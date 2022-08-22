Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appealLavinia ThompsonHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
North Alabama teacher charged with groping student
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has charged 45-year-old Jason Roger Emerson with sexual contact with a minor. Emerson turned himself in to the jail on August 23 but was later released on a $10,000 bond. The charge was implemented after an investigation of harassment. According to the sheriff’s office,...
Warren Hardy sentenced to death in 2016 Huntsville murder of NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy
A judge today sentenced Warren Hardy to death for shooting and killing Kathleen Lundy outside her Huntsville home six years ago. Madison County Judge Chris Comer, in handing down the death sentence, upheld a jury’s recommendation that Hardy be executed for the crime. Lundy, a 72-year-old retiree of NASA’s...
Amy Bishop’s son Seth Anderson died in ‘unintentional’ shooting; Huntsville teen indicted
A grand jury in Huntsville reduced the criminal charge against the teenager accused of shooting and killing Seth Bishop Anderson, the 20-year-old son of one of Huntsville’s most notorious killers, Amy Bishop. The grand jury indicted Vincent Harmon on a manslaughter charge, alleging that he “recklessly” caused Anderson’s death...
Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’
A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama city is 11th on list of where people are most likely to have an affair
When you think of Huntsville, what comes to mind? Rockets? Military? Fast-growing city full of buttoned-up engineers consumed with the work and the latest technology?. Apparently not, at least to one recent ranking. MyDatingAdviser.com looked at different categories to determine the rankings of the most unfaithful cities in the U.S....
Portion of I-65 to close next week
Motorists along Interstate 65 will likely encounter slowdowns next week. The Alabama Department of Transportation will close I-65 southbound in southern Morgan County from Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. to Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. The southbound road will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle...
Developer details plan to build Huntsville’s tallest building, connect to ‘skybridge’
It seems like a dream at this point, to build a building in Huntsville at least twice as tall as any other. It exists only in the imagination of Aaron Mance and in some eye-catching renderings designed to make the dream easier for others to see. But the dream is...
Saban deal, Jan. 6 arrest, taller Huntsville: Down in Alabama
With some of the inflation we’ve seen over the past several months, it’s enough to make you wonder how Alabama coach Nick Saban might deal with it all. Well, no need to worry, friends and neighbors: Saban’s contract renegotiation is in. On today’s briefing we have Saban’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roy S. Johnson: KKK image use by GOP county chair may have been an error; it was not a mistake
This is an opinion column. There are errors. And there are mistakes. What happened in Lawrence County may have been an error. It wasn’t a mistake. Shanon Terry chairs the county Republican party, recently replacing long-time chair Daniel Stover. Terry announced the transition on the party’s Facebook page on Sunday, August 15. He thanked Stover for his “diligent work” serving the party. And made an error.
Huntsville is about to party like it’s #1 place to live in the U.S.
Huntsville is ready to party like it’s the #1 place to live in the U.S. Because, at least according to U.S. News and World Report, it is. Downtown Huntsville Inc. and the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department and Music Office will hold the No. 1 City in America Celebration Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5-10 p.m. on North Side Square. The free event will include live music, an LED light experience, outdoor games, food, local artisans and more.
Richard Cole, Alabama All-America lineman in 1966, has died
Richard Cole an All-American on Alabama’s undefeated 1966 team, has died. He was 77. Cole, a Crossville native, played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
Owner of legendary Greenbrier Restaurant on growth, hushpuppies and his best advertising method
For years, Greenbrier Restaurant represented the heart of a rural southern Limestone County community known more for its cotton fields on a stretch of road between Huntsville and Decatur. Many of the farms and residents who lived there have since disappeared and have been replaced by auto workers, construction workers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SideTracks Music Hall, downtown Huntsville music venue, closing down
Since 2017, it’s been Huntsville’s best small venue to see original music, from touring artists to local bands. Unfortunately, at the end of this month, SideTracks Music Hall is shutting down. In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, the venue’s manager, Eddie Yessick, wrote, “The rumor mill is working...
Kling wins reelection in Huntsville City Council District 4 race; runoffs in other races
Longtime Huntsville District 4 City Councilman Bill Kling won reelection on Tuesday night, defeating retired firefighter Mark Clouser. City residents will have to wait a little longer to see who will replace District 2 City Councilwoman Frances Akridge. That race is headed for a runoff between David Little and Bill Yell, who were the top vote getters in a five-person field. The runoff will be held Sept. 20.
Varsity debut no big deal as Sparkman quarterback tosses 5 TD passes
New Sparkman quarterback Josh Ward said he felt no nerves before his first varsity start – his first significant Class 7A football playing time, really – when the Senators went on the road to open the 2022 season last week. Five touchdown passes and a 77-9 victory later,...
UAH receives $1 million pledge for engineering endowment
The University of Alabama in Huntsville has received a $1 million pledge to create the first endowed chair in the College of Engineering, the school announced Wednesday. The school said Sageeta Singhal made the pledge to establish the Ashok K. Singhal Endowed Chair in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering in honor of her late husband, Dr. Ashok K. Singhal.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
190K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0