news4sanantonio.com
College-bound Uvalde students grapple with leaving a hometown in mourning
When Ariana Diaz’s top college pick notified her she had been accepted into the class of 2026, she quickly imagined having to explain to her New York University classmates what corner of small town Texas she came from. But that was before her former Uvalde High School classmate shot...
news4sanantonio.com
Shoppers turning to non-traditional grocery options as inflation continues to hit produce
SAN ANTONIO - You've probably noticed a steep increase in your grocery bill recently, and you're not alone. Inflation is drastically impacting groceries, and its leading a lot of people to turn to wholesale warehouses and other unique sources. July’s food-at-home index surged by 13.1% year over year, according to...
news4sanantonio.com
Registration for the annual 9/11 Memorial Climb at the Tower of Americas is open
SAN ANTONIO – With September 11 just a few weeks away, there's still time to register for the annual Memorial Climb at the Tower of the Americas. It's one of the largest memorial climbs in the nation, and representatives from over 100 agencies will be participating. Many first responders...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Rodeo wins ACM's Fair/Rodeo of the Year!
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo was nominated and won the Fair/Rodeo of the Year. The award was given by the Academy of Country Music Wednesday at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, as a nonprofit organization,...
news4sanantonio.com
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday. The law was “triggered” when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its...
news4sanantonio.com
City and county officials working to provide resources for those facing evictions
SAN ANTONIO — As rents rise so too, are evictions. City and county leaders are now working to keep people in their homes. Jake Tucker and Kayla Miranda said it's impacting people across the board. “They're not seeing their income rise, but they are seeing the cost of living...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas public schools now required to display donated 'In God We Trust' posters
(KTVT, CNN NEWSOURCE) — Students stepping into schools across Texas may notice new signs for the new school year. School districts across the state will now be displaying posters of the U.S. national motto “In God We Trust.”. Last year, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law requiring schools...
news4sanantonio.com
How to help with water conservation
Over two million Texans depend on billions of gallons of water provided daily by the Edwards Aquifer. Roland Ruiz with more on how we can all help sustain the aquifer even during a drought. Edwards Aquifer Authority Education Outreach Center. 23400 Cibolo Vista. San Antonio, Texas. (210) 547-2222. Instagram: @eaa_eoc.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Reads
This morning, we'll be sitting down with Texas authors and highlighting books, fiction and non-fiction, all based in the lone star state. Today we're sitting down with Jon Armour, to talk about his new book "Branded." His book is based on the true life and crimes of Bob Harold Leach aka "The most notorious cattle rustler of our time." Take a look for more info!
news4sanantonio.com
Program helps area first responders through grief and mental health challenges
SAN ANTONIO – A local group known for helping families of fallen first responders is now expanding its mission by turning its attention to mental health and grief. From children in Uvalde who went to school and never came home, to migrants hoping for the American dream only to suffocate inside a sweltering truck on Quintana Road - this summer in South Texas has been tragic beyond words.
news4sanantonio.com
End of an era arrives for popular tourist attractions to make room for new Alamo Museum
SAN ANTONIO - If you want to make a final visit to several of the popular entertainment business across the street from the Alamo like Tomb Rider 3D, Guinness World Records or Ripley's Haunted Adventure, you'd better hurry. Time is running out as those Phillips Entertainment ventures vacate the Woolworth...
news4sanantonio.com
Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue to blanket San Antonio area today
SAN ANTONIO - We still have a West to East zone of high atmospheric water content over us or what we call "precipitable water." As long as this high moisture content is over us, it won't take much to lift the air to create showers or storms as there is no cap in place. A weak stationary front over the area along with daytime heating instability are the primary drivers for rain chances ahead along with any leftover boundaries created by earlier rain.
news4sanantonio.com
On Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday, San Antonio Police ask for leads to catch her killer
SAN ANTONIO - More than three decades ago, an 8-year-old girl was murdered at a West Side laundromat. Today would have been Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday. It was about 8 p.m. on June 6, 1988, at a laundromat on the corner of what is now Westrock and West Oak. The laundromat was located across the street from Jennifer's home.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Search continues for missing man, Jacob Dubois
SCHERTZ, Texas – It’s been more than a year since 23-year-old Jacob Dubois went missing while seeing a friend. According to investigators, Dubois was meeting up with a friend, Ethan Beckman, but never returned home. Beckham gave investigators conflicting statements when recalling where he had last seen Jacob...
news4sanantonio.com
Local dads volunteer at their kid's elementary school to ensure safety
SAN ANTONIO – For many parents, safety is their number one priority for their children. This is why a group of local dads offered to volunteer at Olmos Elementary School to ensure safety for staff and students. They call themselves the Olmos Watch DOGS (Dads of Great Students). While...
news4sanantonio.com
Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
SAN ANTONIO - Officials said three high school students have died in the last month due to apparent fentanyl overdoses. Officials believe a 15-year-old died after overdosing on fentanyl this past Saturday,. There was another incident earlier this month where a 17-year-old died and just last month another 17-year-old died....
news4sanantonio.com
New pedestrian plaza to open at the Pearl
SAN ANTONIO -- A new pedestrian space is coming to the Pearl this fall. 1100 Springs Plaza will be located in front of the Full Goods Building at the Pearl. The plaza will feature a large recycled water fountain, shaded patios and new seating. It will also connect multiple buildings to allow for more walking access to the shops and restaurants at the Pearl.
news4sanantonio.com
Residents say ground shook after huge explosion, massive fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire at a water facility late Monday night. Crews got reports of an explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) facility off Hardy Road. Nearby residents said the...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County voting sites could be more scarce for November mid-terms than 2020 election
SAN ANTONIO - Casting your vote this November could be more challenging than it was two years ago. It's up to Bexar County Commissioners, who delayed a decision today on election administrator Jacque Callanen's recommendation to trim several of the least-utilized sites from previous elections. There were 300 polling locations...
