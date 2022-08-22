Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
news4sanantonio.com
New pedestrian plaza to open at the Pearl
SAN ANTONIO -- A new pedestrian space is coming to the Pearl this fall. 1100 Springs Plaza will be located in front of the Full Goods Building at the Pearl. The plaza will feature a large recycled water fountain, shaded patios and new seating. It will also connect multiple buildings to allow for more walking access to the shops and restaurants at the Pearl.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Rodeo wins ACM's Fair/Rodeo of the Year!
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo was nominated and won the Fair/Rodeo of the Year. The award was given by the Academy of Country Music Wednesday at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, as a nonprofit organization,...
news4sanantonio.com
End of an era arrives for popular tourist attractions to make room for new Alamo Museum
SAN ANTONIO - If you want to make a final visit to several of the popular entertainment business across the street from the Alamo like Tomb Rider 3D, Guinness World Records or Ripley's Haunted Adventure, you'd better hurry. Time is running out as those Phillips Entertainment ventures vacate the Woolworth...
news4sanantonio.com
College-bound Uvalde students grapple with leaving a hometown in mourning
When Ariana Diaz’s top college pick notified her she had been accepted into the class of 2026, she quickly imagined having to explain to her New York University classmates what corner of small town Texas she came from. But that was before her former Uvalde High School classmate shot...
news4sanantonio.com
Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue to blanket San Antonio area today
SAN ANTONIO - We still have a West to East zone of high atmospheric water content over us or what we call "precipitable water." As long as this high moisture content is over us, it won't take much to lift the air to create showers or storms as there is no cap in place. A weak stationary front over the area along with daytime heating instability are the primary drivers for rain chances ahead along with any leftover boundaries created by earlier rain.
news4sanantonio.com
On Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday, San Antonio Police ask for leads to catch her killer
SAN ANTONIO - More than three decades ago, an 8-year-old girl was murdered at a West Side laundromat. Today would have been Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday. It was about 8 p.m. on June 6, 1988, at a laundromat on the corner of what is now Westrock and West Oak. The laundromat was located across the street from Jennifer's home.
news4sanantonio.com
Program helps area first responders through grief and mental health challenges
SAN ANTONIO – A local group known for helping families of fallen first responders is now expanding its mission by turning its attention to mental health and grief. From children in Uvalde who went to school and never came home, to migrants hoping for the American dream only to suffocate inside a sweltering truck on Quintana Road - this summer in South Texas has been tragic beyond words.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Search continues for missing man, Jacob Dubois
SCHERTZ, Texas – It’s been more than a year since 23-year-old Jacob Dubois went missing while seeing a friend. According to investigators, Dubois was meeting up with a friend, Ethan Beckman, but never returned home. Beckham gave investigators conflicting statements when recalling where he had last seen Jacob...
news4sanantonio.com
Shoppers turning to non-traditional grocery options as inflation continues to hit produce
SAN ANTONIO - You've probably noticed a steep increase in your grocery bill recently, and you're not alone. Inflation is drastically impacting groceries, and its leading a lot of people to turn to wholesale warehouses and other unique sources. July’s food-at-home index surged by 13.1% year over year, according to...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in the leg while getting into his truck on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot while getting into his truck on the East Side. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday outside a home off East Houston Street near the AT&T Center. Police said the man was getting into his vehicle...
news4sanantonio.com
Local dads volunteer at their kid's elementary school to ensure safety
SAN ANTONIO – For many parents, safety is their number one priority for their children. This is why a group of local dads offered to volunteer at Olmos Elementary School to ensure safety for staff and students. They call themselves the Olmos Watch DOGS (Dads of Great Students). While...
news4sanantonio.com
Residents say ground shook after huge explosion, massive fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire at a water facility late Monday night. Crews got reports of an explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) facility off Hardy Road. Nearby residents said the...
news4sanantonio.com
Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday as another round of showers to drench area
SAN ANTONIO - FLOOD WATCH in effect through midday Wednesday for all of the Hill Country and now includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina to Uvalde County. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will likely through this Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in this activity especially with slow moving downpours and some risk of training storms over the same area.
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect responsible for robbing an Academy Sports + Outdoors
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a suspect who robbed an Academy Sports + Outdoors. The robbery happened Friday, August 20, at around 8:00 a.m. on Bandera Road towards the Northwest part of town. According to authorities, the unknown suspect was seen on video stealing merchandise from...
news4sanantonio.com
Homeland Security secretary Mayorkas pledges support for disaster-weary firefighters
SAN ANTONIO - Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas came to San Antonio today to deliver a speech. And it wasn't about border security. Instead he tailored his remarks to his audience, the International Fire Chiefs Association, which is holding its annual convention here this week. Mayorkas heaped praise on fire...
news4sanantonio.com
SAWS not affected by fiery explosion provoked by Monday night's storm
SAN ANTONIO- An update on the fiery explosion that occurred Monday night at a SAWS water facility. A spokesperson says that the water treatment facility itself was not affected by the fire. The fire was sparked by the storm when an oil well burst into flames after being struck by lightning.
news4sanantonio.com
City and county officials working to provide resources for those facing evictions
SAN ANTONIO — As rents rise so too, are evictions. City and county leaders are now working to keep people in their homes. Jake Tucker and Kayla Miranda said it's impacting people across the board. “They're not seeing their income rise, but they are seeing the cost of living...
news4sanantonio.com
SWAT team takes suspected burglar into custody after early-morning standoff in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A suspected burglar was taken into custody by SWAT team members after a nearly three hour standoff early Thursday morning. The incident began around 4:30 a.m. when Schertz Police Department responded to a burglary in progress at a home off Windy Meadow Court near Maske Road in Schertz.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspects kick in apartment door, gun down man during home invasion
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to solve the murder of man gunned down during a home invasion at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Officers were called at 2 a.m. on Aug. 23 to the Ashley Oaks Apartments off Henderson Pass near Thousand Oaks Drive. According...
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for the suspect who executed a man back in May then stole his car
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for the suspect who executed a man back in May at a Northwest Side apartment complex then stole his vehicle. The deadly shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on May 17 at the Vintage of Oak Hill Apartments off Babcock Road near Loop 410.
