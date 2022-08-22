LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County SPCA has been helping animals for more than ten years, and soon they’ll have a brand new space to keep doing just that. The county’s SPCA has seen more and more animals come through their doors since it opened. That’s why its staff are celebrating the start of construction on a new place to continue their work.

