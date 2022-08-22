ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

City
Portsmouth, VA
Literary Hub

The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.

Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
WAVY News 10

Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after VBPD encryption

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After switching to encrypted transmission this month, the Virginia Beach Police Department scanners are quiet, leaving thousands of scanner hobbyists without their beloved entertainment. “Some people will say ‘I’ll listen to the scanner before I watch Netflix,” says Navy veteran Harry Brogan, who runs...
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT

Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor.  Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia

Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
