Sidney Daily News
Troy High School holds second annual Freshman Focus Day
TROY — There may be no more daunting task for a teenager than walking through the front doors of high school the first day of their freshman year and finding it filled with upperclassmen. Troy High School is making that transition a little easier for freshmen, however. For the...
Sidney Daily News
Board OKs learning opportunities
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education approved out-of-district learning opportunities/out-of-state travel for students and staff during its meeting Monday, Aug. 22. The board approved John Kreitzer, Landscape and Natural Resources instructor, to participate in the Yellowstone/Teton Study Experience trip from Sept. 14-23, 2022. The costs...
Sidney Daily News
Events in Sidney, Troy celebrate Recovery Month
SIDNEY — Events in Sidney, Troy and Piqua are planned to celebrate National Recovery Month in September, beginning with Overdose Awareness Day kickoff events on Aug. 31. Memorial services and candlelight vigils will take place Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse courtsquare in Sidney, and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza in Troy. Participants are asked to bring a picture of a loved one lost to addiction or overdose for the memorial service.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Only four members showed up for the regular meeting of council last night. On motion by Lee, Vice President Bemus was instructed to send one of the city officers after the absent members. The city commissioner was so delegated. He was not successful in getting any of the absent members, so an adjournment was made until next Monday.
Sidney Daily News
Council hears about potential rental registration program
SIDNEY — Information on a potential rental registry program in the city of Sidney was presented to Sidney City Council during its Monday evening meeting. Kyle Havenar, the Sidney vacant property inspector, said city staff researched information on a program to require non-owner occupied housing units to be registered and inspected. He noted the city’s comprehensive plan recommends “to require additional oversight to the city’s rental stock, with all rental properties receiving interior/exterior inspections. In addition, rental owners could be required to annually obtain a certificate of occupancy” as a major step to protect neighborhoods.
Sidney Daily News
Palazzo to host blood drive
BOTKINS – Support the regional blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and join the fight against childhood cancer when you donate at the Palazzo community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 309 S. Main St., Botkins. Register to donate Aug. 29...
Sidney Daily News
A visit to Clear Creek Farm
Jeanne McDonogh, of Sidney, gains a better understanding of Clear Creek Farm as she reads a display at their open house held Tuesday, Aug. 23. The open house was part of “Business After Hours” which was organized by the United Way and the Chamber of Commerce.
Sidney Daily News
High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown
LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Wilson Health plans grocery tour
SIDNEY — Wilson Health Weight and Wellness will be hosting a Walmart Grocery Store Tour on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. The tour, led by Kristin Manger, RDN, will cover what to buy and what not to buy based on nutritional value. Manger will be showing attendees how to read a nutrition label and what to look for.
Sidney Daily News
A.B. Grahm Memorial Center hosts pulled pork dinner
CONOVER – The A.B. Grahm Memorial Center is hosting a Pulled Pork Dinner and 4-H Club Bench Auction on Saturday, Sept. 7. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Adult meals include a pulled pork sandwich, two sides, dessert and a drink for $10. Kids meals, for kids 12 and under, cost $5 and include a pulled pork sandwich, one side, dessert and a drink. Carryout meals will be available.
Sidney Daily News
Council OKs curb, gutter program assessments
SIDNEY — Sidney City Council adopted an ordinance Monday evening to levy assessments for the cost for the construction and replacement work of certain described curb and gutters in the city of Sidney. Chad Arkenberg, engineering manager, presented the legislation to levy 2022 curb and gutter assessments in the...
Sidney Daily News
Council OKs liquor permit transfer request, handles other legislation
SIDNEY — Consent for a liquor permit transfer request at Buffalo Wild Wings, along with the adoption and introduction of several pieces of legislation were handled Monday night during the Sidney City Council meeting. The city of Sidney received a request to transfer a D5 and D6 liquor permit...
Sidney Daily News
Rememberance Ride set for Aug. 27
PIQUA — Rolling Thunder Inc., Ohio Chapter 10 will hold its Rememberance Ride fundraiser on Aug. 27 at Piqua Harley. Registratioon begins at 10:30 a.m. Kick stands are up at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 per vehicle,. There will be fun, food trucks, music, military vehicles and the...
Sidney Daily News
Gill to portray Confederate Medical Corps surgeon
SIDNEY — When Newark, Ohio resident Doug Gill sets up his tent at Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend, it will be his third appearance in Sidney portraying a Confederate Medical Corps surgeon. Gill also attended the inaugural 2016 event and returned again in 2018. He’s been...
Sidney Daily News
Chair volleyball is on fire
Playing a game of chair volleyball are Sidney firefighters, left to right, Lt. Greg Francis, of Minster, Ryan Heitman, of Houston, Adam Schulze, of Maria Stein, and Mark Pleiman, of Tipp City. The firefighters played against member of the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Sidney Daily News
Council moves forward with new subdivision
NEW BREMEN – New Bremen village council appred actions that will move forward plans for a new subdivision in the village during its meeting Monday, Aug. 22. Council heard the second reading of a resolution to authorize Village Administrator Brent Richter to to submit an application to Ohio Public Works Commission to fund a project to upgrade Plum Street, Park Street and Eastmoor Drive. The streets are on three sides of a planned 21-lot residential subdivision on land owned by Crown Equipment. The area is the school district’s former football field and adjacent land.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jeffrey Callahan, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine. Kyle Fielder, 21, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was charged with speeding, amended to...
Sidney Daily News
Troy anticipates PorchFest 2022
TROY — Troy anticipates the 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 10. The music festival features 40 bands on 40 porches in the Southwest Historic District. This neighborhood celebration of regional music features a wide variety of musical types and instrumentation. Enjoy rock with Rusted Reserve and Camarillo;...
Sidney Daily News
Cross country: Botkins boys, Fort Loramie girls 1st at Shelby County Preview
SIDNEY — Botkins’ boys and Fort Loramie’s girls cross country squads finished first in the Shelby County Preview on Tuesday at Sidney High School while Jackson Center and Anna each had athletes finish first individually. Jackson Center senior Kellen Reichert finished first individually in the boys race...
