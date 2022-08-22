ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Comments / 1

Related
wpde.com

SC Gov. candidate Joe Cunningham tours Coker University, speaks to students

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday, leaders at Coker University in Hartsville welcomed U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who is a running candidate for SC governor. Cunningham, along with running mate for Lt. Governor, Tally Parham Casey, toured the campus, spoke to students, and answered questions. Cunningham also made...
HARTSVILLE, SC
WMBF

Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3 SC lottery winners house hunting for dream home in Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Three lucky lottery winners in South Carolina are on the hunt for their dream home. The trio, who won a combined $430,000 in prize money, are looking to buy in Santee, Darlington and Aiken. “I was looking for a larger home and suspended the search,”...
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Government
counton2.com

Georgetown introduces new laws on dog tethering, kenneling

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County has updated laws on animal restraint to put more emphasis on safety. Under the new ordinance, stricter conditions must be met for domestic animals to be restrained. To be tethered, animals must:. Be over six months old. Be within easy eyesight of a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown County approves agreement with Santee Electric for spec building

GEORGETOWN — County Council has agreed to partner with Santee Electric Cooperative to construct a speculative industrial building in the Georgetown County Business Center. Speculative buildings, as the county noted in the resolution unanimously approved Aug. 23, are used to "attract and promote economic development" by constructing business space before a tenant is decided upon.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg County high school mergers a success, district leaders say

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District said its merger of C.E. Murray High School and Kingstree Senior High School has been “marked with noted success.” District leaders said Thursday that the current enrollment numbers are approaching 800 students in grades 9-12. Comparatively, enrollment numbers this time last year were at around […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Seminar Brewing#Democratic
wpde.com

After report of gun on campus, Darlington High School ups precautions

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A school in Darlington County is taking extra precautions following a tip of a student with a gun. Darlington High School went under heightened security following as a precaution Thursday morning, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said they “received...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRIC - ABC 8News

South Carolina principal shot to death

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wpde.com

Florence School District 2 names Teacher of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Kimberley Jenkins has been named the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year for Florence County School District Two. The district made the announcement at its opening event this week. Jenkins is a science teacher at Hannah-Pamplico High School. She has taught in the district for...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

New dog tethering, kenneling laws enforced in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County government is enforcing new laws regarding animal restraint, particularly related to dog tethering and kenneling. Georgetown County Council gave a third and final reading on Aug. 23 to an update of its Animal Control ordinance. The update places more stringent restrictions on...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Hartsville News Journal

Event brings attention to Ukrainians living in Hartsville

A sold out crowd of supporters were treated to a traditional Ukrainian meal and heard from several of Hartsville’s newest residents, all from the Ukraine, during a special fundraiser held by the recently established Carolinas 4 Ukraine organization. The event, held at The Riparian on Black Creek on Aug....
HARTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since they had heard from […]
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy