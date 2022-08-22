ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

College-bound Uvalde students grapple with leaving a hometown in mourning

When Ariana Diaz’s top college pick notified her she had been accepted into the class of 2026, she quickly imagined having to explain to her New York University classmates what corner of small town Texas she came from. But that was before her former Uvalde High School classmate shot...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue to blanket San Antonio area today

SAN ANTONIO - We still have a West to East zone of high atmospheric water content over us or what we call "precipitable water." As long as this high moisture content is over us, it won't take much to lift the air to create showers or storms as there is no cap in place. A weak stationary front over the area along with daytime heating instability are the primary drivers for rain chances ahead along with any leftover boundaries created by earlier rain.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New pedestrian plaza to open at the Pearl

SAN ANTONIO -- A new pedestrian space is coming to the Pearl this fall. 1100 Springs Plaza will be located in front of the Full Goods Building at the Pearl. The plaza will feature a large recycled water fountain, shaded patios and new seating. It will also connect multiple buildings to allow for more walking access to the shops and restaurants at the Pearl.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Search continues for missing man, Jacob Dubois

SCHERTZ, Texas – It’s been more than a year since 23-year-old Jacob Dubois went missing while seeing a friend. According to investigators, Dubois was meeting up with a friend, Ethan Beckman, but never returned home. Beckham gave investigators conflicting statements when recalling where he had last seen Jacob...
SCHERTZ, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SAWS not affected by fiery explosion provoked by Monday night's storm

SAN ANTONIO- An update on the fiery explosion that occurred Monday night at a SAWS water facility. A spokesperson says that the water treatment facility itself was not affected by the fire. The fire was sparked by the storm when an oil well burst into flames after being struck by lightning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month

SAN ANTONIO - Officials said three high school students have died in the last month due to apparent fentanyl overdoses. Officials believe a 15-year-old died after overdosing on fentanyl this past Saturday,. There was another incident earlier this month where a 17-year-old died and just last month another 17-year-old died....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday as another round of showers to drench area

SAN ANTONIO - FLOOD WATCH in effect through midday Wednesday for all of the Hill Country and now includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina to Uvalde County. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will likely through this Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in this activity especially with slow moving downpours and some risk of training storms over the same area.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man found guilty of murder for the 2020 shooting over rental tires

SAN ANTONIO – 28-year-old Richard Vallejo has been found guilty of murder Thursday afternoon. Vallejo was convicted of the 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez, known to friends and family as Drew, a 27-year-old father of two young children who worked for a company called Rolling Rentals. Prosecutors say...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
