Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson has released the identities of two people who were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Alexander on Saturday night. Authorities were called to Old Route 36 at Orleans Road in Alexander on Saturday to a one-vehicle roll over crash at 10:07PM. The preliminary traffic investigation revealed that the car was eastbound on Old Route 36 when it left the roadway and struck a power pole before landing upside down in a field.

ALEXANDER, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO