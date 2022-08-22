Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
College-bound Uvalde students grapple with leaving a hometown in mourning
When Ariana Diaz’s top college pick notified her she had been accepted into the class of 2026, she quickly imagined having to explain to her New York University classmates what corner of small town Texas she came from. But that was before her former Uvalde High School classmate shot...
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
On Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday, San Antonio Police ask for leads to catch her killer
SAN ANTONIO - More than three decades ago, an 8-year-old girl was murdered at a West Side laundromat. Today would have been Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday. It was about 8 p.m. on June 6, 1988, at a laundromat on the corner of what is now Westrock and West Oak. The laundromat was located across the street from Jennifer's home.
Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue to blanket San Antonio area today
SAN ANTONIO - We still have a West to East zone of high atmospheric water content over us or what we call "precipitable water." As long as this high moisture content is over us, it won't take much to lift the air to create showers or storms as there is no cap in place. A weak stationary front over the area along with daytime heating instability are the primary drivers for rain chances ahead along with any leftover boundaries created by earlier rain.
New pedestrian plaza to open at the Pearl
SAN ANTONIO -- A new pedestrian space is coming to the Pearl this fall. 1100 Springs Plaza will be located in front of the Full Goods Building at the Pearl. The plaza will feature a large recycled water fountain, shaded patios and new seating. It will also connect multiple buildings to allow for more walking access to the shops and restaurants at the Pearl.
REWARD: Search continues for missing man, Jacob Dubois
SCHERTZ, Texas – It’s been more than a year since 23-year-old Jacob Dubois went missing while seeing a friend. According to investigators, Dubois was meeting up with a friend, Ethan Beckman, but never returned home. Beckham gave investigators conflicting statements when recalling where he had last seen Jacob...
Man shot in the leg while getting into his truck on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while getting into his truck on the East Side. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday outside a home off East Houston Street near the AT&T Center. Police said the man was getting into his vehicle...
SWAT team takes suspected burglar into custody after early-morning standoff in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A suspected burglar was taken into custody by SWAT team members after a nearly three hour standoff early Thursday morning. The incident began around 4:30 a.m. when Schertz Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a home off Windy Meadow Court near Maske Road in Schertz.
Police searching for suspect responsible for robbing an Academy Sports + Outdoors
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a suspect who robbed an Academy Sports + Outdoors. The robbery happened Friday, August 20, at around 8:00 a.m. on Bandera Road towards the Northwest part of town. According to authorities, the unknown suspect was seen on video stealing merchandise from...
End of an era arrives for popular tourist attractions to make room for new Alamo Museum
SAN ANTONIO - If you want to make a final visit to several of the popular entertainment business across the street from the Alamo like Tomb Rider 3D, Guinness World Records or Ripley's Haunted Adventure, you'd better hurry. Time is running out as those Phillips Entertainment ventures vacate the Woolworth...
SAWS not affected by fiery explosion provoked by Monday night's storm
SAN ANTONIO- An update on the fiery explosion that occurred Monday night at a SAWS water facility. A spokesperson says that the water treatment facility itself was not affected by the fire. The fire was sparked by the storm when an oil well burst into flames after being struck by lightning.
Deputies search for second 'armed and dangerous' Ingram Park Mall suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for a teen who caused a shelter in place order at Ingram Park Mall on Friday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says he's 14-years-old. They believe the teen's father, 48-year-old Mike Fuentes, helped him escape from the mall. Fuentes is now charged with...
Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
SAN ANTONIO - Officials said three high school students have died in the last month due to apparent fentanyl overdoses. Officials believe a 15-year-old died after overdosing on fentanyl this past Saturday,. There was another incident earlier this month where a 17-year-old died and just last month another 17-year-old died....
Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday as another round of showers to drench area
SAN ANTONIO - FLOOD WATCH in effect through midday Wednesday for all of the Hill Country and now includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina to Uvalde County. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will likely through this Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in this activity especially with slow moving downpours and some risk of training storms over the same area.
Man found guilty of murder for the 2020 shooting over rental tires
SAN ANTONIO – 28-year-old Richard Vallejo has been found guilty of murder Thursday afternoon. Vallejo was convicted of the 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez, known to friends and family as Drew, a 27-year-old father of two young children who worked for a company called Rolling Rentals. Prosecutors say...
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot ex-boyfriend and his students
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested after threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and his students at Del Rio High School. The ex-boyfriend met with a Del Rio police officer on August 17th to file a report against his ex-girlfriend. Police say that the victim had received...
Man shot in face while driving in possible fit of road rage, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in what police say was caused by road rage. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday when police responded to a shooting off Callaghan Road and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Police said two vehicles were driving...
REWARD: Suspects kick in apartment door, gun down man during home invasion
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to solve the murder of man gunned down during a home invasion at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Officers were called at 2 a.m. on Aug. 23 to the Ashley Oaks Apartments off Henderson Pass near Thousand Oaks Drive. According...
Local dads volunteer at their kid's elementary school to ensure safety
SAN ANTONIO – For many parents, safety is their number one priority for their children. This is why a group of local dads offered to volunteer at Olmos Elementary School to ensure safety for staff and students. They call themselves the Olmos Watch DOGS (Dads of Great Students). While...
Police searching for the suspect who executed a man back in May then stole his car
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for the suspect who executed a man back in May at a Northwest Side apartment complex then stole his vehicle. The deadly shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on May 17 at the Vintage of Oak Hill Apartments off Babcock Road near Loop 410.
