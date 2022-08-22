ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

villages-news.com

Alligator Smiling In The Villages

This robust alligator had a “Cheshire Cat Smile” while digesting his large breakfast of fish during a hot summer day in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
sumtercountyfl.gov

Clear the Shelters Adoption Event August 27

Sumter County, FL – With approximately 140 dogs at Sumter County Animal Services, the need to find good homes and clear the shelters has never been more apparent. As part of the annual Clear the Shelters Event cosponsored by NBC and Telemundo, Sumter County Animal Services is holding a special adoption day on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. And, it’s free for qualified adopters to adopt a pet from Sumter County.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

You can feed elephants at Two Tails Ranch in Florida

FOX 35's David Martin is taking you to Williston, Florida… home to Two Tails Ranch. It’s a gorgeous property featuring Asian and African elephants that you can get up close and personal with. In fact, you can ride and feed them!
WILLISTON, FL
WFLA

100 dog parents to get free tattoos of their pups for National Dog Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – BARK, the creator of BarkBox, is paying for 100 dog tattoos in celebration of National Dog Day. BARK made the announcement on its TikTok on Monday. The tattoo giveaway to 100 dog parents is also in celebration of the company’s 10 year anniversary. Those interested in having a portrait of their […]
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Beagles saved from Virginia lab get adopted thanks to Orlando shelter

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some of the fifteen beagles that were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia and brought to Orlando for care have found their forever homes. The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando announced on Facebook that many of the dogs "have now begun the next chapter of their lives with their new families!"
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida pet owners say French bulldog stolen from yard

CLERMONT, Fla. - The owners of an adorable French bulldog named Josie say they're devastated that someone may have stolen her from their Clermont home. "You've got it in the back of your mind that they're a high-value dog, but you don't really think that people are going to come into your yard and take them," said owner Dylan Damore.
CLERMONT, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city is “nothing to be proud of”

I agree with the gentleman who submitted a previous letter about building here. There is nothing to do for seniors. Every place you look, another gas station is coming up, a car wash, what have you. State Road 200, OMG, that highway is a nightmare to get anywhere and the...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Who has the right of way at gates in The Villages?

Here are a few friendly reminders about who has the right of way at gates in The Villages. Vehicles (and bicycles) entering gate areas in The Villages via the road have the right of way. Vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians on the multi-modal path must yield to the vehicles entering or...
THE VILLAGES, FL

