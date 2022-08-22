Read full article on original website
wisr680.com
Mars Eases COVID Policies
The Mars Area School District is easing a number of COVID policies to start the school year. The school board officially approved the new guidelines, which for the most part return to pre-pandemic protocols. The district will not enforce social distancing and says masks will be voluntary. They also said...
wisr680.com
Prison Contracts With Gaiser Center To Provide Certain Services
A local drug and alcohol treatment center is beginning a new program to help inmates at the Butler County Prison. The Ellen O’Brien Gaiser Center recently finalized a one year agreement with the county prison board to begin September 1st with the possibility of renewal next year. The Gaiser...
wisr680.com
Event To Remember Those Lost To Opioids
An event in Butler next week will remember those who lost their lives to an overdose. The Butler County Opioid Overdose Coalition will host “Butler County Remembers” next Wednesday evening. The event will give friends and family of overdose victims a chance to speak about their loved ones...
wisr680.com
Butler Twp. Beginning Crack Sealing Project
Work is set for a number of roads in Butler Township for the next two weeks. Officials say they will be starting a crack sealing project on some roads in the township starting today. They ask that drivers be patient if they come upon areas where crews are working. The...
wisr680.com
Two Injured In Route 8 South Crash
Police are providing more information on a crash that sent a couple people to the hospital that happened earlier this week. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Vogel Road. Butler Township Police say 75-year-old James Tassey of Butler failed to stop...
wisr680.com
Free Haircuts Offered To Local Students
With school getting underway soon for students in the Butler Area School District, a local group is offering free back to school haircuts. The Center for Community Resources is teaming up with the Butler Beauty Academy to offer the free haircuts this Friday. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m....
wisr680.com
School Year Begins In Seneca Valley & Karns City
It’s the first day of school for a couple of districts in Butler County. Students at Seneca Valley and Karns City head back to class today. Meanwhile juniors and seniors at North Catholic will have their first day as well as part of a staggered start of to the year.
wisr680.com
More Students Head Back To Class; Mars Middle School Has New Entrance
Another round of students in Butler County head back to class today. It’s the first day of school for students in the Mars, Slippery Rock, and AC Valley School Districts. Of course the new year means some new changes—and that’s the case at the Mars Middle School. Due to the Route 228 construction, the middle school now has a new entrance.
wisr680.com
Local Businesses Support City’s K9 Unit
Butler City Police are receiving help from local groups to help care for their K-9 officers thanks to the efforts of a local businessman. Recently Butler resident Denny Offstein learned that the Butler City Police K9 Fund is in need of contributions so he took action to contact several local businesses and organizations. At least one group and possibly more are expected to make donations at tomorrow’s meeting of Butler City Council.
wisr680.com
Italian Festival Returns For Fifth Year
Some may describe this upcoming weekend as Molte Bene in downtown Butler as the Italian Festival returns once again. The annual festival is now in its 5th year in Butler. Starting Friday evening through Sunday, vendors will line Main Street offering special Italian treats among other specialties. Each day also...
wisr680.com
Zalatoris out of FedEx Cup finale/Butler girls golfers fall to Armstrong
Will Zalatoris has pulled out of the final tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs this week after suffering a back injury during last week’s BMW Championship in Delaware. Zalatoris, who won the opening tournament of the playoffs, would have been the #3-seed in the chase for an $18 million top prize. The field is now reduced to 29 players. Zalatoris has also said he will not be able to compete in the President’s Cup in North Carolina being played in late September.
wisr680.com
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Bids For New Projects
Cranberry Township is asking for bids to help with a couple of upcoming projects. First, Township Supervisors are soliciting for the rehabilitation of the Chadborne Court Culvert. This 12 foot wide by seven feet high arch culvert is about 32 feet long. Cranberry Supervisors have also decided to restore landscaping...
wisr680.com
Man Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl In Butler
A man who pled guilty for selling drugs in Butler was sentenced to nearly three years in prison. 25-year-old Damion Fray, originally from Philadelphia, was sentenced to 33 months in a federal prison. According to the courts, Fray conspired to distribute fentanyl in the Butler area from 2017 until 2020.
wisr680.com
Tour Championship begins today/Butler golfers fall in low-scoring match
The Tour Championship begins today with 29 golfers competing at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Scottie Scheffler is the FedEx Cup points leader, and will begin the tournament at 10-under par, two strokes in front of Patrick Cantlay. The Butler boys golf team lost a close match with...
wisr680.com
Pie Festival Returns To Butler
An annual tradition of dessert and music before the football season starts returns to Art Bernardi Stadium tonight. The annual Pie Festival happens this evening at the Butler Senior High School. The event gives people a chance to see the Butler Golden Tornado Marching Band perform its pregame and halftime...
wisr680.com
Wiffle Ball Tournament Raises $3K For Vet Foundation
Nearly 80 adults got a chance to relive a childhood classic as part of a fundraising effort this past weekend for the It’s About the Warrior Foundation. The 7th annual Wiffle Ball Tournament, presented by The Rock Station 97.7 FM and Mars Bank, was held this past Saturday at the Hotel Beacon in Renfrew.
wisr680.com
Stadium Authority Updating Some Policies
The City of Butler Parks, Recreation Grounds, and Facilities Authority has approved a new strategic plan as well as an employee code of conduct and ethics. Director of Facility Operations Dean Selfridge Jr assembled the strategic plan which includes goals such as equipment purchases as well as other program priorities over the next five years. This plan is expected to be updated yearly.
wisr680.com
Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend
The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
wisr680.com
Kos and Porch medal Butler to golf win
The Butler boys golf team defeated North Hills 194-230 Monday at Slippery Rock Golf Club. Wyatt Kos and Ryan Porch shared medalist honors for the Golden Tornado with a pair of 36’s. Ben Hohn added a 39. Butler is now 3-1 overall, and 1-1 in section play. The post...
wisr680.com
Inmate Pleads Guilty To Conspiring To Sell Drugs In Mercer Jail
An inmate in the Mercer County Prison is pleading guilty to conspiring to deal drugs in jail. The Department of Justice says 30-year-old Eugene Phillips of Farrell pled guilty after he was accused of trying to distribute crack cocaine and launder drug trafficking proceeds from prison. DOJ officials say this happened in between March and June of 2021.
