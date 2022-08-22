HOMESTEAD, Fla. — State and community leaders gathered in Homestead on Tuesday, the eve of the 30th year since Hurricane Andrew made its devastating landfall on the city. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Florida Dept. of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, flanked by nine other speakers, gathered to highlight the significance of the storm, reflect on the changes in public safety in the years since, and to remind the public about the importance of being weather-ready.

