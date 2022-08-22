Read full article on original website
Panthers up and down season swings up with win over Diamond Ranch Academy
The Pinnacle Panthers have had an up and down season so far currently sitting with a 3-4 record. Kicking off the season with a loss to Valley the Panthers came back in the next game putting a serious beat down on Telos 25-10. In their latest effort the Panthers welcomed Diamond Ranch Academy to Price coming away with the 11-7 win.
Carbon soccer holds North Sanpete to a single goal in win at home
The Lady Dinos are sitting at 5-2 early in the 2022-2023 season, still playing the non-region part of the schedule. On Tuesday, they welcomed the North Sanpete Hawks and were able to secure the win 3-1. The Dinos have had a great season so far, their first loss of the...
Community members invited to USU Eastern Blue Blast Block Party on August 25
Its time for students to some back to campus this week and USU Eastern is hosting a Blue Blast Block Party on Thursday, August 25 at 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm. This event is open to all members of the community to help welcome students to the area for the 2022-2023 school year.
Princeton Review retires ‘Stone-Cold Sober,’ rebrands with BYU still No. 1
Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”. It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”. But rest assured, BYU is still...
Orem City Council instructed to comply with state code
After the Orem City Council stalled the vote on the new Economic Development Plan for the city Tuesday — asking for changes that would eliminate high-density housing and transportation on State Street — it was time to hear what the state is asking of them. Jason Bench, Planning...
Opinion: The vandals who desecrated Latter-day Saint chapels are wrong
A vandalized chapel belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Orem is pictured in this Aug. 2022 photo. (Priscilla Beckstead)
After ‘100-year flood,’ Utah Gov. declares state of emergency as Moab mayor worries of more rain
Two days after a “100-year flood,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties, allowing the state to continue offering assistance to local governments as needed, a news release stated. “We’ve seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage homes and...
Gov. Spencer Cox declares State of Emergency for southern Utah towns affected by flooding
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox has declared a State of Emergency in response to flooding in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties. He said in a press release on Tuesday that the declaration raises awareness of the dangers of flash flooding and allows the state to continue offering assistance to local governments as needed.
Accident Demolishes Semi in Cottonwood Canyon
Authorities were paged to Cottonwood Canyon on Monday afternoon following a report of a semi rollover. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. between Highway 29 and the Trail Mountain Mine in Cottonwood Canyon. According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the semi was a 59-year-old man that...
Carl J. Heller – August 15 2022
I am writing this obituary on behalf of our Dad, Carl J. Heller. Our Dad passed away peacefully at Crescendo Memory Care in California on Monday, August 15, 2022. Our Dad was born on June 23, 1932 to William C Heller and Louise Colzani Heller Torretta Cerrulli in a little house where the Elks Lodge use to be in Price, Utah. His sister Marylou was born two years later. Marylou passed away July 27, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
‘I am so lucky to have walked away alive’: Utah woman escapes encounter with cougar
RUSH VALLEY, Utah — A woman who was hunting in Tooele County, Utah, Saturday crossed paths with a mountain lion. She posted a video on Facebook that showed the encounter. “My biggest fear came true today. I am so lucky I got away from this kitty,” Laurien Elsholz stated.
Thursday, August 25 2022
BARTER BAR – MAIL BAG:. Parking lot Yard Sale, Labor Day Weekend September 2-5, Furniture, bedroom set, couches and matching recliners, desk, entertainment center, several patio sets, household items, kids bin and much much more, something for everyone! Held in side lot of Filter Service and Testing, 565 S 300 W in Price, Ut. Gate opens 8am-6 pm NO EARLY BIRDS PLEASE!
Wildlife officials let hundreds of pheasant hatchlings die– critics say there’s a bigger problem
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Less than two weeks after the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) received a shipment of 500 pheasant hatchlings in June, “approximately 470″ of the chicks were found dead in their pens.
10-month-old Orem girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man has been arrested after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on Fentanyl, police say. On Monday, August 15 at around 9:13 p.m., an officer with the Lehi Police Department responded to the area of 2100 N and 3600 W in Lehi, Utah in response to a medical assist. The mother […]
Lots of fun to be had at Helper Saturday Vibes on August 27
Another Helper Saturday Vibes gathering is set to take place on August 27 on Helper’s Historic Main Street. There will be music, food, cornhole and much more taking place at the Saturday get-together. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Market Manager, Allie Farnham to discuss the details.
Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
Orem police admit to failing to notify school district of teacher arrest
The Orem Police Department is admitting it failed to properly notify the Alpine School District that one of its teachers was being investigated on sexual exploitation charges involving a minor.
Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
