ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 5

Donna Simmons
3d ago

Lord please help him get back home safe and unharmed in Jesus name 🙏

Reply(1)
6
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend

WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
WINDER, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man in stolen car tries to run over Chamblee officer, police say

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police are searching for a man who investigators say tried to run over a Chamblee officer on Wednesday. Police say the officer was forced to open fire on the driver. It happened around 10 a.m. at a gas station on Savoy Drive. Chamblee police say an officer...
CHAMBLEE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Conley, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
The Georgia Sun

Arrest made in shooting of 17-year-old in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting death in July. Stone Mountain resident Tremale Leeshon Hester, 19, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, August 23 by DeKalb Sheriff’s office investigators at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia.
LITHONIA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect

ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Police continue to search for 24-year-old woman missing nearly a month

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is still requesting the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Lenoir was last seen at 1660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Ga 30309 on July 30, 2022. She is described as 5′04 in height and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and cream shoes.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

68-year-old College Park woman with dementia reported missing

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities have asked for the public’s help in locating an elderly woman with dementia who has been reported missing. According to College Park police officials, 68-year-old Rosa Marie Tate was last seen on Tuesday around 4:30 at 1611 Harvard Ave. in College Park. Tate...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say

ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy