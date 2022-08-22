Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
A Better Solution for Short-Term Rental Management in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
13newsnow.com
Remembering Rosa: Woman hit, killed in Virginia Beach crash was a leader in the Hampton Roads Filipino community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is accused of hitting two people who were walking in a crosswalk near Constitution Drive at Virginia Beach Town Center. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Rosa Blanco, 76, died from her injuries, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Over...
13newsnow.com
Tenants facing order to vacate Military Circle Mall plead for more time
Nearly 100 tenants at Norfolk's Military Circle Mall could have an extra month to pack up and move. But as it stands, their deadline is at the end of the year.
Virginia Beach couple responsible for largest coupon scam in U.S. history to appear on ABC series 'The Con'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 26, 2022. A Virginia Beach couple who was sentenced to prison last year for a multi-million dollar coupon scam that impacted multiple businesses will be featured in an ABC primetime series on August 25.
Inspired by son, Virginia Beach couple readies school for children with autism
After searching for the perfect fit for their son's education, Maegan and Josh Cahoon decided to create it. Maverick Learning Center is a school in Virginia Beach for children on the autism spectrum.
VA parents, teachers say declining reports of bullying does not reflect reality
Data on bullying reported to the VADOE shows a sharp decline, but parents, teachers, and anti-bullying advocates told News 3 that the numbers don’t reflect the reality at schools statewide.
WTKR
Invest in your health with arch supports from The Good Feet Store on Coast Live
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.—Grace Vohden Snead, Senior Communications Manager at The Good Feet Store, discusses the benefits of their arch supports and shares a customer testimonial that shows how investing in your health can start with your feet. Presented by The Good Feet Store. Jefferson Marketplace, Newport News. (757) 249-7700.
Literary Hub
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
News 3 gets view of HRBT expansion by boat
The nearly $4 billion project is expected to be completed in November 2025, meaning you'll see the work continuing in the area for years to come.
WAVY News 10
Floors in Need of a Change
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How do your floors look at home? Are they in need of a fresh new look? 50 Floor can make that change in as little as one day. Check out their monthly special offers: August Special – 60% Off All Materials. Call 50 Floor...
WAVY News 10
Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after VBPD encryption
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After switching to encrypted transmission this month, the Virginia Beach Police Department scanners are quiet, leaving thousands of scanner hobbyists without their beloved entertainment. “Some people will say ‘I’ll listen to the scanner before I watch Netflix,” says Navy veteran Harry Brogan, who runs...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach drone company expanding, setting up training center in Dinwiddie
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach drone company DroneUp, LLC is expanding its headquarters in Virginia Beach and will create a new research and training center in Dinwiddie County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday. The $27 million investment will create 655 new jobs,...
Virginia Beach senior citizens concerned about rising rent prices
Some senior citizens in Virginia Beach are becoming increasingly concerned about rising rental rates.
Virginia Beach Parks & Rec. proposes idea for Rudee Loop redevelopment
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On August 12, the City of Virginia Beach unveiled three proposals to redevelop an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront. Now, the city's department of parks and recreation has entered the ring to design a concept for Rudee Loop. Rudee Loop, situated where Rudee Inlet and...
Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT
Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor. Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
Virginia Beach superintendent weighs in on learning loss and how the division plans to bounce back
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After the state's most recent Standards of Learning results for the 2021-22 academic year, it's unclear when learning levels will return to what educators like Dr. Aaron Spence saw before the COVID-19 pandemic. “There was no question students fell behind in their learning. Our jobs...
Man who admitted to Hampton Roads killing spree in March appears in VB court
Cola Beale, the man at the center of a killing spree that happened back in March of 2022 appeared in Virginia Beach court on Thursday.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools gets ready for 2022-23 school year
Look for more announcements from local school districts each morning on WAVY News 10 Today. Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools …. 1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns …. CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down. After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is …. Arrest made after quadruple...
Portsmouth residents claim miscommunication over rental relief is leading to evictions
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — People who live at a Portsmouth apartment complex claim they are facing eviction after a miscommunication over rental relief assistance. Lekesha Johnson said her sister is facing eviction at Stone Ridge apartments and so are many of her neighbors. “We got 75 people that’s being evicted,"...
Drone company expands in Virginia, promising 655 jobs
A Virginia-headquartered leader in drone technology services is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs, state officials announced Wednesday.
