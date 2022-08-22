Four candidates running for two available at-large seats on Rossmoor Community Services District Board

Read full article on original website
David Burke announces candidacy for Cypress City Council
I am running for Cypress City Council because as a business owner, attorney, husband, and father, I care deeply about Cypress’s future. I intend to prioritize safe streets, clean parks, attracting desirable businesses, economic opportunity, and fun community events as the key pillars of a thriving city. And as the founder of a nonprofit that fights against big money in politics and for more transparent government, I also want to ensure that our city’s government lives up to the highest standards of integrity and accountability.
Cypress Mayor Paulo Morales to present at September Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome Cypress Mayor Paulo Morales to our September Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, September 13 at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30. a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Mayor...
“Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board
On the morning of August 22, Emily Hibard, Rona Goldberg, and a team of volunteers distributed invitations to their Rossmoor Highlands “Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita coming up this Wednesday evening. Emily Hibard is running for Los Alamitos City Council District 5. The incumbent, Mark Chirco, is...
Supervisors Respond to Grand Jury Findings on County’s Approach to Homelessness
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Max Berg Park Shooting Spurs Council to Address Public Safety Efforts, Police Staffing
Anaheim Union High School District launches Community Schools Resource Center at Sycamore Junior High School
The Anaheim Union High School District (AUHSD) will be launching a Community Schools Resource Center (CSRC) during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at Sycamore Junior High School. The CSRC is a school-based community resource center dedicated to providing services and opportunities to Sycamore students, families, and community members in the areas of physical health, mental health, education, family and home. The CSRC will be a hub where educational partners come together to uplift, nurture and share the many talents, gifts and assets that exist in the Sycamore community. AUHSD has been funded $24 million for community schools at 13 sites, proportionally the most in the state of California, and the CSRC at Sycamore is the first of many resources to come for students and families across the District.
SAPD Chief Valentin has been dismissed from a lawsuit filed by the Santa Ana police union’s President
Santa Ana, CA August 23, 2022 – On August 22, 2022, Orange County Superior Court Judge Lon Hurwitz dismissed Police Chief David Valentin, with prejudice, from a lawsuit filed by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (“SAPOA”) and its President Gerry Serrano. When a judge dismisses a party with prejudice, it means the case is permanently dismissed and cannot be refiled against that party.
Garden Grove City Hall closed, no street sweeping on Labor Day
In observance of the Labor Day holiday, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, and will reopen on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Street sweeping services will not be provided on the holiday. Streets will be swept as scheduled...
Garden Grove seeks community input on accessory dwelling units
Garden Grove residents with property containing an accessory dwelling unit (ADUs) or those who are considering adding one are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s online survey to share their experiences and provide their input. The survey, available in multiple languages, can be accessed now until Friday, September 16, 2022 at ggcity.org/planning/adu.
General Plan Update Information Session to Take Place September 22
The City of Irvine will hold an information session for residents to learn more about the General Plan Update process. The information session will take place Thursday, September 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Irvine City Hall Council Chamber. A virtual attendance option is also available via Zoom, and registration is required here.
Online Giving Day supports Orange County Boys and Girls Clubs
On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County. According to the 27th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County, nearly half of...
Lakewood city system not affected by Metropolitan Water District pipeline repair
The City of Lakewood’s Department of Water Resources (DWR) pumps 100% of its water from underground aquifers directly beneath Lakewood. Lakewood DWR does not use imported water from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD). From Sept. 6-20, MWD will be making emergency repairs to one of its...
Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter Enter Final Phase of $3 Million Capital Campaign
Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter (FONBAS) has entered the final phase of its five-year, $3 Million capital campaign to “Raise the Roof” of a new animal shelter for Newport Beach with a goal to raise the last $100,000 by October 1, 2022. All contributions of $5,000 or...
LAEF invites community to State of the District breakfast
The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to partner with Los Alamitos Unified School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Andrew Pulver, to host the annual State of the District breakfast event on Friday, September 23 at 8:30 a.m. “LAEF is thrilled to invite community members and parents to this event....
Firefighters will be training on N. Grand near E. 4th St. through Sunday
OCFA Firefighters will be training in the area of 511 N Grand Ave. today through Sunday. That site is just north of E. 4th St. and a few blocks north of the DMV’s Santa Ana branch. Beginning tomorrow, the training will involve live fire. Smoke may be seen in...
11th Marines Award San Juan Capistrano Rotary Members Plaque of Appreciation
Painting Principles: Local Artists Brighten North Beach with New ‘Character Counts’ Mural
Cal State Long Beach launches school year with Convocation Celebration
Cal State Long Beach President Jane Close Conoley and Provost Karyn Scissum Gunn welcomed the university’s faculty, staff, and students back to campus during a convocation ceremony at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center. The traditional assembly formally kicks off the start of the new academic year and allows the...
Rienda’s First Homebuyer Has Deep Ties to Rancho Mission Viejo
Gallagher reacts to Governor Newsom vetoing safe injection site bill
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued a statement reacting to Governor Newsom’s veto of Senate Bill 57 (see below), which would have legalized open air drug consumption sites in the cities of Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco:. “Providing state subsidized and supervised drug consumption is a...
