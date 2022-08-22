Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO