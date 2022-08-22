ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

New pedestrian plaza to open at the Pearl

SAN ANTONIO -- A new pedestrian space is coming to the Pearl this fall. 1100 Springs Plaza will be located in front of the Full Goods Building at the Pearl. The plaza will feature a large recycled water fountain, shaded patios and new seating. It will also connect multiple buildings to allow for more walking access to the shops and restaurants at the Pearl.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Rodeo wins ACM's Fair/Rodeo of the Year!

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo was nominated and won the Fair/Rodeo of the Year. The award was given by the Academy of Country Music Wednesday at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, as a nonprofit organization,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

College-bound Uvalde students grapple with leaving a hometown in mourning

When Ariana Diaz’s top college pick notified her she had been accepted into the class of 2026, she quickly imagined having to explain to her New York University classmates what corner of small town Texas she came from. But that was before her former Uvalde High School classmate shot...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue to blanket San Antonio area today

SAN ANTONIO - We still have a West to East zone of high atmospheric water content over us or what we call "precipitable water." As long as this high moisture content is over us, it won't take much to lift the air to create showers or storms as there is no cap in place. A weak stationary front over the area along with daytime heating instability are the primary drivers for rain chances ahead along with any leftover boundaries created by earlier rain.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Program helps area first responders through grief and mental health challenges

SAN ANTONIO – A local group known for helping families of fallen first responders is now expanding its mission by turning its attention to mental health and grief. From children in Uvalde who went to school and never came home, to migrants hoping for the American dream only to suffocate inside a sweltering truck on Quintana Road - this summer in South Texas has been tragic beyond words.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Search continues for missing man, Jacob Dubois

SCHERTZ, Texas – It’s been more than a year since 23-year-old Jacob Dubois went missing while seeing a friend. According to investigators, Dubois was meeting up with a friend, Ethan Beckman, but never returned home. Beckham gave investigators conflicting statements when recalling where he had last seen Jacob...
SCHERTZ, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday as another round of showers to drench area

SAN ANTONIO - FLOOD WATCH in effect through midday Wednesday for all of the Hill Country and now includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina to Uvalde County. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will likely through this Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in this activity especially with slow moving downpours and some risk of training storms over the same area.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SAWS not affected by fiery explosion provoked by Monday night's storm

SAN ANTONIO- An update on the fiery explosion that occurred Monday night at a SAWS water facility. A spokesperson says that the water treatment facility itself was not affected by the fire. The fire was sparked by the storm when an oil well burst into flames after being struck by lightning.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

