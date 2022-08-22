ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

news4sanantonio.com

College-bound Uvalde students grapple with leaving a hometown in mourning

When Ariana Diaz’s top college pick notified her she had been accepted into the class of 2026, she quickly imagined having to explain to her New York University classmates what corner of small town Texas she came from. But that was before her former Uvalde High School classmate shot...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Rodeo wins ACM's Fair/Rodeo of the Year!

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo was nominated and won the Fair/Rodeo of the Year. The award was given by the Academy of Country Music Wednesday at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, as a nonprofit organization,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

How to help with water conservation

Over two million Texans depend on billions of gallons of water provided daily by the Edwards Aquifer. Roland Ruiz with more on how we can all help sustain the aquifer even during a drought. Edwards Aquifer Authority Education Outreach Center. 23400 Cibolo Vista. San Antonio, Texas. (210) 547-2222. Instagram: @eaa_eoc.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Texas Reads

Texas Reads

This morning, we'll be sitting down with Texas authors and highlighting books, fiction and non-fiction, all based in the lone star state. Today we're sitting down with Jon Armour, to talk about his new book "Branded." His book is based on the true life and crimes of Bob Harold Leach aka "The most notorious cattle rustler of our time." Take a look for more info!
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Program helps area first responders through grief and mental health challenges

SAN ANTONIO – A local group known for helping families of fallen first responders is now expanding its mission by turning its attention to mental health and grief. From children in Uvalde who went to school and never came home, to migrants hoping for the American dream only to suffocate inside a sweltering truck on Quintana Road - this summer in South Texas has been tragic beyond words.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue to blanket San Antonio area today

SAN ANTONIO - We still have a West to East zone of high atmospheric water content over us or what we call "precipitable water." As long as this high moisture content is over us, it won't take much to lift the air to create showers or storms as there is no cap in place. A weak stationary front over the area along with daytime heating instability are the primary drivers for rain chances ahead along with any leftover boundaries created by earlier rain.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Search continues for missing man, Jacob Dubois

SCHERTZ, Texas – It’s been more than a year since 23-year-old Jacob Dubois went missing while seeing a friend. According to investigators, Dubois was meeting up with a friend, Ethan Beckman, but never returned home. Beckham gave investigators conflicting statements when recalling where he had last seen Jacob...
SCHERTZ, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month

SAN ANTONIO - Officials said three high school students have died in the last month due to apparent fentanyl overdoses. Officials believe a 15-year-old died after overdosing on fentanyl this past Saturday,. There was another incident earlier this month where a 17-year-old died and just last month another 17-year-old died....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New pedestrian plaza to open at the Pearl

SAN ANTONIO -- A new pedestrian space is coming to the Pearl this fall. 1100 Springs Plaza will be located in front of the Full Goods Building at the Pearl. The plaza will feature a large recycled water fountain, shaded patios and new seating. It will also connect multiple buildings to allow for more walking access to the shops and restaurants at the Pearl.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

