Supervisor Foley Highlights Fly Friendly Program Environmental Benefits with Tree Planting Ceremony in Newport Beach

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley held a tree-planting ceremony at the Peter & Mary Muth Interpretive Center in Newport Beach’s Back Bay.to announce Fly Friendly, the new education and community outreach program designed to reduce noise and pollution, with community leaders and aviation stakeholders. Fly...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Painting Principles: Local Artists Brighten North Beach with New ‘Character Counts’ Mural

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Rienda’s First Homebuyer Has Deep Ties to Rancho Mission Viejo

MISSION VIEJO, CA
MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

Online Giving Day supports Orange County Boys and Girls Clubs

On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County. According to the 27th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County, nearly half of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, August 25, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, August 25, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are forecast to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Fontana Mazda hosts Labor Day 2022 Celebration: complimentary, incredible food and car show

FONTANA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Labor Day weekend festivities in Fontana, located between Rancho Cucamonga and San Bernardino, include Fontana Mazda’s free Labor Day Celebration. As a local Mazda dealer, Fontana Mazda cares about its community and is providing free food from TK Burgers for everyone, a raffle and a car show. There will also be a food drive. The “Hunger Can Eat Our Dust” celebration starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 and ends at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join the fun and participate in family fun activities.
FONTANA, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove seeks community input on accessory dwelling units

Garden Grove residents with property containing an accessory dwelling unit (ADUs) or those who are considering adding one are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s online survey to share their experiences and provide their input. The survey, available in multiple languages, can be accessed now until Friday, September 16, 2022 at ggcity.org/planning/adu.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Images and emotions connected through a camera lens

The current Community Focus Space exhibit at John Wayne Airport features photography by local academic and photographer Dr. Gerardo Canul, Ph.D. He focuses on creating images that serve as a testament to human resiliency. Sharp camera work captures the quiet lives of people and the history of spaces throughout the world. Select pieces from his photography collection will be displayed in the Thomas F. Riley Terminal through September 15, 2022.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Historic Pacific Park fire station to be preserved as a new center for youth and seniors

A historic former fire station will soon be transformed into a new Santa Ana Police Athletic & Activity League (PAAL) center to serve youths and seniors. This week the Santa Ana City Council directed City staff to convert the vacant 1928 fire station at 625 S. Cypress Ave. in the Pacific Park neighborhood into a PAAL facility. The new center will include a large multi-use open space, classrooms, exercise rooms and a police substation. The City Council allocated $1 million in December to renovate and repurpose the historic structure, which is expected to take about 18 months to complete.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Supervisors Respond to Grand Jury Findings on County’s Approach to Homelessness

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

La Palma police blotter, August 9 to August 15, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 9, 2022. Petty...
LA PALMA, CA
localocnews.com

Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Fishing Remains White Hot

DANA POINT, CA
DANA POINT, CA
localocnews.com

BHERC Presents Its First Health Matters Film Screening & Panel Focused on Mental Health During The 28th Annual African American Film Marketplace in L.A.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Black Hollywood Education Resource Center is proud to welcome an incredible lineup of Films, Filmmakers and Healthcare Professionals to the stage of speakers for our 28th Annual Film Festival and First Annual Health Conference: “SUPLLEMENTALLY”: Mastering Mental and Brain Health After the Pandemic Across the Globe: Recovery, Healing, Hope, Reimage, taking place August 27, 2022, Cinemark 18 & XD, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles and virtually.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Local Woman, Wife of U.S. Marine Recognized for Service to Marine Community

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

“Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board

On the morning of August 22, Emily Hibard, Rona Goldberg, and a team of volunteers distributed invitations to their Rossmoor Highlands “Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita coming up this Wednesday evening. Emily Hibard is running for Los Alamitos City Council District 5. The incumbent, Mark Chirco, is...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress police blotter, August 15 to August 21, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. August 15, 2022. Arrest – 5:58...
CYPRESS, CA

