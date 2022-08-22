Read full article on original website
Barbie Ferreira Says She’s Leaving ‘Euphoria’: ‘I’m Having to Say a Very Teary-Eyed Goodbye’
The actor announced her apparent departure via Instagram, writing in a story post: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”
India’s Rasika Dugal Talks ‘Delhi Crime 2,’ ‘Mirzapur 3’
Indian actor Rasika Dugal is on a roll, with season 2 of Emmy-winning Netflix series “Delhi Crime” streaming, season 3 of Amazon Prime Video series “Mirzapur” filming and several other series and films in the works. Dugal describes season 2 of “Delhi Crime” as “very different...
