet will.” It was a searing one-liner, the kind that makes you hold your breath.
NBC News

Principals write a guide on school shootings they hope their peers will never have to use

As millions of students head back to the classroom this month, the prospect of gun violence on campus poses a grim reality for those tasked with teaching them. The average number of gunfire incidents on school grounds tripled during the 2021-2022 school year, according to a recent report from the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, with 193 incidents last year, the highest number since the organization began tracking the trend in 2013.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down

An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Mail

‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’

A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
Daily Mail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants retired cops, firefighters and EMTs with bachelor's degrees to help fill teacher shortage because they have 'real life experience' and teaching colleges are 'taken over by ideology'

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced he wants to relax regulations to encourage retired law enforcement and first responders to fill vacant teacher positions as the state grapples with a shortage of educators. DeSantis is hoping to expand on a law that took effect this year that allows military veterans to...
