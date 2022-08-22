ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus schools reaches ‘conceptual agreement’ with teachers, ending strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Striking teachers in Columbus City Schools will be back in the classroom with their students Monday. A preliminary agreement between the 4,500-member Columbus Education Association and Ohio’s largest public school district was announced early Thursday, ending the strike that began Monday and heavily disrupted the first day of school Wednesday with students learning remotely.
