FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
Where To Get Your Pup Some (Tasty) Treats In Long Beach for National Dog DayLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
University of La Verne Celebrates Convocation On Campus for the First Time Since PandemicUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne Welcomes New and Returning Students During Move-In DayUniversity of La Verne
Supervisor Foley Highlights Fly Friendly Program Environmental Benefits with Tree Planting Ceremony in Newport Beach
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley held a tree-planting ceremony at the Peter & Mary Muth Interpretive Center in Newport Beach’s Back Bay.to announce Fly Friendly, the new education and community outreach program designed to reduce noise and pollution, with community leaders and aviation stakeholders. Fly...
Painting Principles: Local Artists Brighten North Beach with New ‘Character Counts’ Mural
Rienda’s First Homebuyer Has Deep Ties to Rancho Mission Viejo
Online Giving Day supports Orange County Boys and Girls Clubs
On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County. According to the 27th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County, nearly half of...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, August 25, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, August 25, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are forecast to...
Fontana Mazda hosts Labor Day 2022 Celebration: complimentary, incredible food and car show
FONTANA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Labor Day weekend festivities in Fontana, located between Rancho Cucamonga and San Bernardino, include Fontana Mazda’s free Labor Day Celebration. As a local Mazda dealer, Fontana Mazda cares about its community and is providing free food from TK Burgers for everyone, a raffle and a car show. There will also be a food drive. The “Hunger Can Eat Our Dust” celebration starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 and ends at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join the fun and participate in family fun activities.
Garden Grove seeks community input on accessory dwelling units
Garden Grove residents with property containing an accessory dwelling unit (ADUs) or those who are considering adding one are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s online survey to share their experiences and provide their input. The survey, available in multiple languages, can be accessed now until Friday, September 16, 2022 at ggcity.org/planning/adu.
Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter Enter Final Phase of $3 Million Capital Campaign
Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter (FONBAS) has entered the final phase of its five-year, $3 Million capital campaign to “Raise the Roof” of a new animal shelter for Newport Beach with a goal to raise the last $100,000 by October 1, 2022. All contributions of $5,000 or...
Cypress Mayor Paulo Morales to present at September Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome Cypress Mayor Paulo Morales to our September Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, September 13 at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30. a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Mayor...
Images and emotions connected through a camera lens
The current Community Focus Space exhibit at John Wayne Airport features photography by local academic and photographer Dr. Gerardo Canul, Ph.D. He focuses on creating images that serve as a testament to human resiliency. Sharp camera work captures the quiet lives of people and the history of spaces throughout the world. Select pieces from his photography collection will be displayed in the Thomas F. Riley Terminal through September 15, 2022.
Historic Pacific Park fire station to be preserved as a new center for youth and seniors
A historic former fire station will soon be transformed into a new Santa Ana Police Athletic & Activity League (PAAL) center to serve youths and seniors. This week the Santa Ana City Council directed City staff to convert the vacant 1928 fire station at 625 S. Cypress Ave. in the Pacific Park neighborhood into a PAAL facility. The new center will include a large multi-use open space, classrooms, exercise rooms and a police substation. The City Council allocated $1 million in December to renovate and repurpose the historic structure, which is expected to take about 18 months to complete.
Supervisors Respond to Grand Jury Findings on County’s Approach to Homelessness
Lakewood city system not affected by Metropolitan Water District pipeline repair
The City of Lakewood’s Department of Water Resources (DWR) pumps 100% of its water from underground aquifers directly beneath Lakewood. Lakewood DWR does not use imported water from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD). From Sept. 6-20, MWD will be making emergency repairs to one of its...
La Palma police blotter, August 9 to August 15, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 9, 2022. Petty...
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Fishing Remains White Hot
Firefighters will be training on N. Grand near E. 4th St. through Sunday
OCFA Firefighters will be training in the area of 511 N Grand Ave. today through Sunday. That site is just north of E. 4th St. and a few blocks north of the DMV’s Santa Ana branch. Beginning tomorrow, the training will involve live fire. Smoke may be seen in...
BHERC Presents Its First Health Matters Film Screening & Panel Focused on Mental Health During The 28th Annual African American Film Marketplace in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Black Hollywood Education Resource Center is proud to welcome an incredible lineup of Films, Filmmakers and Healthcare Professionals to the stage of speakers for our 28th Annual Film Festival and First Annual Health Conference: “SUPLLEMENTALLY”: Mastering Mental and Brain Health After the Pandemic Across the Globe: Recovery, Healing, Hope, Reimage, taking place August 27, 2022, Cinemark 18 & XD, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles and virtually.
Local Woman, Wife of U.S. Marine Recognized for Service to Marine Community
“Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board
On the morning of August 22, Emily Hibard, Rona Goldberg, and a team of volunteers distributed invitations to their Rossmoor Highlands “Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita coming up this Wednesday evening. Emily Hibard is running for Los Alamitos City Council District 5. The incumbent, Mark Chirco, is...
Cypress police blotter, August 15 to August 21, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. August 15, 2022. Arrest – 5:58...
