Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident

LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor.

It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured.

Officials say Weighton, 52, was operating a 1934 John Deere tractor with a plow with other members of a local tractor club when he hit a log causing him to be thrown. The tractor dragged him 40 yards across the field.

He was transported by air ambulance to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. His current condition is not known.

