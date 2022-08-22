Read full article on original website
Related
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
WTAX
Two dead in Morgan Co. auto crash
Two people died in a single vehicle accident in Morgan County on Saturday night. It happened on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road, in Alexander. Around 10:07 p.m. the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and hit a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
WAND TV
Two people killed in Morgan County accident identified
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A married couple died in a single vehicle crash in Morgan County Saturday night. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road in Alexander, Illinois. Troopers said the preliminary traffic investigation reveals the car was eastbound on Old...
Springfield man arrested during narcotics search
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Springfield was arrested on Thursday when Springfield Police officers executed a narcotics search warrant. Officers with the Pro-Active Crime Unit converged on a house on East Cook Street near South 23rd Street and found the homeowner, 42-year-old Joseph Meacham outside. He was arrested without incident. Inside the home, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coroner releases name of man died in camper fire
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner. Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation […]
newschannel20.com
Southern View home invasion suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Law enforcement is searching for the person responsible for a Southern View home invasion. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says it happened early Wednesday morning at a home in the 2800 block of South 3rd Street. We're told the victims were held at gunpoint by...
newschannel20.com
Suspects at large after burglary at Long Bridge Golf Course
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigate a burglary of a motor vehicle and misuse of a credit card. Police say the burglary happened on August 12 around 2:15 p.m. at Long Bridge Golf Course. We're told the suspects...
WAND TV
Arson investigation underway after multiple fires set around loading dock of vacant building
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating a suspected arson after the fire department was called out for multiple set fires in and around the loading dock of a vacant building early Wednesday. The Decatur Fire Department was called out just after midnight for a report of a large...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police searching for theft suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for a man wanted for having an outstanding warrant for theft. Richard Farthing, 54, is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. If you have information as to the location of Farthing, you're asked to contact...
wlds.com
Coroner’s Office Release Identity of Couple Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Alexander
Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson has released the identities of two people who were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Alexander on Saturday night. Authorities were called to Old Route 36 at Orleans Road in Alexander on Saturday to a one-vehicle roll over crash at 10:07PM. The preliminary traffic investigation revealed that the car was eastbound on Old Route 36 when it left the roadway and struck a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
newschannel20.com
Wanted Montgomery County man captured
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS) — On Monday, Montgomery County deputies conducted a traffic stop and were able to capture a wanted man. Mitchell R. Hancock, 36, was arrested for having an outstanding Montgomery County warrant, an outstanding Sangamon County warrant, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.
Springfield Police: Man wanted for theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for theft. The wanted suspect is 54-year-old Richard Farthing. Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel described the alleged crime as “theft by deception,” saying Farthing transferred $9,900 from one bank account to another when the first bank account […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Loaded gun found in vehicle search
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop. Decatur Police pulled over 28-year-old Ronnie Fobbs on Tuesday for driving with a suspended license plate. While police were searching the vehicle, police say they found a loaded gun.
newschannel20.com
Springfield adds 13 new police officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More people are joining the Springfield Police. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) added 13 new officers to the force this week. The department has been struggling with police recruitment, which has left them short-staffed for months. On Wednesday, the SPD had its ceremony to swear...
newschannel20.com
Woman convicted of killing man after breaking into home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Granite City woman has been convicted of a murder that took place in Macoupin County. Chancey Hutson, 31, has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. On Jan. 1, 2015, Hutson entered Adams' house wearing a mask and...
Man dead in trailer fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49-year-old Decatur man has died after the trailer he lived in caught fire early Sunday morning. The fire happened in the area of East Locust and North 27th Streets in Decatur. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the victim, Cory J. Ballinger, was found in the trailer’s remains and was […]
Decatur Police: Woman dies after domestic violence situation with son
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a woman is dead after a domestic violence situation with her son. In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll stated 43-year-old Monique N. McKissic was taken to a Decatur hospital on August 14. She had blunt force trauma to her head. McKissic was transported to a Springfield hospital […]
WAND TV
Decatur domestic violence victim dies, suspect's charges to be upgraded
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was beaten in a domestic violence incident in Decatur has died. Monique N. McKissic, 43, was rushed to the hospital Aug. 14 after police responded to a home in the 100 block of S. Calhoun St. just after 1 a.m. for a domestic violence situation.
wdbr.com
Car burglary is Crime of the Week
A burglary to a motor vehicle and misuse of a credit card is the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. It happened on August 12th around 2:15 pm at Long Bridge Golf Course on W. Camp Sangamo Rd. The suspects made entry into the victim’s vehicle...
wlds.com
Teen Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash on East Morton
A juvenile was taken to the hospital after their vehicle struck a light pole in a parking lot Saturday night. Jacksonville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on private property at 10:06PM Saturday evening in the 100 block of East Morton Avenue. According to preliminary reports, an unidentified...
Comments / 0