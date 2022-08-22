Grizzlies have inquired about Kevin Durant

Recently, a new team has shown interest in Durant: the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell The Athletic. Fresh off a 56-win season, the Grizzlies have made new inquiries to the Nets about Durant, those sources added. Memphis has five first-round draft picks available (four unprotected selections of its own and one protected via Golden State in 2024) to theoretically utilize in a trade as well as young players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke, Kennedy Chandler and David Roddy.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Evan Sidery @esidery

Updated odds on where Kevin Durant will play next season via @DraftKings:

Nets = -170

Celtics = +225

Suns = +300

Raptors = +600

Heat = +800 – 3:51 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Reactions to Jayson Tatum’s comments on his wrist, a photo with Kevin Durant, and losing in the Finals

bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/08/22/kar… – 3:44 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Whoa bro! Where is this animosity coming from?? I thought we were BFF’s?!

And please KD show me one lie I’ve ever told on here. I’ll happily Venmo you $25 for every one

Also – the great thing about social media is players can deny any lie that’s reported or any rumor they chose pic.twitter.com/qN1xpMpf1s – 3:06 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Kevin Durant to the Grizzlies? It’s not crazy, but it is complicated dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 2:06 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Desmond Bane will not be made available for Kevin Durant? Next. They not serious. – 1:36 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Couple of #NBA gambling notes: #Grizzlies still +2100 to win title amid news of their interest in Kevin Durant. #Hornets are +12000; #Wizards +16000 despite news of their interest in Donovan Mitchell. Defending champs #Warriors still 3rd shortest odds behind #Celtics and #Bucks. – 1:36 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

For what it’s worth, I’ve spent the last 30 minutes looking at KD-Denver trade packages and can’t get past three factors:

1. The Nuggets aren’t trading Murray

2. MPJ’s value is low

3. The Nuggets can trade *One* first round pick

Unless the Nets strongly value MPJ, it’s a no. – 12:57 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

FWIW, rival teams and the Nets are playing this as they should. The stress test comes when the games start, there’s no reason for BKN to sell Durant short before then. Conversely, no one should be offering top dollar right now, at least not until Marks/co pass the stress test. – 12:07 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

More and more teams inquiring about Kevin Durant #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:16 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

PPG leaders for a franchise (since the merger):

Thunder — Durant (27.4)

Warriors — Durant (25.8)

Nets — Durant (28.7)

One of the best scorers we’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/2CzFH8CHkp – 10:36 AM

Jon Chepkevich @JonChep

Desmond Bane is now borderline untouchable in KEVIN DURANT trade talks. Think about that for a second…

Just three years ago, Bane was not even invited to the G League Elite Camp.

Quite the come up + reminder that everyone’s path is different. – 10:35 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Kevin Durant trade rumors: Grizzlies have made ‘new inquiries’ about Nets superstar, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 10:27 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

All that was reported was that Memphis showed interest in KD, and that Bane and Jackson aren’t available.

Is that enough to get a deal done? Most will say no. But it really depends on what other offers are out there. (That’s the point of showing interest, so you know). – 10:22 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Another round of “What did the Celtics actually offer to the Nets for KD?” has kicked off.

NBAugust can’t end soon enough. – 10:20 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

You got teams out here talking about players like Scottie Barnes and Jaylen Brown in KD discussions.

It’s highly unlikely those Memphis talks gain any steam without Jaren Jackson or Desmond Bane. This is arguably the league’s best player/scorer. – 10:14 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies aren’t going to recklessly go after Kevin Durant. If Memphis can keep its preferred core together while acquiring arguably the league’s best player, it could be scary hours in Memphis.

Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:08 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

If Jaren isn’t being offered, seems like a Memphis package for Durant would have to include Green and Adams to get anywhere near the $35.6M they’d have to send out as salary match. They could also sign-and-trade Jarrett Culver to make some confederate money for a deal. – 10:04 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies have shown interest in a Kevin Durant trade, per @Shams Charania. But so far they won’t include Bane or Jackson.

Anything else would have to include Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Danny Green (and then a truckload of first-round picks).

dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:02 AM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

If the Grizzlies do trade for KD, he might get a @MemphisZoo giraffe named after him just like Ja.

I say make it happen @Kevin Durant – 10:01 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

the grizzlies were one of the first teams that popped into my head when durant made his trade request. wrote about it here: si.com/.amp/nba/2022/… – 9:59 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Why KD will remain a Net:

* The Raptors have refused to make Scottie Barnes available

* The Pels say Brandon Ingram is untouchable

* The Grizz won’t include Jaren Jackson or Desmond Bane

* The Heat won’t trade Bam Adebayo.

* The Celtics won’t move Marcus Smart or Robert Williams – 9:27 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

A new Western Conference contender is expressing interest in Kevin Durant – fresh Inside Pass at @TheAthletic breaking down the latest on the Nets star:

theathletic.com/3526628/2022/0… – 9:15 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Offensively. Aside from dunking at close range. There is nothing that KD can do that Steph doesn’t do better. Steph shoots better from every spot on the floor. KD just gets more credit because he’s 6-10 with a handle. – 2:03 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Kevin Durant is often referred to as the greatest/most versatile scorer ever. (For some reason)

Most active 50-point Games:

Harden 23

LeBron 14

Dame 12

Steph 10 – 12:29 AM

The Grizzlies will not include Jackson or Bane in a potential offer for Durant, sources said, but rather a package built around their bevy of draft picks. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2022

The Commercial Appeal interviewed Dr. Kenneth Jung, an orthopedics doctor who specializes in foot and ankle fractures, to get more clarity on Jackson’s injury. Jung was a foot and ankle consultant for the L.A. Lakers, Anaheim Ducks and L.A. Kings, among other sports franchises. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / August 16, 2022

CA: What should we know about a stress fracture injury? Jung: The most important thing is which bone it is. The common one, especially in basketball players, is the fifth metatarsal. Another common one that requires surgery is the navicular, which is like in the middle of the foot. Jackson had surgery at the end of June, so it’s either something that he was dealing with through the season and it didn’t progress, or he may have started working out again and noticed pain there. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / August 16, 2022