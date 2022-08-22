Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof
2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
NASDAQ
Is Most-Watched Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) Worth Betting on Now?
Spotify (SPOT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this music-streaming service operator have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: OSTK,ICE,AFRM,AROW,ITUB
Financial stocks were sharply lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 2.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.3%. Bitcoin was declining 4.3% to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
NASDAQ
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Bank of Marin (BMRC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Bank of Marin (BMRC) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
NASDAQ
Why Block Stock Was Falling Today
It has been a volatile week for the fintech Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) as the stock plummeted more than 7% on Friday at around 11:20 a.m. ET and was down about 6.9% at 1:45 p.m. ET to $69.50. It was a bad day for the markets overall as the Dow...
NASDAQ
Why Micro Focus Stock Exploded Higher Friday Morning, While Open Text Slumped
Shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) charged sharply higher on Friday morning, surging as much as 96.8%. At the same time, shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) slumped as much as 13.4%. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Micro Focus stock was still up 94.2%, while Open Text was down 12.8%.
NASDAQ
Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $121.88, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
NASDAQ
Reasons to Retain Stericycle (SRCL) Stock in Your Portfolio
Stericycle, Inc. SRCL stock has had an impressive run over the past month. The company returned 15.6%, which compared favorably with the 12.2% rise in the industry it belongs to and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 5.8% growth. The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 8%.
NASDAQ
Why Lithium Stocks Are Jumping This Week and Could Go Higher
Lithium stocks are firing up this week as demand for the red-hot commodity continues to surpass supply. While big numbers from lithium miners and mega supply deals in the industry set the tone for the rally in lithium stocks in the previous weeks, the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and rising lithium prices fueled this week's momentum.
NASDAQ
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Can Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this shipping company reflects growing...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Ship Lease (GSL)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
NASDAQ
Will Chubb (CB) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Chubb (CB) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Headed For Weak Close As Stocks Tumble After Powell's Remarks
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down firmly in negative territory Friday afternoon, and looks set to end the session on a very weak note. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium that he expects to keep interest rates high to fight inflation sent stock prices tumbling in the U.S. and European markets, and the trend in Canada is not any different.
NASDAQ
Acadia (ACAD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
Comments / 0