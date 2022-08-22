Read full article on original website
Related
villages-news.com
Alligator Smiling In The Villages
This robust alligator had a “Cheshire Cat Smile” while digesting his large breakfast of fish during a hot summer day in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Severe overcrowding at animal shelter could mean use of euthanasia to control population
Facing severe overcrowding at the Sumter County Animal Shelter, commissioners Tuesday night adopted a socially conscious shelter resolution, superseding the no-kill shelter policy established in December 2020. The change could mean greater use of euthanasia to control the population. On Aug. 15, the shelter housed 143 dogs, nearly triple its...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says dog owners should respect other people’s property
Currently, I live in On Top of the World in a single-family, free-standing residence. I pay to have my lawn mowed and edged, fertilized, weeded, and maintained the best that it can be considering the grass is trying to grow in sand. There are dog owners who walk their dogs...
wmfe.org
Felines under quarantine and cat services curtailed at Lake County Animal Shelter
Lake County has suspended its cat adoptions and other cat services, after three kittens introduced feline parvo into the animal shelter. The highly contagious panleukopenia virus is often fatal in unvaccinated cats and kittens but does not affect humans or other animals. Animal services director Whitney Boylston said it all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sumtercountyfl.gov
Clear the Shelters Adoption Event August 27
Sumter County, FL – With approximately 140 dogs at Sumter County Animal Services, the need to find good homes and clear the shelters has never been more apparent. As part of the annual Clear the Shelters Event cosponsored by NBC and Telemundo, Sumter County Animal Services is holding a special adoption day on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. And, it’s free for qualified adopters to adopt a pet from Sumter County.
Free Food Distribution In Pasco County Thursday, September 8
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Shady Hills United Methodist Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be at the Shady Hills United Methodist Church on
fox35orlando.com
You can feed elephants at Two Tails Ranch in Florida
FOX 35's David Martin is taking you to Williston, Florida… home to Two Tails Ranch. It’s a gorgeous property featuring Asian and African elephants that you can get up close and personal with. In fact, you can ride and feed them!
100 dog parents to get free tattoos of their pups for National Dog Day
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – BARK, the creator of BarkBox, is paying for 100 dog tattoos in celebration of National Dog Day. BARK made the announcement on its TikTok on Monday. The tattoo giveaway to 100 dog parents is also in celebration of the company’s 10 year anniversary. Those interested in having a portrait of their […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Beagles saved from Virginia lab get adopted thanks to Orlando shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some of the fifteen beagles that were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia and brought to Orlando for care have found their forever homes. The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando announced on Facebook that many of the dogs "have now begun the next chapter of their lives with their new families!"
fox35orlando.com
Florida pet owners say French bulldog stolen from yard
CLERMONT, Fla. - The owners of an adorable French bulldog named Josie say they're devastated that someone may have stolen her from their Clermont home. "You've got it in the back of your mind that they're a high-value dog, but you don't really think that people are going to come into your yard and take them," said owner Dylan Damore.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man wanted for animal cruelty
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for 24 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 17 counts of animal cruelty. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding 43-year-old Ivery Luckey.
Air fryer leads to kitchen fire in Hernando County, fire rescue says
A residential fire in Spring Hill was caused by an air fryer that was left on all night, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hernando County Sheriff Warns Of Phone Scam Targeting County Residents
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are receiving complaints from Hernando County residents who have been called by a male, who identifies himself as Sergeant Wagner with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the male then tells the victim that he or she
click orlando
1 seriously injured after falling at least 10 feet at Orange County building, fire rescue says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was seriously injured at an Orange County building after falling at least 10 feet, according to fire rescue. The building is located at 6003 Hansel Ave. Sky 6 video showed what appeared to be a bank, or a building that was possibly used for a bank.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says city is “nothing to be proud of”
I agree with the gentleman who submitted a previous letter about building here. There is nothing to do for seniors. Every place you look, another gas station is coming up, a car wash, what have you. State Road 200, OMG, that highway is a nightmare to get anywhere and the...
click orlando
Ocala woman accused of killing Marion County deputy, sheriff’s office says
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Ocala woman was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of murdering a Marion County deputy, who is her former boyfriend, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 31-year-old Cory Schweitzer was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in his home...
villages-news.com
Who has the right of way at gates in The Villages?
Here are a few friendly reminders about who has the right of way at gates in The Villages. Vehicles (and bicycles) entering gate areas in The Villages via the road have the right of way. Vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians on the multi-modal path must yield to the vehicles entering or...
Missing 15-Year-Old Alexandra Arocha Located Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Alexandra Arocha has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Alexandra Arocha, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Arocha is 5’2”, around 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Arocha was last seen on
fox35orlando.com
Women accused of 'distraction-style' theft at Ross, other Central Florida stores
OCALA, Fla. - Police are asking the community for help identifying three women they said are linked to a ‘distraction-style’ theft at a Ross and similar thefts at another Central Florida retail store. Ocala police say on Aug. 9, the women entered Ross department store, located at 2701...
Comments / 2