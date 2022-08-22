Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Former GTA Boss' Next Game, Everywhere, Gets First Trailer
The first look at Everywhere, a new game from former Grand Theft Auto boss and Rockstar Games president Leslie Benzies, was shown off at Gamescom 2022. Benzies is responsible for helping shepherd Rockstar Games as we know it by being one of the key creative minds on the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Some emails from a Rockstar Games lawsuit also revealed that Benzies was supposedly a major player in getting the first Red Dead Redemption in the shape it was for launch. Following Leslie Benzie's controversial departure from Rockstar Games, he went on to found a studio that aimed to make a massively ambitious game called Everywhere.
Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller
It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
Leaked 'GTA 6' Screenshot Mystery Will Be Solved Soon, Says Insider
Rockstar are still keeping extremely tight-lipped on Grand Theft Auto VI, but that hasn’t stopped details about the game from leaking. It’s believed that GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo as the lead characters. Further rumours suggest the title is aiming for photorealism and will feature brand new city single-player DLC. There’s one GTA VI mystery that’s yet to be resolved though.
Engadget
'Everywhere' is a new 'multi-world' game from GTA producer Leslie Benzies
Gamescom 2022 opened with the reveal of Everywhere, a new game from Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies. "We want the community to build this. We want it to be their world. We want them to tell their stories in our game," Benzies said before sharing a trailer that seemed to show off two very different games.
Digital Trends
First Dead Island 2 trailer shows off unique character builds
After years of delays, rumors, and an early leak, Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver finally revealed Dead Island 2 to the masses at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022. The trailer reintroduced us to the game after eight years, highlighting all of the wild character builds players can create and defeat hordes of zombies with. The game also got a February 3, 2023, release date, so the wait for Dead Island 2 won’t be much longer.
Digital Trends
Fortnite Chapter 3 Guide: Season 3, week 12 quests and how to complete them
It’s time once again for a new set of Fortnite quests. For Season 3, week 12, Epic Games has given us a run-of-the-mill batch of quests, many of which are variations on challenges we’ve seen before. Some are related to combat, others are location specific, and a couple are tied to seasonal features.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4
Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
Digital Trends
The next year in Destiny 2 is ‘the beginning of the end’
Destiny 2 isn’t slowing down, and Bungie just wrapped its annual showcase timed with Gamescom Opening Night Live. We finally got details on the next expansion, Lightfall, and Bungie revealed what activities players can enjoy in the game’s latest season. And, of course, Bungie revealed it’s bringing back the King’s Fall raid to Destiny 2.
Sega releases full list of games for the Genesis Mini 2
Ahead of the launch of the Genesis Mini 2 this October 27th, Sega has published the full list of 60 games coming to the console. While the video game company had previously stated that the Mini 2 would be launched only in Japan and North America, Europe recently made the cut as well.
Digital Trends
Battlefield 2042 Season 2 deepens progression with Assignments
EA unveiled Battlefield 2042 Season 2: Master of Arms today, detailing the new content players can expect when it drops on August 30. Master of Arms features the new map, weapon, gadget, and Specialist content that players desire from a significant update like this, but this next season of Battlefield 2042 also deepens progression with a brand new feature called Assignments.
Digital Trends
Warner Bros Games chief isn’t worried about the Discovery merger
Warner Bros. Games head David Haddad says that he is feeling optimistic about Warner Bros. Discovery’s gaming division despite all of the chaos surrounding the merger between WB and Discovery. “I do believe, especially moving forward, that we have a critically important role to play inside the company,” Haddad...
Digital Trends
Everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022
Gamescom, the biggest gaming event in Europe, is here once again. Alongside it, we got another reveal-filled livestream organized by Geoff Keighley, the man behind Summer Game Fest Kickoff and The Game Awards. As the final big gaming showcase of the summer, Gamescom Opening Night Live gave developers another opportunity to highlight games they will release throughout the rest of 2022 and into early 2023.
Digital Trends
The Devil in Me might be the scariest Dark Pictures game yet
While I love Supermassive Games’ standalone horror projects such as 2015’s Until Dawn and this year’s The Quarry, I am less enthused by the studio’s The Dark Pictures Anthology series. Man of Medan and Little Hope were boring as they lacked interesting characters and offered unsatisfying lore behind their antagonists; however, the third installment, House of Ashes, had a likable cast and some genuinely fascinating lore. With Supermassive finally finding its footing with The Dark Pictures Anthology, I was looking forward to what the next anthology entry and season one finale, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, offered.
Digital Trends
Dune Awakening is an open-world survival MMO set on Arrakis
The popular Dune series made an appearance at Gamescom 2022. Unlike past games under the series’ umbrella, this new title, Dune Awakening, is taking a step away from the real-time strategy genre and presenting fans with a new open-world survival, massively multiplayer online experience by Funcom. Not much is...
Polygon
PlayStation reveals DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5
The PlayStation 5 is getting a new controller: the DualSense Edge, a premium variant with additional buttons, customization options, and the ability to swap between different control presets. As shown in its Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 trailer, the DualSense Edge has two new “back buttons” (directly behind the analog...
Digital Trends
BioShock Netflix film unites Logan and I Am Legend talent
Bioshock’s live-action Netflix film adaptation had attracted some top talent. The streaming giant took to Twitter today to reveal that the director of I Am Legend and the writer behind films like Logan and Blade Runner 2049 would handle the film adaptation. The director is Francis Lawrence, who is...
NME
Former ‘Fallout’ and ‘Skyrim’ developers announce RPG ‘Wyrdsong’
A brand new RPG from The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Fallout developers, Wyrdsong, was announced at the 2022 Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase. The announcement was accompanied by a short one-minute animated teaser trailer, featuring an ominous narration, and touting some of the talent behind the game. It’s the...
PlayStation announces Xbox Elite Controller rival
The PlayStation DualSense Edge adds a bunch of customization options. Sony dropped a surprise hardware announcement during the Gamescom Opening Night Live stream today. The DualSense Edge is the PlayStation 5's "first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable controller," and one that could rival Xbox's excellent Elite Series 2 controllers. The new controller features...
