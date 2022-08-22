ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Daniel Lee: Body found in search for Manchester firefighter

Police searching for a firefighter who went missing on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester have found a body. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos, a bar on Bridge Street, at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. A man's body was recovered on Thursday...
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC

Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well

Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
BBC

Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang

A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
BBC

Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title

Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
BBC

Guide dog left squashed on Canada flights, owner says

A blind woman has criticised an airline after her dog was left "squashed" in a cramped space for two transatlantic flights. Chloe McBratney's labrador Emily was confined to a footwell on her flight from London to Canada and back. Ms McBratney accused WestJet of discrimination after it failed to move...
BBC

Sudbury 'bags of bones' investigators release new image

A photo has been released of a pair police want to find two years after the remains of a man were discovered in two bin bags in a river. The bones were found in the River Stour in Sudbury, Suffolk, on 27 August 2020, sparking a murder inquiry. The couple...
BBC

Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
BBC

Hull man jailed for starving dog to death

A man who starved his dog to death has been jailed and banned from keeping animals for 15 years. Craig Wilson, 29, of Beverley Road, Hull, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to his Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Marshall. RSPCA inspectors said the dog was so emaciated that every bone was...
BBC

Heysham explosion: Man admits manslaughter of George Hinds

A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a two-year-old who died in a gas explosion in Lancashire. George Hinds was killed in the blast which destroyed two homes and damaged another on Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, at 02:45 BST on 16 May 2021. Darren Greenham, 44, of Bowness Road,...
BBC

Daniel Lee: Fire crews help in search for missing colleague

The colleagues of a missing firefighter have become increasingly concerned for his welfare as they assist police in the search for him. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen in St Mary's Parsonage, near to pizza bar Crazy Pedro's, in Manchester at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. Greater Manchester...
BBC

Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing

A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
BBC

Bristol drug den house shut down

A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
BBC

Ice pick attacker Paul Farrington stabbed victim 14 times

A man who stabbed another man more than 14 times with an ice pick, leaving him needing life-saving heart surgery, has been jailed for more than 12 years. Paul Farrington, 39, of Rippleton Road, Manchester, admitted attempted murder and wounding with intent at Manchester Crown Court. On Wednesday he was...
BBC

Casey Flynn jailed for shooting at two boys in Norton

A shotgun-wielding man fired randomly at two teenage boys - with one receiving 87 pellet wounds. Casey Flynn, 25, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years on Thursday for the attack in Stoke-on-Trent last year. The stranger shot twice at the boys, aged 13 and 14; opening fire when their paths crossed...
BBC

Cleveland PC 'mortified' when quizzed about urinating in shop

A police officer accused of urinating in a shop fitting room while drunk told a disciplinary hearing she was "mortified" to be questioned about it. PC Amelia Shearer faces being sacked by Cleveland Police for gross misconduct after the alleged incident at Urban Outfitters in York last September. The off-duty...
BBC

Solihull: Former leukaemia patient warns of 'vague' symptoms

A woman is urging people to recognise symptoms of leukaemia after undergoing special treatment following a shock diagnosis as a student. Sophie Wheldon, 24, from Solihull, said she dismissed her lingering chest infection, headaches and neck pain as stress while she studied. But after seeing her GP and then going...
