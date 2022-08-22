ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student had a loaded gun when he got off bus at school in Lexington County, cops say

By Noah Feit
 3 days ago

A teenager was arrested Monday after he brought a loaded gun to a high school in Lexington County , according to the Cayce Police Department.

Treyvon Hampton, 18, was charged with a weapons law violation, police said in a news release.

Hampton had a loaded gun in his bookbag when he got off of the bus at Airport High School in the morning, according to the release.

There was no word if the gun was pointed at anyone or if Hampton made any threats.

Hampton was one of several students who were searched after Lexington County officials said they were involved in a fight and shooting in Gaston on Saturday, according to police.

Administrators and the school resource officer met Hampton by the bus before the start of classes and he was taken immediately to an office, Lexington District 2 spokeswoman Dawn Kujawa said. A subsequent search of Hampton’s backpack uncovered the loaded gun and ammunition, according to Kujawa.

When the gun was found, Hampton was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, police said. No bond has been set , jail records show.

As an added precaution, police assigned additional officers to patrol the Lexington 2 school on Boston Avenue in West Columbia , according to the release.

Airport High School is operating on a normal schedule for the rest of the day, with the appropriate safety protocols in place, Kujawa said.

“We do not tolerate weapons in our Cayce schools and I am proud of our officers that worked quickly this morning to keep our students and our teachers safe,” Cayce Chief Chris Cowan said in the release. “This was a collaborative effort with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Lexington School District Two. The partnership with both of these entities helped stop the potential for any violent acts in our school.”

In addition to potential legal punishment, Hampton will face district discipline in accordance with board policy and state law, Kujawa said.

“Lexington 2 does not tolerate weapons on campus or any potential threat to the safety of our students or employees. We ask parents and guardians to remind their students to immediately report to an administrator, teacher, SRO, or other district employee any alleged threats, suspicious activities and/or discussions, as well as anything that just doesn’t seem right,” Kujawa said in a release. “The district also has a tip line to make reports anonymously by texting or calling 803-363-5172, or sending an email to lex2tipline@lex2.org .”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Comments / 4

Theresa Kenyon
3d ago

this is so upsetting I have several children at that school to not have been notified I see it on my news feed step up school district keep our kids safe and notify parents.

Reply
3
Big Block
3d ago

You wonder why they want to take our guns. So many uneducated parents in the matter of gun safety.

Reply
4
