Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rollover Crash Injures Cannon Falls Man
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon sent a Cannon Falls man to the hospital. 47-year-old Phillip Elwood was the lone occupant of a vehicle traveling east on Hwy. 30 east of Blooming Prairie when he lost control of his vehicle as he navigated a curve around 5:45 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates the vehicle then went off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
Cannon Falls Man Transporting 35 YMCA Campers Arrested For DWI
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Cannon Falls man is facing multiple DWI-related charges for allegedly driving a charter bus transporting dozens of children while he was drunk. A criminal complaint filed in Carlton County Court indicates 49-year-old Patrick Bullard was behind the wheel of a bus that was pulled over by State Troopers on I-35 in an area south of Duluth late Sunday morning. The traffic stop was in response to a report that a charter bus was being driven from “shoulder to shoulder and almost into the ditch” along the freeway. The court document says the troopers, after locating the bus, also saw it drive across a lane of traffic onto the shoulder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Anoka County man, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge
An Anoka County man who was flying with his 18-year-old daughter crash-landed in a cornfield shortly after takeoff from the Cambridge Municipal Airport Tuesday night. The 40-year-old man and his daughter survived the crash-landing, which happened in a field on the 400 block of 309th Ave. NW, which is about a mile south of the Cambridge airport.
No Charges for Rice County Deputy Who Fatally Ran Over Woman Laying in Highway
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rice County Sheriff’s Deputy will not face charges for fatally running over a woman who was laying in a highway in January. The decision was announced by Rice County Attorney John Fossum over the weekend. A news release says a State Patrol accident investigation concluded Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have time to avoid 52-year-old Stephanie Wesley, who was reportedly laying in the middle of Hwy. 60 east of Morristown around 2 a.m. on Jan 29.
willmarradio.com
Chain reaction crash on I-94 kills driver of truck
(Rogers MN-) A Brooklyn Center man was killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday on I-94 near Rogers. The state patrol says traffic in the westbound lane was stopped at Highway 101 when an Isuzu truck crashed into the line of vehicles, damaging 7 cars and trucks. The driver of the Isuzu, 42-year-old Miguel Perez, was killed and his passenger, 19-year-old Gabriel Lara of Monticello suffered life threatening injuries and is currently hospitalized at North Memorial. No one else was injured in the crash reported at 2:54 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI
DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
Man killed, another man injured in south Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police say speed most likely caused a deadly crash on the south side of the city early Wednesday.It occurred just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Two cars were totaled in the collision. One of the drivers, a 33-year-old man, died from his injuries at a local hospital.A 60-year-old man driving the other car is recovering at the hospital.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed While Trying to Flee Trooper (Update)
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Weekend standoff in SE Minnesota involved around 20 shots fired
PINE ISLAND, Minn - A lengthy standoff over the weekend in Pine Island involved a man firing around 20 rounds with some striking an armored vehicle and a nearby residence. Michael Molitor, 37, is facing charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.
swnewsmedia.com
Eight-year-old killed after being struck by pickup on Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation
An 8-year-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike with her mother Monday evening, Aug. 22, according to the Prior Lake Police Department. According to a press release, a pickup truck struck the child at the intersection of Dakota Trail and Orion Road on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation.
WEAU-TV 13
LOCATED: 20-year-old woman reported missing in Buffalo County is found safe
BUFFALO CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 20-year-old woman reported missing from Buffalo County has been found safe, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The original notification of the missing person is below. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said Shawna Wenger of Buffalo City has been missing since 6...
Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
fox9.com
Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
Police locate mother of 10-month-old girl found at MSP Airport
The appeal has been canceled after the child’s mother was located. "The child has been identified and her mother has been found safe," the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced. "Thanks to all who shared the alert and provided info that helped investigators identify the child and locate her relatives."
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
Michael Molitor charged in Pine Island standoff
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- A southern Minnesota man is accused of assault after allegedly firing at law enforcement during an hourslong standoff over the weekend.Michael Molitor, 37, faces first- and second-degree assault charges, as well as charges of making terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing or possessing a bullet-resistant vest. The charges were filed in Olmsted County Monday.According to the criminal complaint, the standoff began with a welfare check in Pine Island Saturday morning. A Goodhue County deputy went to Molitor's home after a caller told dispatch Molitor had threatened to kill himself, specifically making reference to "suicide...
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0