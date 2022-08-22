ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

AL.com

North Alabama teacher charged with groping student

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has charged 45-year-old Jason Roger Emerson with sexual contact with a minor. Emerson turned himself in to the jail on August 23 but was later released on a $10,000 bond. The charge was implemented after an investigation of harassment. According to the sheriff’s office,...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama man accused of resisting police in Jan. 6 riots allegedly told officers ‘you’re gonna lose’

A north Alabama man was arrested Wednesday morning on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, of Falkville, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with four related misdemeanor offenses.
FALKVILLE, AL
AL.com

Portion of I-65 to close next week

Motorists along Interstate 65 will likely encounter slowdowns next week. The Alabama Department of Transportation will close I-65 southbound in southern Morgan County from Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. to Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. The southbound road will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: KKK image use by GOP county chair may have been an error; it was not a mistake

This is an opinion column. There are errors. And there are mistakes. What happened in Lawrence County may have been an error. It wasn’t a mistake. Shanon Terry chairs the county Republican party, recently replacing long-time chair Daniel Stover. Terry announced the transition on the party’s Facebook page on Sunday, August 15. He thanked Stover for his “diligent work” serving the party. And made an error.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Huntsville is about to party like it’s #1 place to live in the U.S.

Huntsville is ready to party like it’s the #1 place to live in the U.S. Because, at least according to U.S. News and World Report, it is. Downtown Huntsville Inc. and the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department and Music Office will hold the No. 1 City in America Celebration Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5-10 p.m. on North Side Square. The free event will include live music, an LED light experience, outdoor games, food, local artisans and more.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Richard Cole, Alabama All-America lineman in 1966, has died

Richard Cole an All-American on Alabama’s undefeated 1966 team, has died. He was 77. Cole, a Crossville native, played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide from 1964-66. Alabama went 30-2-1 in that time, winning national championships in 1964 and 1965.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Kling wins reelection in Huntsville City Council District 4 race; runoffs in other races

Longtime Huntsville District 4 City Councilman Bill Kling won reelection on Tuesday night, defeating retired firefighter Mark Clouser. City residents will have to wait a little longer to see who will replace District 2 City Councilwoman Frances Akridge. That race is headed for a runoff between David Little and Bill Yell, who were the top vote getters in a five-person field. The runoff will be held Sept. 20.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

UAH receives $1 million pledge for engineering endowment

The University of Alabama in Huntsville has received a $1 million pledge to create the first endowed chair in the College of Engineering, the school announced Wednesday. The school said Sageeta Singhal made the pledge to establish the Ashok K. Singhal Endowed Chair in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering in honor of her late husband, Dr. Ashok K. Singhal.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
