The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
WAVY News 10
Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after VBPD encryption
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After switching to encrypted transmission this month, the Virginia Beach Police Department scanners are quiet, leaving thousands of scanner hobbyists without their beloved entertainment. “Some people will say ‘I’ll listen to the scanner before I watch Netflix,” says Navy veteran Harry Brogan, who runs...
The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life
40-year-old Marie Covington's four children should be in the process of making plans to return to school in the fall. Instead, they are making plans to bid farewell to their mother.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach drone company expanding, setting up training center in Dinwiddie
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach drone company DroneUp, LLC is expanding its headquarters in Virginia Beach and will create a new research and training center in Dinwiddie County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday. The $27 million investment will create 655 new jobs,...
1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns to Ft. Monroe
This weekend, the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619 and the City of Hampton will host a series of events.
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools gets ready for 2022-23 school year
Look for more announcements from local school districts each morning on WAVY News 10 Today. Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools …. 1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns …. CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down. After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is …. Arrest made after quadruple...
Loved ones learn about the man who allegedly killed Virginia Beach mother of 4
Court documents say Wednesday night Gary Morton was driving Covington's car when he abducted her from her home on Thalia Trace drive.
WAVY News 10
Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Norfolk Police Department, a man arrived at the...
3 charged after man robbed, assaulted in Virginia Beach
The crime happened August 24 just before 7 p.m., in the 3600 block of Chase Court, police said.
Man dies following motorcycle crash on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and Shoop Avenue.
Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for the first time after moving Something in the Water festival
For the first time since Pharrell Williams announced he was pulling his Something in the Water music festival from Virginia Beach, citing the city energy as "toxic," he met with multiple leaders from his hometown over lunch.
Man shot on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Pembroke Avenue.
Norfolk couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii
Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly, who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy.
Fox bites 5 people, 1 dog, 1 cat in Williamsburg
Officials say a wild gray fox bit five people, one dog, and one cat in Williamsburg overnight.
Juvenile shot on Teach Street in Hampton
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Teach Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a juvenile male who had been struck by gunfire.
Delivery driver carjacked in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was carjacked while making a delivery over the weekend in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Man testified about conversation with suspect in death of ODU student
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Man testified about conversation with suspect in …. Man dies following motorcycle crash on Tidewater …. Grants will help upgrade ECSU library, digitize historical …. VDH expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility in Virginia. From winless to state title contenders, Kempsville …. Governor Youngkin tours black...
VMRC denies permit for floating oyster cages
Tuesday afternoon, officials decided not to let a company build floating oyster beds in Virginia Beach.
“I ain’t going to have remorse.”Man who admitted to killing 3 across VB, Norfolk has preliminary hearing
Cola Beale has already admitted to authorities and to WAVY in a jailhouse interview that he shot and killed all three victims
After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down
Trible will serve as chancellor for this upcoming academic year, and will then go into retirement to spend more time with his family.
