James Denton Reunites With Son on Screen for ‘Perfect Harmony’ on Hallmark; Will Perform Original Song With Sherri Saum (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Hold Me Closer’ Producers Andrew Watt and Cirkut Reveal the Story Behind the Joyful Elton/Britney Collab
The prospect of a new version of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” with vocals from Britney Spears has sent the music world into a tizzy for weeks, particularly since Spears has not released fresh music in six years amid the knockdown, drag-out battle over her conservatorship. Luckily, “Hold Me Closer,” produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut and finally due out at midnight ET, is an unabashed dance-floor celebration of good vibes much in the vein of John’s surprise smash 2021 collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart,” which was built on elements of his past hits such as “Rocket Man.”
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Muse’s Matt Bellamy Recalls Attending One of Lady Gaga’s Early Career Shows: ‘I Have Always Been a Little Monster’
Matt Bellamy is activating his Lady Gaga stan card. “I always have been a monster,” the Muse frontman told Zane Lowe in a new Apple Music 1 interview. He gushed about seeing the singer live in Washington D.C. back in 2007 when she was playing to rooms of 500 people — way before her tour slate featured packed out stadiums. “Always from day one, I thought she was just an absolute phenomenon,” Bellamy said.
The Quintanilla Family on New Selena Album ‘Moonchild Mixes’: ‘It’ll Move You Emotionally’
Selena Quintanilla was only 13 years old when she recorded her single “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,” a pop ballad about unrequited love. But how much can a teen Selena know about heartbreak? At that age, none. However, thanks to singing lessons from her dad she was able to belt out these heartfelt and mature lyrics. “I found out she had the talent to sing when she was six and a half years old,” Abraham Quintanilla Jr. tells Billboard. “As she grew older, I would sit down with her and teach her how to sing in Spanish. I would teach...
Shia LaBeouf reveals he converted to Catholicism after studying religion for Padre Pio film
Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he converted to Catholicism, after studying the religion for his upcoming movie, Padre Pio.During an interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron on Thursday, the 36-year-old actor expressed how much he was mentally struggling and had thoughts of suicide, before joining the cast of his newest movie. However, in order to better understand the late mystic Saint Padre Pio, who he portrays in the biopic, LaBeuof said that he livied with a monastery of Franciscan Capuchin friars and started engaging with the Church, which helped him through the difficult time.“I had...
WORLD PREMIERE: Kenny Chesney - ‘Beer With My Friends’ featuring Old Dominion
Audacy is bringing you the world premiere of Kenny Chesney’s “Beer With My Friends,” featuring Old Dominion all day on August 26, beginning at 12a ET. To catch an exclusive listen, tune in to any of your favorite Audacy Country station
Comments / 0