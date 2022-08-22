ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham City Council approves new uniform trash bin system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved a plan for roughly $6.5 million that includes 100,000 universal trash bins. The council voted Tuesday. The bins will be distributed to households and city leaders said they will allow for a more streamlined collection process. The 96-gallon bins will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Work beginning on 50-acre Walker County multi-use development

A 50-acre multi-use development was announced today for southern Walker County, with local and state officials saying the project will eliminate the hazards of a defunct coal mine and bring economic opportunity along the Interstate-22 corridor. The opening phase of Heritage Landing should be completed by the first half of...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
280living.com

Several Chelsea project updates discussed at commission meeting

After spending the past several meetings discussing budgets and compensation studies, Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins gave an update on several projects in the works throughout the county, namely in Chelsea, at the Aug. 22 meeting of the Shelby County Commission. “We’ve got several projects that are finishing up or...
CHELSEA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. More News from WRBL United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Ex-Gadsden bank branch manager sentenced to prison for embezzling $184,250

A former Alabama bank branch manager has been sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement. Dorinda Lynn Lumpkin, 48, of Gadsden, was sentenced Thursday to one year and one day in prison, according to a joint announcement by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis.
GADSDEN, AL
vestaviavoice.com

The future of public transit in Vestavia Hills

While Vestavia Hills does not see much in the way of ridership on public buses offered through the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority, the transit authority’s new executive director has plans to increase the service’s effectiveness and hopefully offer more options for users. In 2021, the city of Vestavia...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville business owner honored by Birmingham chapter of American Advertising Federation

Special to The Tribune Trussville resident Wanda McKoy, owner of Express Print & Promotional Items since 2004, has been honored by the American Advertising Federation-Birmingham with a lifetime membership. This honor has only been awarded 3 times since the organization’s 1943 charter was established. McKoy has served AAF-Birmingham for 44 years and remains an active […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How to Contact Every Elected Official, Agency in Birmingham and Jefferson County

Https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/. 4th District – Jonathan “J.T.” Moore (205) 254-2464. 6th District – Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358. 7th District – Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498. 8th District – Carol Clarke (205) 254-2304. 9th District – LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302. Jefferson County Commission. District 1: Lashunda...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle on Monday, August 22, 2022. The emergency orders the Travelodge to immediately close until further notice. The order says the “premises is not and cannot be rendered fit for commercial...
PELHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

School leaders talk plans to combat overcrowding in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Hundreds of apartment units are in the early planning stages to be built on Service Road just outside of the city of Clay, according to Clay City Manager Ronnie Dixon. Dixon said children living in the apartments would be zoned for Clay-Chalkville schools. He...
CBS 42

Latest updates on three Central Alabama elections

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in select Jefferson County City Council elections, including Mountain Brook, Bessemer and Gadsden. All times are local (CT). 9:50 p.m. Unofficial results from the city of Bessemer report that incumbent Kenneth “Ken” Gulley has won the race for mayor, winning 58% of the votes. 9:30 p.m. The city […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

