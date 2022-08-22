Will Zalatoris has pulled out of the final tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs this week after suffering a back injury during last week’s BMW Championship in Delaware. Zalatoris, who won the opening tournament of the playoffs, would have been the #3-seed in the chase for an $18 million top prize. The field is now reduced to 29 players. Zalatoris has also said he will not be able to compete in the President’s Cup in North Carolina being played in late September.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO