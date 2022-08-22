Read full article on original website
Donna Simmons
3d ago
Lord please help him get back home safe and unharmed in Jesus name 🙏
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in deadly hit and run in Winder this past weekend
WINDER, Ga. - Deputies in Barrow County say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit and run over the weekend. Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home on Wednesday. She was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
Teenage murder suspect arrested at DeKalb County fast food restaurant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man deputies say was wanted for shooting and killing a teenager last month has been arrested. Deputies say 19-year-old Tremale Leeshon Hester was arrested on Tuesday and charged with malice murder for the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Artis. The Lithonia resident was...
fox5atlanta.com
Man in stolen car tries to run over Chamblee officer, police say
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police are searching for a man who investigators say tried to run over a Chamblee officer on Wednesday. Police say the officer was forced to open fire on the driver. It happened around 10 a.m. at a gas station on Savoy Drive. Chamblee police say an officer...
Arrest made in shooting of 17-year-old in DeKalb County
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting death in July. Stone Mountain resident Tremale Leeshon Hester, 19, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, August 23 by DeKalb Sheriff’s office investigators at a fast food restaurant on South Deshon Road in Lithonia.
Man arrested after flashing himself to people inside Kohls, Hobby Lobby, police say
CANTON, Ga — A man was arrested after police said he flashed himself to a young man and woman on two separate occasions in public. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 28, Canton police believe 48-year-old Donald Harris was working at the Khols...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed robbery of taxi driver prompts Gainesville High School into lockdown
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - An armed robbery involving juvenile forced Gainesville High School to go on lockdown for a time Thursday, police say. Just after 11 a.m., Gainesville police responded to Lee Street after a report of a taxi driver being robbed and shots possibly being fired. The school was then...
WXIA 11 Alive
WATCH | Bodycam video of arrest in shooting of 3-year-old boy near Atlanta barbershop
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced an arrest on Wednesday in the case of a young child who was shot in the head shortly after leaving a Castleberry Hill barbershop with his dad. That incident happened earlier this month after the father and son left the Off The Hook barbershop.
3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
Teen arrested after 3-year-old shot in the head while riding in car with father
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man suspected of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head as he rode in the back of his father’s car earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said Kentavious Wright, 19, was arrested...
CBS 46
Suspected shooter at warehouse in Henry County taken into custody
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Government PIO tells CBS46 News that “a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting that happened at a warehouse in Henry County” on Thursday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at...
15-year-old fighting for life after being hit by car while crossing Cobb street
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old is fighting for their life after being hit by a car while a crossing a Cobb County street, police say. Cobb County police say the teenager was trying to cross Kennesaw Due West Road from Westover Way just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
fox5atlanta.com
Family: Midtown shooting victim 'attempted to help' murder suspect
ATLANTA - The family of a man shot and killed in a Monday attack in Midtown Atlanta say that he had tried to help the woman accused of taking his life in the past. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges in the Monday afternoon shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
3 wanted for questioning in shooting where man crashed SUV trying to flee
DEKALB COUTNY, Ga. - Police would like to talk to three individuals seen at a gas station where a man crashed his SUV after being shot several times. The three people were at the Chevron gas station located near the corner of Panola and Redan roads around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
CBS 46
Atlanta Police continue to search for 24-year-old woman missing nearly a month
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is still requesting the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Lenoir was last seen at 1660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Ga 30309 on July 30, 2022. She is described as 5′04 in height and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and cream shoes.
Police release photos of persons of interest after man dies from shooting at metro gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in DeKalb County, police say. The man was initially listed as being in critical condition before the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed his death on Tuesday afternoon. The department is seeking public assistance in identifying three...
The Citizen Online
$77,000 scam leaves man without his 2022 Tesla; Peachtree City police retrieve the stolen car
A scam that initially had a Peachtree City man taking a $77,000 loss after the supposed sale of his 2022 Tesla but not receiving the money, concluded with the man recovering his vehicle after it was tracked to a garage in Atlanta. The report of the incident began on Aug....
Fire that caused Walmart roof collapse now looks intentional, police say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Three officers are recovering from injuries they sustained after a fire inside a Walmart in Peachtree City. Investigators now believe the evidence points to arson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire...
CBS 46
68-year-old College Park woman with dementia reported missing
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities have asked for the public’s help in locating an elderly woman with dementia who has been reported missing. According to College Park police officials, 68-year-old Rosa Marie Tate was last seen on Tuesday around 4:30 at 1611 Harvard Ave. in College Park. Tate...
fox5atlanta.com
Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say
ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
