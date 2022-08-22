Read full article on original website
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
SFGate
Warner Bros. Discovery Hasn’t Finalized Top DC Job, ‘Lego Movie’ Producer Dan Lin Only in the Mix
From “The Lego Batman Movie” to just…Batman?. While veteran producer Dan Lin is in contention for the top job overseeing DC’s film and TV adaptations for Warner Bros. Discovery, Variety has confirmed that no offer has been made to Lin, and several hurdles stand in the way of any deal moving forward.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
SFGate
Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall Talk New Comedy ‘Me Time’
Stars of Netflix’s “Me Time,” including Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall gathered at the Fox Theater in Westwood on Tuesday to celebrate the John Hamburg-directed buddy comedy’s red carpet premiere. “I was able to just go to work and have fun every day,” Wahlberg...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Jota Rosa Gets Deep in His Feelings on ‘Como ?‘engo’ With Feid and Kris Floyd
Back in 2020, the superproducer Tainy released Club Dieciseis, a crisp compilation full of forward-thinking reggaeton experiments. Now, another artist is picking up where he left off: Rising star Jota Rosa, a triple-threat who writes, produces and performs, is getting ready to drop Club Dieciseis 2, a follow-up to Tainy’s original project and his solo debut album. The first cut is “Como Ñengo,” featuring Feid and Kris Floyd, a track that shows he’s also got a knack for futuristic, down-tempo sounds.
‘Hold Me Closer’ Producers Andrew Watt and Cirkut Reveal the Story Behind the Joyful Elton/Britney Collab
The prospect of a new version of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” with vocals from Britney Spears has sent the music world into a tizzy for weeks, particularly since Spears has not released fresh music in six years amid the knockdown, drag-out battle over her conservatorship. Luckily, “Hold Me Closer,” produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut and finally due out at midnight ET, is an unabashed dance-floor celebration of good vibes much in the vein of John’s surprise smash 2021 collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart,” which was built on elements of his past hits such as “Rocket Man.” John first worked...
SFGate
‘The Way Down’ Pastor Takes Credit for HBO Max Woes: ‘This Is a Big Win’
The Aug. 6 address before the assembly at Remnant Fellowship — delivered to an in-person gathering in Brentwood, TN, and via webcast to anyone who might want to watch — began typically enough, with congregants watching an old video sermon from Gwen Shamblin Lara, the church’s late founder who died in a plane crash on May 29, 2021.
