wpde.com
SC Gov. candidate Joe Cunningham tours Coker University, speaks to students
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday, leaders at Coker University in Hartsville welcomed U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who is a running candidate for SC governor. Cunningham, along with running mate for Lt. Governor, Tally Parham Casey, toured the campus, spoke to students, and answered questions. Cunningham also made...
WMBF
Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
wpde.com
SC Gov. hopeful Joe Cunningham stopped by ABC15, talks marijuana, abortion, no state tax
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Rep. and Governor hopeful Joe Cunningham spent an hour in Conway Tuesday, along with his running mate for Lt. Governor, Talley Parham Casey. The two stopped by our news station ahead of a speech in Florence, and spoke about legalizing marijuana, eliminating a...
wpde.com
3 SC lottery winners house hunting for dream home in Palmetto State
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Three lucky lottery winners in South Carolina are on the hunt for their dream home. The trio, who won a combined $430,000 in prize money, are looking to buy in Santee, Darlington and Aiken. “I was looking for a larger home and suspended the search,”...
counton2.com
Georgetown introduces new laws on dog tethering, kenneling
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County has updated laws on animal restraint to put more emphasis on safety. Under the new ordinance, stricter conditions must be met for domestic animals to be restrained. To be tethered, animals must:. Be over six months old. Be within easy eyesight of a...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County Council discusses feasibility of Plantersville Scenic Byway project
GEORGETOWN — A project to bring a pedestrian and bicycle trail to the Plantersville area received Georgetown County Council's attention on Aug. 23 after months of planning, but considerable work remains ahead. The $49 million Plantersville Scenic Byway/Choppee Black River Trail project, as described by Britt Storck of Alta...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County approves agreement with Santee Electric for spec building
GEORGETOWN — County Council has agreed to partner with Santee Electric Cooperative to construct a speculative industrial building in the Georgetown County Business Center. Speculative buildings, as the county noted in the resolution unanimously approved Aug. 23, are used to "attract and promote economic development" by constructing business space before a tenant is decided upon.
Williamsburg County high school mergers a success, district leaders say
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District said its merger of C.E. Murray High School and Kingstree Senior High School has been “marked with noted success.” District leaders said Thursday that the current enrollment numbers are approaching 800 students in grades 9-12. Comparatively, enrollment numbers this time last year were at around […]
wpde.com
After report of gun on campus, Darlington High School ups precautions
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A school in Darlington County is taking extra precautions following a tip of a student with a gun. Darlington High School went under heightened security following as a precaution Thursday morning, according to Darlington County School District Communications Director Audrey Childers. Childers said they “received...
South Carolina principal shot to death
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
WMBF
1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
Plans advance to bring new state-run veterans nursing home in Horry County
CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Plans are moving forward to bring a new state-run veterans nursing home to Horry County. County officials said this will probably take about five years. The county has already agreed to give land to the federal government to install the facility. Horry County director of veterans affairs Ronnie Elvis said multiple […]
wpde.com
Florence School District 2 names Teacher of the Year
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Kimberley Jenkins has been named the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year for Florence County School District Two. The district made the announcement at its opening event this week. Jenkins is a science teacher at Hannah-Pamplico High School. She has taught in the district for...
wpde.com
New dog tethering, kenneling laws enforced in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County government is enforcing new laws regarding animal restraint, particularly related to dog tethering and kenneling. Georgetown County Council gave a third and final reading on Aug. 23 to an update of its Animal Control ordinance. The update places more stringent restrictions on...
wpde.com
HCS Board approves $18.1 million in district wide raises; Nurses get $3K bonus from DHEC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — During Monday night's Horry County School Board meeting, members unanimously passed an $18.1 million proposal to give raises to all teachers, support staff and administrators district wide. This raise will now bring the starting salary for a new teacher with a bachelor's degree and...
Hartsville News Journal
Event brings attention to Ukrainians living in Hartsville
A sold out crowd of supporters were treated to a traditional Ukrainian meal and heard from several of Hartsville’s newest residents, all from the Ukraine, during a special fundraiser held by the recently established Carolinas 4 Ukraine organization. The event, held at The Riparian on Black Creek on Aug....
Horry County Board Bans CRT Despite It Not Being Taught in Classrooms
The school board approved the resolution 11-1 Monday night. Board Chairman Ken Richardson assured attendees that his vote wasn't political.
wpde.com
Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since they had heard from […]
counton2.com
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider.
