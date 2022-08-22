ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bell's homer pushes Padres past Nats 2-1

By Richard J. Marcus, Associated Press
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gs3hH_0hQfdpvr00

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Bell showed he's out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

“Baseball is a game of ups and downs, but yeah, I feel like two homers on back-to-back days — that's a good sign for sure,” Bell said of putting his hitting slump behind him. “More affirmation that I am headed in the right direction. The routine is good, I just have to trust it now.”

Starter Sean Manaea (7-6) pitched seven strong innings for the Padres to earn the victory. Manaea allowed five hits and one run — a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the fourth — for his first win since July 31.

“Mostly just getting ahead with fastballs and changeups when I needed it,” Manaea said of his success despite allowing the homer to Cruz.

“Better to give up a 600-foot bomb than a wall-scrapper," Manaea said. "Yeah, it was a mistake pitch and he definitely made me pay for it. It happens.”

The teams split the four-game series, with Nick Martinez earning his fifth save for the Padres by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

“You look at Nick in the bullpen now and his velocity has ticked up, he was throwing 96 (mph) today,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “The bullpen has really benefitted, not only his stuff, but also velocity.”

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (4-17) gave up two runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings for his sixth loss without a win since July 9.

After five scoreless innings, Corbin ran into trouble in the sixth. Brandon Drury hit a double, followed by Bell's two-run shot into the right-field corner. Bell had been mired in a 1-for-33 hitting slump prior to his homer on Saturday.

“This is the guy we envisioned being in the middle of the order getting big hits,” Melvin said of Bell. “The last two nights if he doesn't hit those two homers, we are looking at different games.”

Washington's Hunter Harvey and Erasmo Ramirez combined for 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Corbin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Bell, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Homer
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Brandon Drury
Person
Nelson Cruz
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy