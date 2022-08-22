ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, UT

Comments / 0

Related
castlecountryradio.com

Panthers up and down season swings up with win over Diamond Ranch Academy

The Pinnacle Panthers have had an up and down season so far currently sitting with a 3-4 record. Kicking off the season with a loss to Valley the Panthers came back in the next game putting a serious beat down on Telos 25-10. In their latest effort the Panthers welcomed Diamond Ranch Academy to Price coming away with the 11-7 win.
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon soccer holds North Sanpete to a single goal in win at home

The Lady Dinos are sitting at 5-2 early in the 2022-2023 season, still playing the non-region part of the schedule. On Tuesday, they welcomed the North Sanpete Hawks and were able to secure the win 3-1. The Dinos have had a great season so far, their first loss of the...
PRICE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Football
City
Emery, UT
Pyramid

Orem City Council instructed to comply with state code

After the Orem City Council stalled the vote on the new Economic Development Plan for the city Tuesday — asking for changes that would eliminate high-density housing and transportation on State Street — it was time to hear what the state is asking of them. Jason Bench, Planning...
OREM, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The North Sanpete Hawks#Spartans
etvnews.com

Accident Demolishes Semi in Cottonwood Canyon

Authorities were paged to Cottonwood Canyon on Monday afternoon following a report of a semi rollover. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. between Highway 29 and the Trail Mountain Mine in Cottonwood Canyon. According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the semi was a 59-year-old man that...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Carl J. Heller – August 15 2022

I am writing this obituary on behalf of our Dad, Carl J. Heller. Our Dad passed away peacefully at Crescendo Memory Care in California on Monday, August 15, 2022. Our Dad was born on June 23, 1932 to William C Heller and Louise Colzani Heller Torretta Cerrulli in a little house where the Elks Lodge use to be in Price, Utah. His sister Marylou was born two years later. Marylou passed away July 27, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Thursday, August 25 2022

BARTER BAR – MAIL BAG:. Parking lot Yard Sale, Labor Day Weekend September 2-5, Furniture, bedroom set, couches and matching recliners, desk, entertainment center, several patio sets, household items, kids bin and much much more, something for everyone! Held in side lot of Filter Service and Testing, 565 S 300 W in Price, Ut. Gate opens 8am-6 pm NO EARLY BIRDS PLEASE!
PRICE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

10-month-old Orem girl overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man has been arrested after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on Fentanyl, police say. On Monday, August 15 at around 9:13 p.m., an officer with the Lehi Police Department responded to the area of 2100 N and 3600 W in Lehi, Utah in response to a medical assist. The mother […]
OREM, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Lots of fun to be had at Helper Saturday Vibes on August 27

Another Helper Saturday Vibes gathering is set to take place on August 27 on Helper’s Historic Main Street. There will be music, food, cornhole and much more taking place at the Saturday get-together. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Market Manager, Allie Farnham to discuss the details.
HELPER, UT
ABC4

Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
KUTV

Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy