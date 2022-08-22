Read full article on original website
Alan Eugene Miller seeks execution by nitrogen hypoxia, says Alabama lost necessary form
An Alabama man set to die by lethal injection next month claims the correctional officer who was tasked with allowing him to change his execution method four years ago didn’t turn in his form. Alan Eugene Miller is set to be executed Sept. 22 at William C. Holman Correctional...
wbrc.com
Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 24, The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) accepted the sudden retirements of the majority of the utility’s purchasing department, including the department’s manager, in the wake of what sources tell WBRC is the discovery of improper purchasing practices and alleged kickbacks within the department.
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Council approves new uniform trash bin system
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved a plan for roughly $6.5 million that includes 100,000 universal trash bins. The council voted Tuesday. The bins will be distributed to households and city leaders said they will allow for a more streamlined collection process. The 96-gallon bins will...
Work beginning on 50-acre Walker County multi-use development
A 50-acre multi-use development was announced today for southern Walker County, with local and state officials saying the project will eliminate the hazards of a defunct coal mine and bring economic opportunity along the Interstate-22 corridor. The opening phase of Heritage Landing should be completed by the first half of...
280living.com
Several Chelsea project updates discussed at commission meeting
After spending the past several meetings discussing budgets and compensation studies, Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins gave an update on several projects in the works throughout the county, namely in Chelsea, at the Aug. 22 meeting of the Shelby County Commission. “We’ve got several projects that are finishing up or...
Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
ABC 33/40 News
Former Gadsden bank manager sentenced for stealing money from dead customer's account
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A Gadsden woman was sentenced to more than a year in prison for embezzling money from the account of a deceased customer while working as a bank branch manager. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said 48-year-old Dorinda Lynn Lumpkin was sentenced to 12 months and...
Ex-Gadsden bank branch manager sentenced to prison for embezzling $184,250
A former Alabama bank branch manager has been sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement. Dorinda Lynn Lumpkin, 48, of Gadsden, was sentenced Thursday to one year and one day in prison, according to a joint announcement by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster sets public hearing to finalize property purchase for multi-use facility
ALABASTER – A public hearing has been set for Monday, Sept. 12 to finalize the purchase of property the city of Alabaster is buying from the Board of Education for a new city multi-use facility. The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. during the Alabaster City Council...
Birmingham City Council gives $5 million to World Games committee to make up losses
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council will give the organizing committee of the World Games $5 million to help pay off shortfall from the weeklong event. Following a lengthy discussion during their regular meeting, the council voted 7-2 to allocate the money from the city’s fund balance reserve. Earlier this month, World Games […]
Birmingham City Council allocates $5 million toward World Games debt
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to approve spending $5 million toward the World Games debt. City Council member Valerie Abbott said the council was not informed that the World Games was "$15 million in the hole" and asked organizers why. "What did you know and when did...
vestaviavoice.com
The future of public transit in Vestavia Hills
While Vestavia Hills does not see much in the way of ridership on public buses offered through the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, the transit authority’s new executive director has plans to increase the service’s effectiveness and hopefully offer more options for users. In 2021, the city of Vestavia...
Trussville business owner honored by Birmingham chapter of American Advertising Federation
Special to The Tribune Trussville resident Wanda McKoy, owner of Express Print & Promotional Items since 2004, has been honored by the American Advertising Federation-Birmingham with a lifetime membership. This honor has only been awarded 3 times since the organization’s 1943 charter was established. McKoy has served AAF-Birmingham for 44 years and remains an active […]
Bessemer Mayor Ken Gulley wins fourth term following Tuesday’s municipal election
Results from unofficial numbers show close to 92 percent of the precincts reporting that Gulley won by about 59 percent of the vote.
wbrc.com
New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
birminghamtimes.com
How to Contact Every Elected Official, Agency in Birmingham and Jefferson County
Https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/. 4th District – Jonathan “J.T.” Moore (205) 254-2464. 6th District – Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358. 7th District – Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498. 8th District – Carol Clarke (205) 254-2304. 9th District – LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302. Jefferson County Commission. District 1: Lashunda...
wbrc.com
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle on Monday, August 22, 2022. The emergency orders the Travelodge to immediately close until further notice. The order says the “premises is not and cannot be rendered fit for commercial...
ABC 33/40 News
School leaders talk plans to combat overcrowding in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Hundreds of apartment units are in the early planning stages to be built on Service Road just outside of the city of Clay, according to Clay City Manager Ronnie Dixon. Dixon said children living in the apartments would be zoned for Clay-Chalkville schools. He...
Birmingham City Schools working to navigate through national teacher shortage
Birmingham City Schools is working to navigate through faculty and staff shortages to help make sure students are provided with a quality education.
Latest updates on three Central Alabama elections
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in select Jefferson County City Council elections, including Mountain Brook, Bessemer and Gadsden. All times are local (CT). 9:50 p.m. Unofficial results from the city of Bessemer report that incumbent Kenneth “Ken” Gulley has won the race for mayor, winning 58% of the votes. 9:30 p.m. The city […]
AL.com
