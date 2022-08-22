ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

5 inches of rain in 60 minutes floods parts of Elyria

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36317N_0hQfhhgl00

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Elyria is cleaning up Monday after Sunday’s storms dropped up to 5 inches of rain on parts of the city in under an hour.

The National Weather Service reported places in Elyria under 3 feet of water at one point on Sunday.

Several injured after chemical release in Stark County

Elyria city leaders say police and fire were inundated with weather calls during the vent, including cars stranded in flood waters, homes struck by lightning, downed power lines and flooded homes. Elyria’s Wastewater Department sent crews to 81 homes and businesses to help with flooding issues, the city said in a press release Monday. They say more calls continue to come in. Anyone who needs help can call (440)366-2211. The Wastewater department recommends disinfecting any areas in a home affected by floodwaters.

The City of Elyria plans to host a roundtable with residents to talk about the storms and what can be done to mitigate future events. The date for the meeting has not been set.

