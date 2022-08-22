Read full article on original website
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
New 472 area code will replace new requests for service in Jacksonville, other parts of Southeastern NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina. which includes Jacksonville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June the area […]
Greenville Police Department hosting free haircut, backpack event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get the students ready for school. On Saturday, the Greenville Police Department will be hosting the sixth annual Cops and Barbers, where students can get ready to go back to school by getting free haircuts and backpacks. The following locations will have drop-off areas while supplies last: Kampus Kuts, […]
WITN
Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volley of gunfire shattered a quiet Greenville neighborhood late this morning, resulting in the city’s latest homicide. Police were called around 11:20 a.m. to a home at the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court. A police department spokeswoman confirmed that a man was...
WITN
Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city. Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies. Police did...
WITN
Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
WITN
Beaufort County to start spraying mosquito gathering spots
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Health Department plans to start spraying for mosquitos this weekend. The health department says the spraying will be between dusk and dawn in areas of high mosquito populations. If there is rainy or windy weather, the scheduled spraying will be postponed. WITN...
WITN
Deputies looking for man who broke into home in Craven County on Thursday
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in identifying a man who broke into a home on Thursday. Craven County deputies released surveillance photos of the man who they say broke into the home on Hudnell Road in Ernul around 1:00 p.m.
NC school bus stop law: What you need to know
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, the roads will be packed with cars and buses. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about bus safety and the rules of the road. North Carolina School Bus Stop Law requires any traffic following a school bus to always stop. On two-lane roads with a center turning […]
WITN
WHO AM I? Woman is suspect in theft from adult business
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police have released surveillance photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a theft at an adult novelty store. The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened at Priscilla McCall’s on Aug. 18th. Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in...
WITN
Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Area leaders and State Department of Transportation officials broke ground Thursday for a project to widen U.S. 17 in Martin and Beaufort Counties. State officials say the project will widen 10.6 miles of the highway north of Highway 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.
WITN
Craven County intersection to close for improvements
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An intersection in Craven County will be closed tonight and tomorrow morning as crews make changes to improve safety. The median will be closed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning where Old Cherry Point Road intersects with U.S. 70 starting at 7:00 p.m. and finishing at 8:00 a.m.
WITN
Lenoir County SPCA breaks ground on new facility
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County SPCA has been helping animals for more than ten years, and soon they’ll have a brand new space to keep doing just that. The county’s SPCA has seen more and more animals come through their doors since it opened. That’s why its staff are celebrating the start of construction on a new place to continue their work.
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Marines dine-and-dash at Waffle House, then vandalize helicopter, NC officials say
Two U.S. Marines damaged a helicopter just after dining and dashing at a Waffle House in North Carolina, officials said. The act of vandalism left the helicopter with broken windows and about $1,000 in damage on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to police in Havelock. The Eastern North Carolina city is home to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
WITN
Pet of the Week: Olive
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pet of the Week for August 24 is Olive. Olive is unlike most dogs, she has personality expressed through her voice and facial expressions. She is almost one year old and is a Retriever/Shephard mix. Olive has been in a foster home for a few months...
WITN
Greenville police still working to notify victim’s family in deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said they are still working on trying to notify the family of a man who was shot dead Tuesday in a barrage of gunfire while in a vehicle. The shooting happened late Tuesday morning in front of a home at the intersection of Joel...
WITN
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A confrontation between a group of Winterville police officers and a man in front of his own home led to viral Facebook posts from the police department and the man’s mother. “I don’t answer questions,” Winterville resident Braxton Pettyjohn, 20, responded to Winterville police officers...
WITN
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - A major employer in Beaufort County remains shut down after an accident Monday. A spokesperson for Nutrien confirms that its phosphate mine in Aurora is idle as a result of the accident. The company says a structural failure at a phosphate ore conveyor belt and storage...
WITN
Emergency officials urge safety ahead of peak hurricane season
N.C. (WITN) - The peak of hurricane season is just weeks away and emergency response officials continue to encourage safety. Eastern Carolina is no stranger to devastating hurricanes. Hurricane Florence in September of 2018 is just one example. There have been no hurricanes in our region so far this season,...
United Way of Onslow County gets a new home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A century-old building will continue to serve the community. On Thursday, the Brigade Boys & Girls Club of Onslow County donated a historic space to the United Way. The building first served as the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire House. Now, it will serve to assist during natural disasters and feed children throughout […]
