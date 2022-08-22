Read full article on original website
BBC
Wrong side of road trucker admits causing death crash
A trucker has admitted causing the death of a man and seriously injuring his wife after driving on the wrong side of the road. Garry Tierney, 46, crashed head-on into a car driven by 86-year-old Matthew Donnell on the A939 at Dava Moor in Moray in October 2020. Mr Donnell...
BBC
M62 Lamborghini crash appeal after man left with life-threatening injuries
A man was seriously injured in a crash between a Lamborghini and another vehicle which closed a motorway. The Lamborghini Aventador and Mazda CX5 collided on the M62 westbound carriageway at junction 25 near Brighouse, said West Yorkshire Police. A male passenger in the Lamborghini suffered life-threatening injuries and both...
BBC
Daniel Lee: Body found in search for Manchester firefighter
Police searching for a firefighter who went missing on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester have found a body. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos, a bar on Bridge Street, at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. A man's body was recovered on Thursday...
BBC
Girl, 12, dies after hit-and-run collision between cars in Barnet
A 12-year-old girl has died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a hit-and-run collision with another car in north London. She was in a Vauxhall Astra that was involved in a collision with a Bentley Continental on Colney Hatch Lane, in Barnet, on Saturday at about 22:10 BST. Two men in the Bentley fled on foot.
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
BBC
Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop
A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
BBC
Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
BBC
Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang
A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
BBC
Heysham explosion: Man admits manslaughter of George Hinds
A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a two-year-old who died in a gas explosion in Lancashire. George Hinds was killed in the blast which destroyed two homes and damaged another on Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, at 02:45 BST on 16 May 2021. Darren Greenham, 44, of Bowness Road,...
BBC
Daniel Lee: Fire crews help in search for missing colleague
The colleagues of a missing firefighter have become increasingly concerned for his welfare as they assist police in the search for him. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen in St Mary's Parsonage, near to pizza bar Crazy Pedro's, in Manchester at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. Greater Manchester...
BBC
Sudbury 'bags of bones' investigators release new image
A photo has been released of a pair police want to find two years after the remains of a man were discovered in two bin bags in a river. The bones were found in the River Stour in Sudbury, Suffolk, on 27 August 2020, sparking a murder inquiry. The couple...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Police release CCTV footage after fatal garden shooting
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in her own back garden have released CCTV footage of a car being driven in the area before her death. Ashley Dale, 28, died in hospital after she was shot in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Merseyside...
BBC
Cleveland PC 'mortified' when quizzed about urinating in shop
A police officer accused of urinating in a shop fitting room while drunk told a disciplinary hearing she was "mortified" to be questioned about it. PC Amelia Shearer faces being sacked by Cleveland Police for gross misconduct after the alleged incident at Urban Outfitters in York last September. The off-duty...
BBC
Catterick: Police stop car with missing bonnet and bodywork
The driver of a car with no bonnet and missing bodywork was stopped after they drove past traffic police. Officers spotted the vehicle while they were on patrol in Catterick on Monday, according to North Yorkshire Police. A force spokesperson said it "doesn't take exceptional eyesight" to see what was...
BBC
Chelsea Bridge death: Tasering man was excessive force, family says
Police were wrong to Taser a man on a London bridge and their "excessive and unnecessary force" contributed to his death, his family have said. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Met officers, who were called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on Chelsea Bridge on 4 June.
BBC
Chichester father pleads guilty to killing two-year-old son
A man has admitted "forcefully" shaking his baby son, causing injuries which later led to his death, a court heard. Matthew Banks, of Gilbert Road, Chichester, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Winchester Crown Court. When his son Leo was four weeks old, Banks shook him "vigorously" while he was looking...
BBC
Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
